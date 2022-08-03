Read on www.archercountynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vernon water wells above drought level despite drought conditions
Water well levels around Vernon are in good shape despite the droughts we're facing due to the increase in temperatures across Texoma.
newschannel6now.com
Rain chances remain in the forecast Friday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday night, we will have a low of 80 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night/Friday morning we will have a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Friday, we will have a high of 107 with partly cloudy skies. We will also have some slim rain chances. Friday night, we will have a low of 78 with mostly clear skies.
archercountynews.com
ACVFD fights Calvin Road fire
The Archer City Volunteer Fire Department fought a large grass fire at Calvin Road and Hwy. 79 on Friday, July 29. Photo/Jerry Phillips.
Time to Introduce Wichita Falls to the Beauty of Crab Week
Before we even start this story, get your mind out of the gutter. I am not talking about those kind of crabs. Around the summertime I get homesick for Maryland. So many great things to do up there around this time of the year. Unfortunately I cannot live in Texas during the fall and winter, then live up there during the spring and summer. However, I can get a little taste of home down here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tips for protecting your yard from heat and drought
It's hard to maintain your yard and garden in triple-digit temperatures, so we asked professionals for a couple of tips and tricks on how to keep your yard "Better Homes and Gardens" ready.
Air Tractor in Olney wins big military contract
Air Tractor of Olney has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract, along with partner L3Harris Technologies, for production of up to 75 Sky Warden planes for U.S. Special Operations Command.
archercountynews.com
ACN earns five Texas Better Newspaper Awards
The Archer County News was recently recognized with five awards during the 2020-2021 Texas Press Association’s Texas Better Newspaper Contest at the TPA Conference. Awards were presented at the TPA Convention and Trade Show in San Marcos on Saturday, July 30. TPA members could enter 12 sweepstakes contest categories and six non-sweepstakes contest categories from publications in a period of Sept…
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in North & South Texas
Two NFL teams played football last night as the preseason is underway and that also means the regular season is under our very noses and on the horizon. While no Texas teams played or won a game, some within the Lone Star State did score a win.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coming soon to Downtown Wichita Falls
A local business owner with a track record of successful local establishments told the KFDX Newsroom he's bringing three new venues to downtown Wichita Falls.
Five Great Locations for Buc-ee’s in Wichita Falls
One thing I think most of the folks in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area can agree on is that we need a Buc-ee's here. Admittedly, I’ve been a big fan since I visited Buc-ee's for the first time several years ago. My family and I stopped at the location in Temple while on our way to the Texas Hill Country and were immediately hooked.
newschannel6now.com
Miller Bend Fire now 92% contained
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters in Young County are battling a wildfire on Miller Bend Road near U.S. 380, according to the Eliasville South Bend Volunteer Fire Department. The Texas A&M forest service estimates the fire is 50 acres large and 92% contained as of 11:55 p.m. Tuesday. Eliasville...
newschannel6now.com
The Airbnb boom in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Whether owners just want to make some extra income over a weekend or use this as an alternative to renting, Airbnb is on the rise here in Wichita Falls. “I think with the military community, we have a lot of need for short-term rentals,” Will...
Spirit Halloween opening in former Old Navy location
The seasonal Halloween superstore is set to open in August in Wichita Falls in a prime location in Sikes Senter Mall.
archercountynews.com
Football, volleyball practices begin for Archer County
As the saying goes, ‘hope springs eternal.’ Never has the statement been more true than the opening practice of 2-a-days. Optimism runs rampant throughout local programs as everyone kicks off the season with an unblemished record. High school sports are officially back in Archer County with Archer City, Holliday and Windthorst taking to the gyms and practice fields on Monday, Aug. 1, for the…
Lebanon Road closed due to two-alarm structure fire
We have a crew at the scene of the fire working to gather more information. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates as they become available.
archercountynews.com
ACISD discusses preliminary budget, tax rate
The Archer City ISD school board discussed a preliminary budget and a proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2023 during its board meeting Thursday, July 28. “We don’t quite have a rough draft (budget) finalized,” Superintendent CD Knobloch said. “We are waiting on Region 9 to put some stuff in that we are rolling over. It is going to be very comparable to last year. The thing that is different is…
Iowa Park zoo falls victim to Facebook hacking
Mesquite Tree Hill Ranch and Zoo in Iowa Park was recently the victim of a Facebook hacker, causing the zoo to lose access to hundreds of pictures and thousands of followers.
newschannel6now.com
Polly is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Polly is a calm dog who loves to carry around her stuffed toy. If you are interested in adopting our...
Graham police chief gives update on body found
The latest from Graham's Police Chief Brent Bullock on two ongoing situations in Young County.
Victim of bull attack in Wichita Co. dies from injuries
One of the victims of a bull attack in Pleasant Valley has died, according to a friend of the family.
Comments / 0