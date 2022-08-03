Read on www.kerrang.com
Watch Slipknot play new single The Dying Song (Time to Sing) for the first time
Slipknot played The Dying Song (Time to Sing) for the first time last night in the Czech Republic, dismiss break-up rumours
See Corey Taylor and Clown proudly rocking out to sons’ band Vended
After bringing Griffin Taylor onstage during a recent Slipknot show, Corey Taylor is continuing to fanboy over his son in the sweetest way. This time around Corey was joined by his ’Knot bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan side stage, as the pair proudly watched and rocked out to Vended – who, if you don’t already know, feature Griffin on vocals and Clown’s son Simon Crahan on the drums, plus guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki, and bassist Jeramiah Pugh.
WILLOW shares urgent new single, hover like a GODDESS
After confirming new album <COPINGMECHANISM> yesterday, WILLOW has quickly followed up that news with the release of her excellent, urgent new single hover like a GODDESS. Having previewed new material at last weekend’s massive Lollapalooza, today the star says of her latest tune: “Every woman deserves to be worshipped. This song is an ode to the divine goddess within us all.” <COPINGMECHANISM> – the follow-up to last year’s lately i feel EVERYTHING – is due out on September 23.
The Killers Share New Song “Boy”: Listen
The Killers have released their new song “Boy.” According to the band, the song predates the 2021 record Pressure Machine and helped inspired the material on that album. The Killers debuted the track at July’s Mad Cool Festival in Madrid. The song is produced by the Killers, Stuart Price, and Shawn Everett. Listen to “Boy” below.
Jamie Campbell Bower to release new single, I Am
Having helped make Stranger Things 4 the enormous success that it was thanks to his role as Vecna, Jamie Campbell Bower is now turning his hand back to music. The actor and musician – formerly of ace London punks COUNTERFEIT. – revealed in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he would be sharing new solo single, I Am, on August 12. “I’m so excited,” Jamie told Jimmy. “Everything just feels not real right now!”
The AC/DC Song Angus Young Regrets: ‘Who in Their Right Mind Would Want This to Go Out?’
In a 2020 interview with Vulture, guitarist Angus Young revealed the AC/DC song that he regrets releasing the most along with his favorite songs by the band.
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release
A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
Album review: Dub War – Westgate Under Fire
Before Benji Webbe took his Newport helicopter to the skies with Skindred, he was already mangling expectations with Dub War. No-one clashed sounds and styles in quite the same way in the mid-’90s, but the band dissolved amidst label troubles, leaving Skindred to take up the baton. Now the originals are back, with their first new album of original material in more than a quarter of a century.
WILLOW announces new album COPINGMECHANISM
It’s been a busy, collab-filled year for WILLOW – who has worked with everyone from YUNGBLUD to Siiickbrain to Camila Cabello (and more!) in 2022. But now her attention is focusing back on her own music…. The alt. star has just confirmed the release of new album COPINGMECHANISM,...
Original Footage From Woodstock '99 Is Still Available To Watch Thanks to Its Pay-Per-View
Even if you didn't go to Woodstock '99 or (gasp!) you weren't even alive yet when it happened, the Netflix docuseries Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 is likely on your radar. The three-part documentary details what went wrong with the famed music festival and it features a lot of footage from the event itself.
Alter Bridge unleash destructive dual-guitar action in explosive new single, Silver Tongue
In the second song shared from forthcoming studio album Pawns & Kings, Mark Tremonti decommissions the guitar solos to go all in with Myles Kennedy on the riffs. Last month, Alter Bridge announced Pawns & Kings – the band’s seventh full-length studio record, due this October, which was previewed with the effort’s hard-hitting title track.
Listen to blackbear’s new single featuring The Used’s Bert McCracken
Ahead of the release of his sixth album in loving memory at the end of the month, blackbear has dropped another new single. His latest effort, toxic energy, features a great guest spot by The Used frontman Bert McCracken, with other collabs on the LP include New Found Glory (nothing matters), Machine Gun Kelly (gfy) and Bayside (poltergeist).
5 reasons why you need to check out Torus
In the post-lockdown era, it seems like more and more alternative acts are stepping from COVID-enforced gestation already fully-formed. Where so many are the offbeat product of zany bedroom experimentation, however, Milton Keynes’ Torus deal in a brand of zero-bullshit hard rock that’s refreshing in its adherence to wringing the rawest-possible emotion from guitar, bass and drums.
Kane Brown Announces ‘Different Man’ Album
Kane Brown announced his third studio album Different Man on Monday (July 18). He also shared the project's release date and cover art. The news comes three days after Brown signaled that he'll attempt to cross into pop music with a song called "Grand." That's the track you hear below in an album announcement reel on Instagram.
Spiritbox share new look at the functional spirit box they are releasing
Back in February, we reported on the planned release of Spiritbox’s first-ever graphic novel, entitled Eternal Blue: A Spiritbox Graphic Novel, for Z2 Comics. And though the band have sadly announced that its release has been delayed due to production, they have given a glimpse at something they’re releasing as part of the merch bundle: an actual, functional spirit box – so if you plan on hunting ghosts anytime soon, it could well be perfect for you.
Choi Yena brings out her gamer side in new music video for ‘Smartphone’
Former IZ*ONE member and soloist Choi Yena has released the music video for ‘Smartphone’, the title track of her sophomore mini-album of the same name. In the vibrant visual, Choi is a gamer who guides an avatar of herself through a playground filled with whimsical mascots, eventually stopping at a shooting game inspired by the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise.
Lorna Shore announce extensive U.S. The Pain Remains Tour
Following a massive support slot with Parkway Drive in the UK and Europe in September, Lorna Shore will be going Stateside for an extensive headline run. The deathcore favourites will be bringing Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur along with them on The Pain Remains Tour, which kicks off in Philadelphia on October 21, and wraps up in Montreal, Quebec just under a month later.
Jeff Berlin to release tribute to the late Cream bassist Jack Bruce
Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Tony Levin, Gary Husband, Sammy Hagar and more feature on Jeff Berlin's Jack Songs tribute album
