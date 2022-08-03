Before we even start this story, get your mind out of the gutter. I am not talking about those kind of crabs. Around the summertime I get homesick for Maryland. So many great things to do up there around this time of the year. Unfortunately I cannot live in Texas during the fall and winter, then live up there during the spring and summer. However, I can get a little taste of home down here.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO