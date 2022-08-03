After confirming new album <COPINGMECHANISM> yesterday, WILLOW has quickly followed up that news with the release of her excellent, urgent new single hover like a GODDESS. Having previewed new material at last weekend’s massive Lollapalooza, today the star says of her latest tune: “Every woman deserves to be worshipped. This song is an ode to the divine goddess within us all.” <COPINGMECHANISM> – the follow-up to last year’s lately i feel EVERYTHING – is due out on September 23.

MUSIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO