protocol.com
The US is ready to block China’s access to advanced chip design software
The U.S. is poised to implement new export restrictions on a specific type of software used to design semiconductors utilizing a next-generation technology that is vital for producing the most advanced AI chips, Protocol has learned, in an effort to target Chinese chipmakers. The Biden administration has been weighing a...
Carscoops
JRL Opens Electromagnetic Compatibility Lab To Ensure Electronics Work In Harmony
Jaguar Land Rover today announced that it has opened its Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) laboratory in Gaydon, U.K. The lab will ensure that its vehicles meet current and future quality standards and legislation for connectivity features and electronics. “The importance of testing our vehicles for electromagnetic compatibility cannot be underestimated,” said...
Nature.com
A concise guide to modelling the physics of embodied intelligence in soft robotics
Embodied intelligence (intelligence that requires and leverages a physical body) is a well-known paradigm in soft robotics, but its mathematical description and consequent computational modelling remain elusive, with a need for models that can be used for design and control purposes. We argue that filling this gap will enable full uptake of embodied intelligence in soft robots. We provide a concise guide to the main mathematical modelling approaches, and consequent computational modelling strategies, that can be used to describe soft robots and their physical interactions with the surrounding environment, including fluid and solid media. We aim to convey the challenges and opportunities within the context of modelling the physical interactions underpinning embodied intelligence. We emphasize that interdisciplinary work is required, especially in the context of fully coupled robot"“environment interaction modelling. Promoting this dialogue across disciplines is a necessary step to further advance the field of soft robotics.
Panther III – High-Performing DPU Storage Accelerator – Recognized as Best of Show Winner
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced it was recognized as a Flash Memory Summit 2022 Best of Show winner. MaxLinear won for Panther III, their next-generation storage accelerator that sets a new standard for this technology and can transform enterprise and hyperscale data centers.
ZDNet
Singapore takes formal step towards setting up cyber defence unit
Singapore has passed amendments to two Bills that will clear the way for a new digital intelligence unit to be established as part of the country's armed forces. The government has described the move as necessary amidst intensifying "cyber intrusions" that threaten critical systems. First mooted in March, the new...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Fiddler crab’s eyes inspire researchers to develop amphibious artificial vision
Scientists have managed to create a panoramic amphibious vision system that works equally well underwater and on land.
How an AI managed to confuse humans in an imitation game
Researchers from the Italian Institute of Technology have trained an artificially intelligent computer program to pass a nonverbal Turing test. By behaving like humans would, such as changing up its reaction times while participating in an interactive shape and color-matching game, the AI was able to hide its true identity from people. The related study was published this week in the journal Science Robotics.
CNET
Google's AI Has Predicted the 3D Structure of the 'Entire Protein Universe'
It wasn't until 1957 when scientists earned special access to the molecular realm. After 22 years of grueling experimentation, John Kendrew of Cambridge University finally uncovered the 3D structure of a protein. It was a twisted blueprint of myoglobin, the stringy chain of 154 amino acids that helps infuse our muscles with oxygen. As revolutionary as this discovery was, Kendrew didn't quite open up the protein architecture floodgates — during the next decade, fewer than a dozen more would be identified.
Physicists Find The 'Missing Link' That Could Provide Quantum Internet Technology
Before quantum computers and quantum networks can fulfil their huge potential, scientists have got several difficult problems to overcome – but a new study outlines a potential solution to one of these problems. As we've seen in recent research, the silicon material that our existing classical computing components are...
Phys.org
New optical switch could lead to ultrafast all-optical signal processing
Engineers at Caltech have developed a switch—one of the most fundamental components of computing—using optical, rather than electronic, components. The development could aid efforts to achieve ultrafast all-optical signal processing and computing. Optical devices have the capacity to transmit signals far faster than electrical devices by using pulses...
ZDNet
Microsoft to roll out native Teams app optimized for Apple silicon in the coming months
Microsoft has been testing a beta of the Apple-silicon-optimized version of Teams since April this year. Today, August 3, Microsoft officials said this new Teams client for Mac would start rolling out to customers "in increments over the coming months". Microsoft has been working to optimize its key Microsoft 365...
IFLScience
Traditional Computers Can Beat Google’s Quantum Computer Thanks To Smart Algorithm Design
Claims of great feats by quantum processing devices have come thick and (very) fast in the last three years. The builders of these machines boast they can perform calculations swiftly that would take the world’s most powerful supercomputers impractically long periods of time. Now, however, a team of scientists has shown traditional computers still have some tricks up their sleeves and may outperform these newcomers for a while yet.
AI Is Discovering Its Own ‘Fundamental’ Physics And Scientists Are Baffled
Physics is one of science’s more rigorous—and rigid—disciplines, riddled with long equations and complex measurements that must be made just right to reveal their secrets. Yet, before even the simplest equation was put together, scientists first had to puzzle out a crucial predecessor to written equations: a system’s variables.
ZDNet
How to better manage Gmail labels (and why you should)
Gmail has a pretty powerful labeling system that makes it really easy to manage your emails. With labels, you can ensure certain emails are tagged with not just a name but also a color. Also, this feature makes it easy to sort through your inbox so you know exactly where to look for specific messages.
Nature.com
FIVES: A Fundus Image Dataset for Artificial Intelligence based Vessel Segmentation
Retinal vasculature provides an opportunity for direct observation of vessel morphology, which is linked to multiple clinical conditions. However, objective and quantitative interpretation of the retinal vasculature relies on precise vessel segmentation, which is time consuming and labor intensive. Artificial intelligence (AI) has demonstrated great promise in retinal vessel segmentation. The development and evaluation of AI-based models require large numbers of annotated retinal images. However, the public datasets that are usable for this task are scarce. In this paper, we collected a color fundus image vessel segmentation (FIVES) dataset. The FIVES dataset consists of 800 high-resolution multi-disease color fundus photographs with pixelwise manual annotation. The annotation process was standardized through crowdsourcing among medical experts. The quality of each image was also evaluated. To the best of our knowledge, this is the largest retinal vessel segmentation dataset for which we believe this work will be beneficial to the further development of retinal vessel segmentation.
thebossmagazine.com
Can You Speed Up Your Internet Connection By Switching to Dark Fiber?
“Dark fiber” is used in telecommunications to describe unused fiber optic cabling. It gets its name because the fibers are not lit up or “lit.” The use of dark fiber has exploded in recent years as telecommunications companies and internet service providers scramble to find new ways to increase bandwidth and keep up with ever-growing demand.
This Is Why A NASA WB-57F Canberra Jet Is In South Korea
One of NASA's WB-57F aircraft configured to support the Asian Summer Monsoon Chemical and Climate Impact Project. NASAOne of NASA's trio of high-flying WB-57F jets recently drew attention on social media after it appeared in East Asia.
ZDNet
OnePlus 10T review: Speed is the name of the game, but is it enough?
After putting its T-series smartphones off for a year -- in the US, at least -- OnePlus is back with the launch of the OnePlus 10T. The device marks the company's highly-demanded return to its roots of churning out snappy handsets with flagship specifications -- at a mid-range price of $649. For $100 more, you can double the 10T's RAM and internal storage, making the phone an attractive option for folks who demand more power. In fact, OnePlus says that if you make your purchase during select days in August, you get the upgraded model for the same $649 base price. More details on that towards the end.
NFL・
China drills reveal plans for Taiwan blockade: experts
Beijing's largest-ever exercises around Taiwan have offered key clues into its plans for a gruelling blockade in the event of a war to take the self-ruled island, and revealed an increasingly emboldened Chinese military, experts told AFP. The visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi -- second in line to the presidency -- sparked outrage from Beijing, which launched vast military manoeuvres around the island, even at the risk of partially exposing its plans to the United States and its Asian allies. The Chinese military "obviously has all the capabilities to impose such a blockade", Song Zhongping, an independent Chinese military commentator, told AFP. "We already see during the current exercises that Taiwanese fighter jets and ships absolutely cannot take off or leave their ports."
