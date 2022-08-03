Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Motley Fool
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?
Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
Motley Fool
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Veeva succeeds by helping life sciences companies develop essential products. Visa is the leading payment network system, and it can still grow by leaps and bounds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The rebound in stocks since June looks more like a new bull market than a bear rally, according to Ned Davis Research
The S&P 500's 14% rally since its mid-June low is looking more like the start of a new bull market than a bear market rally, according to Ned Davis Research. The investment research firm pointed to improving breadth and technical thrust indicators to back up its view. "The percentage of...
Investopedia
Tesla (TSLA) Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split
Shareholders of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) approved a 3-for-1 split of the company's common stock at its annual meeting held after the close of the markets on Aug. 4, 2022, according to a preliminary tally announced at the meeting. A final count will be issued on SEC Form 8-K within four business days. The vote increases Tesla's authorized common shares from 2 billion to 6 billion. Tesla reports that had it had just over 1 billion common shares outstanding as of June 6, 2022.
CBS News
Three Florida property insurers downgraded
- In another sign of problems in Florida's property-insurance market, a financial-ratings agency has withdrawn ratings for two insurance companies and downgraded another company. The Demotech agency on Monday withdrew financial-stability ratings for Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Co. and FedNat Insurance Co., according to the company's website. It also...
InvestorPlace
Why Are EV Stocks FSR, NKLA, RIDE Up Today?
Today’s traders are evidently feeling optimistic about electric vehicle (EV) companies Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE). Indeed, EV stocks are generally pumping higher as all three of these automakers had recent positive news to report, mostly related to earnings. It’s a welcome surprise for EV industry...
International Business Times
Bank Of England Raises Rates By Most Since 1995 Despite Recession's Approach
The Bank of England raised interest rates by the most in 27 years on Thursday in an attempt to smother surging inflation on track to top 13%, even as it warned a long recession is coming. Reeling from a surge in energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the BoE's...
‘Surprising momentum’ in housing market as prices increase by 11% annually
The housing market retained a surprising degree of momentum in July, despite the mounting pressures on household budgets, according to an index.Annual UK house price growth accelerated slightly in July to 11.0%, from 10.7% in June, according to Nationwide Building Society, which added that it expects the market to slow in the months ahead.Prices were up by 0.1% month on month, marking the 12th monthly increase on this measure in a row.The average house price in July was £271,209.Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “The housing market has retained a surprising degree of momentum given the mounting pressures on household...
Benzinga
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like
Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Unico American UNAM shares moved upwards by 18.18% to $2.08 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 274.6K, which is 10508.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
Sun Life shares up after earnings beat, U.K. unit sale
TORONTO (Reuters) -Sun Life Financial shares jumped on Thursday after reporting a better-than-expected second-quarter profit and announcing the sale of its U.K. business as well as an asset management partnership with the buyer, Phoenix Group Holdings.
London Stock Exchange says Refinitiv costs and savings on track
LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) (LSEG.L) cost and savings targets for integration of data company Refinitiv are on track, it said after half-year results and the launch of a larger than expected 750 million pound ($911 million) share buyback.
Solar Stocks Have Been Shining. Are They Still a Buy?
It’s been a year marked by pain and misery for the bulls, but at least one area has been trading well, at least lately: solar stocks. While the energy sector has done well in 2022 — it’s the best-performing group by a mile — that has not included solar stocks.
americanbankingnews.com
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $39.25 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: August 2, 2022 | Rates drop rapidly
Mortgage rates have been trending down over the past few days, with 30-year fixed rates dropping significantly. At the end of July, the average 30-year fixed rate dropped below 5% for the first time since early June. Rates have been volatile in recent weeks as fears of a looming recession...
Earnings Outlook For HCI Group
HCI Group HCI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that HCI Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. HCI Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Delcath Systems
Delcath Systems DCTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Delcath Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.95. Delcath Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
International Business Times
Crypto Winter May Temper Fintech Earnings
Wall Street has lowered earnings expectations for once high-flying fintechs Coinbase and Block, as a chill in the cryptocurrency market adds more pain to the companies already grappling with surging costs and rapidly rising rates. Crypto exchange Coinbase is expected to report an adjusted loss in the second quarter, while...
