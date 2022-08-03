ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

islandernews.com

Best Friday burgers - and more - dining options on Key Biscayne

Friday is the perfect day to enjoy a delicious burger - or more - at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants this Friday, August 5. Sometimes all you need is a loaded burger and a lot of fries! A Costa Burger is the solution for this “Burger--Friday” … and the island’s place to see and be seen has the best burger in Key Biscayne.
islandernews.com

Thursday dining on Key Biscayne

Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants offer some of the best meal options - and deals - on this Thursday, August 4.. We know you are in a rush to get to the beach or park… our new Grab-And-Go salad bowls and salads will not slow you down and keep you fit.
InsideHook

Everywhere Chef Wendy Cacciatori Loves to Eat and Drink in Miami

Chef Giancarlo “Wendy” Cacciatori is famous for importing the best of his native Emilia-Romagna to his restaurants in the U.S. First there was Miami Beach’s Via Emilia 9, and then Via Emilia Garden in 2019. If you love pasta, it’s hard to do better without boarding a flight to Italy; Cacciatori learned his craft as a kid, helping his parents with their restaurant, and most of his dishes share a deep sense of tradition. Fresh pasta and cured meats are his go-tos (and should be yours when you visit his restaurants).
Miami New Times

Kush to Open Sports Bar and Restaurant at the Clevelander

Since opening his first Miami restaurant, Lokal, in 2011, Matt Kuscher has become one of the the city's most savvy restaurateurs by catering to locals and offering value-driven food and drink in friendly settings. Now, Kuscher is about to embark on his most ambitious project as he takes over the...
The Infatuation

Harry's Pizzeria Miami Beach

Harry’s is a pizza spot from the Michael’s Genuine team with a couple locations in Miami—and it’s always a reliable choice for a good meal. The Lincoln Road location sits in that sweet spot—it’s not too fancy but still nice enough to sit down with a couple friends or share a bottle of wine with a date. You definitely want to get one of the really solid Neapolitan pizzas on the table. But there are appetizers worth ordering too, like the crispy polenta fries or the peaches and stracciatella. It’s very walk-in friendly too, so keep it in mind next time you’re nearby, reservation-less, and your stomach is starting to make weird noises.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
Miami New Times

Kevin Aoki Shares Why Doraku Closed After 23 Years on Lincoln Road

One of Miami Beach's longest-running restaurants — and one of the last independent restaurants still standing on Lincoln Road — has closed. After more than two decades, Doraku recently closed its doors. The restaurant posted the following on its Doraku Waikiki Facebook Page:. Dear Doraku Lincoln Road Customers-...
WSVN-TV

Treat yourself at this new medical spa in Fort Lauderdale

You don’t need a special occasion to treat yourself, so why not let all your worries get sucked away? At Fort Lauderdale’s newest spa, Balens Estetica and Wellness, their Hydra facial has the potential to leave you feeling brand new, so leave the kids, and the stress at home, and let’s get some good skin.
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Mexican singer-songwriter Silvana Estrada heads to the Citadel for an intimate concert presented by Escala Sonora. The 25-year-old released her debut album, Marchita, earlier this year; in the Guardian's list of "Best Albums of 2022 So Far," Laura Snapes called it "a captivating arrival." Despite her short career, Estrada has already collaborated with artists like Natalia Lafourcade, Guitarricadelafuente, and Mon Laferte. 7 p.m. Friday, at the Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; escalasonora.com. Tickets cost $45 via seetickets.us. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
flaunt.com

OMEGA | Secret Garden Opening in Miami

The gates to OMEGA's Secret Garden in Miami's Design District were opened on Friday, July 29th. The Baroque-style gardens were created as a special tribute to women and the brand's iconic line of watches. The garden takes guests on a journey through time, showcasing the range of attitudes and personalities of women across the globe.
restaurantclicks.com

Miami Indian Restaurants You Need to Try

Miami is world-famous for its beaches, but there are plenty of other fun activities in the city, from Zoo Miami to the beautiful Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. Everglades National Park borders the city, providing the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beach and a tropical wetland on the same day. All...
islandernews.com

Islander News wins 9 awards in 2022 statewide media competition

Education, spirituality and the digital web. These were the categories for which Islander News won first place recognition in the 2022 Florida Media competition, presented by the Florida Press Association and held at the Sawgrass Marriott in Ponte Vedra on Friday, August 5. The newspaper won a total of nine...
Parkland Talk

Parkland’s Eats ‘n Beats Returns on Aug. 6 with Food Trucks and Live Music

Residents are in for a great time when Eats ‘n Beats returns to the Parkland Amphitheater with Friday At Five. With over 38 collective years of experience among the band members, Friday At Five is a well-oiled machine playing Van Halen, Pink, Zac Brown, Sublime, ACDC, Rihanna, Led Zeppelin, Blink 182, 4 Non-Blondes, Pat Benatar, The Killers, Bon Jovi, The Cranberries, Kings Of Leon and more.
