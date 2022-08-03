ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archer City, TX

newschannel6now.com

Rain chances remain in the forecast Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday night, we will have a low of 80 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night/Friday morning we will have a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Friday, we will have a high of 107 with partly cloudy skies. We will also have some slim rain chances. Friday night, we will have a low of 78 with mostly clear skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
archercountynews.com

ACVFD fights Calvin Road fire

The Archer City Volunteer Fire Department fought a large grass fire at Calvin Road and Hwy. 79 on Friday, July 29. Photo/Jerry Phillips.
ARCHER CITY, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Time to Introduce Wichita Falls to the Beauty of Crab Week

Before we even start this story, get your mind out of the gutter. I am not talking about those kind of crabs. Around the summertime I get homesick for Maryland. So many great things to do up there around this time of the year. Unfortunately I cannot live in Texas during the fall and winter, then live up there during the spring and summer. However, I can get a little taste of home down here.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Archer City, TX
archercountynews.com

ACN earns five Texas Better Newspaper Awards

The Archer County News was recently recognized with five awards during the 2020-2021 Texas Press Association’s Texas Better Newspaper Contest at the TPA Conference. Awards were presented at the TPA Convention and Trade Show in San Marcos on Saturday, July 30. TPA members could enter 12 sweepstakes contest categories and six non-sweepstakes contest categories from publications in a period of Sept…
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
102.3 The Bull

Five Great Locations for Buc-ee’s in Wichita Falls

One thing I think most of the folks in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area can agree on is that we need a Buc-ee's here. Admittedly, I’ve been a big fan since I visited Buc-ee's for the first time several years ago. My family and I stopped at the location in Temple while on our way to the Texas Hill Country and were immediately hooked.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Miller Bend Fire now 92% contained

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters in Young County are battling a wildfire on Miller Bend Road near U.S. 380, according to the Eliasville South Bend Volunteer Fire Department. The Texas A&M forest service estimates the fire is 50 acres large and 92% contained as of 11:55 p.m. Tuesday. Eliasville...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

The Airbnb boom in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Whether owners just want to make some extra income over a weekend or use this as an alternative to renting, Airbnb is on the rise here in Wichita Falls. “I think with the military community, we have a lot of need for short-term rentals,” Will...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
archercountynews.com

Football, volleyball practices begin for Archer County

As the saying goes, ‘hope springs eternal.’ Never has the statement been more true than the opening practice of 2-a-days. Optimism runs rampant throughout local programs as everyone kicks off the season with an unblemished record. High school sports are officially back in Archer County with Archer City, Holliday and Windthorst taking to the gyms and practice fields on Monday, Aug. 1, for the…
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
archercountynews.com

ACISD discusses preliminary budget, tax rate

The Archer City ISD school board discussed a preliminary budget and a proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2023 during its board meeting Thursday, July 28. “We don’t quite have a rough draft (budget) finalized,” Superintendent CD Knobloch said. “We are waiting on Region 9 to put some stuff in that we are rolling over. It is going to be very comparable to last year. The thing that is different is…
newschannel6now.com

Polly is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Polly is a calm dog who loves to carry around her stuffed toy. If you are interested in adopting our...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

