Sheboygan’s Voting Equipment to Undergo Public Testing on Thursday

seehafernews.com
Here is What Will be on the Manitowoc County Election Ballot Next Week
Manitowoc County residents and all eligible voters head to the polls on August 9th to cast their ballots in the 2022 State Partisan Primary. A reminder that you can only select a candidate from one party and that voting for candidates of more than one party may invalidate the ballot.
Polling location change for Milwaukee Wards 2, 3, 5
One of the Milwaukee polling locations for the August 9 primary has changed due to building construction.
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
spectrumnews1.com
Officials remind against cross-voting on ballots
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County executives are reminding voters that cross-voting on ballots is not allowed. With the Aug. 9 primary election ahead, officials said those voting can only vote for candidates in one political party. There are four recognized political parties: Republican, Democratic, Libertarian and Constitution. Vote only for...
seehafernews.com
Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County
An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
wearegreenbay.com
Second Fond du Lac man convicted for illegally voting in November 2020 election
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man was found guilty on Wednesday of Felony Election Fraud after illegally casting a ballot in the 2020 presidential election. Sixty-four-year-old Donald Holz was sentenced to 10 days in jail and a $500 fine for voting in the November 2020 election while on felony supervision stemming from a drunk driving conviction.
ozaukeepress.com
Ozaukee’s longtime environmental champion to retire
Fellow officials praise work of Holschbach that includes key role in Lion’s Den purchase, leading healthy soil movement. ANDY HOLSCHBACH, Ozaukee County’s longtime director of the Land and Water Management Department, is retiring Aug. 19 after almost 40 years with the county. Holschbach has worked closely with area farmers to undertake initiatives to improve water quality in the area, and his latest efforts are aimed at improving soil health. Press file photo.
1065thebuzz.com
Four County EMS Providers Receive Extra $$ Boost
Four providers of emergency medical services in Sheboygan County will each be getting an extra boost thanks to American Rescue Plan Act money. The Plymouth Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance Squad, Orange Cross Ambulance of Sheboygan, Random Lake Fire Department Ambulance and the City of Sheboygan Fire Department will each get nearly $25,000 ($24,390) in grants announced on Tuesday. It’s part of a one-time supplemental $8 million investment to Wisconsin communities who already receive annual Funding Assistance Program grants. The money can be used to purchase new emergency service vehicles, patient transport equipment, and diagnostic medical equipment.
seehafernews.com
Three injured in Plymouth crash
Three people were hospitalized following a crash of an SUV with a dump truck in the Sheboygan County town of Plymouth this morning (August 5th). The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s office says the SUV operated by a 43-year-old rural Grafton woman was east bound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign with State Highway 57.
ozaukeepress.com
Cedar Gorge acquisition ‘very, very close’
Official who biked around Lake Michigan to raise money for purchase says Land Trust is closing in on nature preserve fundraising goal that county may aid with loan. OZAUKEE COUNTY DIRECTOR of Planning and Parks Andrew Struck paused along a wide sandy beach while on his 15-day fundraising bike ride around Lake Michigan last month. Struck undertook the ride, going from his Grafton home to Muskegon, Mich., and raised about $4,600 to help Ozaukee Washington Land Trust buy the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs Nature Preserve, improve the Ozaukee Interurban Trail and build a staircase to the lake at Virmond Park in Mequon. Photos by Andrew.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Reopening of 18th Avenue in West Bend, Wi
The southern segment of 18th Avenue closed Monday, April 18, 2022. Construction on 18th Avenue includes storm sewer installation, roadway excavation, curb and gutter installation, sidewalk installation, roadway reconstruction, pavement markings, and restoration of disturbed areas. This segment of road was supposed to reopen the beginning of August 2022. One...
WISN
State Fair parking a big business for West Allis residents
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every year, parking off the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is big business for West Allis homeowners. Some tell WISN 12 News they make enough to pay for property taxes, and it's why Katrina Redding, who lives near 86th and Washington streets, is getting in the game for the first time.
wwisradio.com
Final Word On Republican National Convention Destination Coming Friday
The final word on the 2024 Republican National Convention destination is expected to come Friday – and it should be Milwaukee. Nashville ended its bid to be the host earlier this week. Local officials say that move all but guarantees that tens of thousands of visitors will fill downtown Milwaukee to see who the Republican Party chooses to run for president in the next election. W-D-J-T/T-V reports members of both parties say hosting the convention will be good for business. State Representative Dan Knodl says Milwaukee wants to present itself as a first-class city and destination. He says he hopes it draws in more big events.
wibailoutpeople.org
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate
Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
CBS 58
Milwaukee region sees $3.2M economic impact from lakefront fireworks, Redbull Flugtag, and Milwaukee Air & Water Show
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The return of major events to Milwaukee's lakefront parks created a signification economic boost for the Milwaukee region. The Milwaukee County Parks Department announced the July 3 fireworks show, Redbull Flugtag, and Milwaukee Air and Water Show brough in an estimated 153,000 people to the lakefront, with 37% of visitors coming from outside Milwaukee County.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Storms sweep power outages across Washington County, WI
August 3, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – Quite a few neighbors are in the dark this Wednesday afternoon as storms with frequent lightning strikes sweep across Washington County, WI. According to We Energies there are 3,175 people and businesses out of power across the county. Specific outages...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘Hail chasers’ come to Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — Paul Buffa came to town last month in the wake of the June hailstorm that caused widespread damage to homes and cars throughout the Oconomowoc community. He is among numerous hailchasers who wander the country to repair dings on vehicles, some of whom are now in the city. Popup shops offering the repair service can be seen throughout Oconomowoc and are likely to remain until winter.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Hadfield Whittier school merger, fall will be new for everyone
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Enrollment at Hadfield Elementary in Waukesha is set to nearly double in the fall after Hadfield and Whittier's merger was approved earlier this year. As art teacher Molly Winkler looked around her classroom Wednesday, Aug. 3, the bell served as a reminder of all the work she has to do before welcoming students back on Sept. 1.
Pence touts Wisconsin GOP governor candidate Kleefisch
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned Wednesday with his pick in battleground Wisconsin’s Republican gubernatorial primary, calling Rebecca Kleefisch “a proven conservative” as she faces an opponent endorsed by Donald Trump. Trump plans to hold a rally Friday for Tim Michels just...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend's downtown Riverwalk west side under construction
WEST BEND — Construction on the west side of the Downtown Riverwalk has begun, moving the city forward on the multiyear project to improve community and pedestrian resources along the Milwaukee River near downtown. The city announced the beginning of phase two construction for the Riverwalk on Facebook this...
