CNBC
This company wants to pay you $100,000 a year to eat candy—here's how to apply
Move aside, Willy Wonka: A Canadian candy company called Candy Funhouse is hiring a professional taste tester, with a salary of up to $100,000 per year. Last week, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company posted a job listing for what it describes as the world's first chief candy officer. The chosen applicant will be responsible for taste testing roughly 3,500 products each month, running company board meetings and approving new candy inventory with their "CCO stamp of approval," according to the LinkedIn post.
McDonald's Customers Should Prepare For This 'Ambitious' Change Coming To Restaurants Soon
Whether it’s spotting golden arches from miles away or holding on to that red box of french fries, the branding and packaging of McDonald’s have always been pretty iconic. As a matter of fact, the fast food chain recently announced that they have “ambitious goals around sustainable packaging,” and it’s something customers should definitely look forward to.
ZDNet
How to better manage Gmail labels (and why you should)
Gmail has a pretty powerful labeling system that makes it really easy to manage your emails. With labels, you can ensure certain emails are tagged with not just a name but also a color. Also, this feature makes it easy to sort through your inbox so you know exactly where to look for specific messages.
ZDNet
Hiring developers? This is how many interviews it takes to fill a job
Developers involved in hiring other top software engineers now have to conduct 26 or even 29 first-round interviews with candidates when trying to find the right person to join the team. That's compared to just 16 first-round interviews in 2020 - a 63% rise in interviews between the two periods...
I'm a joint rolling technician. Getting paid to bill up a doobie makes this my dream job.
Thomas Indigaro says he never imagined he could make a living by rolling joints professionally. Here's how he found his dream job.
ZDNet
Google wants to make online lessons better with these classroom 'add-ons'
Google has launched a set of new EdTech add-ons that it said will allow teachers to easily find, add, use and grade content from EdTech tools, from within Google Classroom. The add-ons are intended to save teachers time and improve the digital classroom experience for students. They address challenges such as managing multiple accounts and passwords, assisting students in navigating external websites and managing the grading process across different platforms.
studyfinds.org
Futurologist says waterless dishwashers, self-stocking fridges, vertical farms will be mainstream by 2050
LONDON — Society may not be where “The Jetsons” were in their fictional 21st century — but a new survey finds many people believe it will be by the year 2050! Moreover, an expert on future tech says people will be ultra-sonically blasting their clothes clean, homes will feature waterless dishwashers, and families will think eating bugs for dinner is mainstream.
ZDNet
Learn ASL in 29 hours of highly-rated self-paced training for only $35
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. While there are many tools to help us communicate better, there are a number of situations where people might find it useful to know American Sign Language. You may have family members, colleagues, or clients who are deaf or hard of hearing. In industries such as live event productions, it is often more effective to communicate non-verbally. While medical professionals may find it crucial to know at least rudimentary ASL.
ZDNet
These are the most googled 3D printing questions of 2022, answered
Custom manufacturing company Hubs.com recently sent me a press release. They help fabricate custom parts, often using 3D printing technology. They caught my attention because they analyzed Google search data to determine the top 10 3D printing-related questions searchers are asking Google. Start here: Everything you need to know about...
ZDNet
Students get hands-on learning with Dell's Student TechCrew
Hundreds of thousands of digital devices flooded into American students' hands in recent years. Some went directly to students in the Aiken County Public School District in South Carolina. The district's 41 schools, which serve about 22,500 students, include North Augusta High School. North Augusta expects to welcome about 1,800 students this academic year.
ZDNet
Matter is coming fall 2022 (fingers crossed), but why does that matter to you?
Matter has undoubtedly gotten a lot of attention in the Internet of Things arena since its announcement in late 2019. The Connectivity Standards Alliance is looking to make Matter the new connectivity standard for smart homes. Since smart devices and hubs started appearing on the market, the lack of compatibility...
ZDNet
Kokoon Nightbuds, hands on: Turn on, tune in, drop off to sleep
There are plenty of sleep trackers and plenty of noise-cancelling earbuds that claim to be small enough to sleep in, and plenty of apps that claim to help you fall asleep. Kokoon Nightbuds promise almost all of that in one package, with accelerometers and an optical heart rate sensor on one earbud and an app that combines sleep tracking with sleep-inducing content and noise masking.
