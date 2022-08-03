Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO