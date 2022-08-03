ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mebane, NC

WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: Church's Chicken, Don Beto's Tacos, Bonefish Grill

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings: Church's Chicken, Don Beto's Tacos, Bonefish Grill. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Church's Chicken...
DURHAM, NC
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in North Carolina

If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WRAL News

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck stops in Durham this weekend

Durham, N.C. — A Hello Kitty themed food truck will be stopping in Durham this weekend. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be at the Streets at Southpoint mall near the food court on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The truck offers Hello Kitty exclusive baked goods...
DURHAM, NC
Greensboro, NC
Mebane, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Chapel Hill food giveaway restarts after delivery truck broke down

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Town of Chapel Hill’s weekly food distribution was back up and running Wednesday. It was a week after the truck carrying its food broke down and caused many families to miss out on food they rely on every week. Town officials say anywhere...
WXII 12

Greensboro: Vandal identified and wanted for graffitiing local businesses

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified one of two wanted vandals that graffitied local Greensboro businesses. Greensboro police have identified one of two suspects accused of vandalizing eight downtown businesses with graffiti. Police are searching for Jesse Boutchyard from Durham. Boutchyard is facing eight warrants for willful and wanton...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Looking to buy a house in Triangle? ‘Be ready to strike,’ agent says

RALEIGH – How can home buyers best navigate the Triangle real estate market right now? “Be ready to strike,” says one real estate agent. Seth Gold, a REALTOR licensed real estate agent and broker with Bold Real Estate and Governors Club Realty who specializes in homes in Chatham County and across the Triangle, talks about what buyers might expect moving forward in August and through the rest of the year, said.
WRAL News

Family of 4 rescued from Durham apartment fire

Durham, N.C. — A family of four was rescued Thursday morning from an apartment fire. Firefighters responded to the 2800 block of Chapel Hill Road around 3:30 a.m. Smoke was visible in the breezeway of the apartment building, according to the Durham Fire Department. Firefighters said one apartment had...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Blind Tiger owner, manager charged with hiring unlicensed security after fatal shooting, NC ABC Commission suspends permits, NC ALE officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people associated with the Blind Tiger were charged on Friday, and the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission suspended the ABC permits for the venue, according to a North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement news release. The owner, Bradford McCauley, 47, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failing to superintend and hiring […]
GREENSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

This Just In: They’re So Young

This Just In – time waits for no one. The students will be back soon, and I swear, this time they’re going to be in diapers. They get younger every year. I arrived in Chapel Hill at the end of September of 1978. It was after the arrival of that year’s students, but I fit right in with them as I was 20 years and one month old. When I met people and told them I had just come to town, they asked again and again if I had come here to go to school. No, no, I said. I was here because my husband’s job at Blue Cross had brought us here. Perhaps I should have said “Not yet.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC

