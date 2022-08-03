Read on www.islandernews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In MiamiBryan DijkhuizenCoral Gables, FL
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Salty Donut Is Coming To Tampa Next YearBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Music Icons Chayanne & Ivy Queen Added to Billboard Latin Music Week’s Star-Studded Talent LineupThe New York ExclusiveMiami, FL
Enjoy Horse Racing & Food Tastings at Gulfstream Park's Taste at the Track Themed Tasting SeriesCamille NatalieMiami, FL
islandernews.com
Best Friday burgers - and more - dining options on Key Biscayne
Friday is the perfect day to enjoy a delicious burger - or more - at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants this Friday, August 5. Sometimes all you need is a loaded burger and a lot of fries! A Costa Burger is the solution for this “Burger--Friday” … and the island’s place to see and be seen has the best burger in Key Biscayne.
islandernews.com
Thursday dining on Key Biscayne
Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants offer some of the best meal options - and deals - on this Thursday, August 4.. We know you are in a rush to get to the beach or park… our new Grab-And-Go salad bowls and salads will not slow you down and keep you fit.
Miami New Times
Miami Food Events This Weekend: B3 Brunch, Pastelitos Fest, Taste at the Track
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include a boozy brunch, Pastelito Fest 2022, Taste at the Track, Mead Day at Ceiba, and more. Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]. B3: Boozy Brunch and Beats at Osteria Morini. Osteria Morini will...
Everywhere Chef Wendy Cacciatori Loves to Eat and Drink in Miami
Chef Giancarlo “Wendy” Cacciatori is famous for importing the best of his native Emilia-Romagna to his restaurants in the U.S. First there was Miami Beach’s Via Emilia 9, and then Via Emilia Garden in 2019. If you love pasta, it’s hard to do better without boarding a flight to Italy; Cacciatori learned his craft as a kid, helping his parents with their restaurant, and most of his dishes share a deep sense of tradition. Fresh pasta and cured meats are his go-tos (and should be yours when you visit his restaurants).
irei.com
Ivanhoe Cambridge JV sells premier retail and dining destination center in Miami for $216m
Rockpoint and Ivanhoe Cambridge have sold Mary Brickell Village, a 200,503-square-foot, Publix-anchored, mixed-use retail center with an 875-space parking garage in Miami’s Brickell district, for $216 million. RPT Realty acquired the center. Mary Brickell Village is anchored by a high-volume Publix and Miami’s only LA Fitness Signature Club. The...
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In Miami
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: miaminewtimes and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Miami New Times
Kush to Open Sports Bar and Restaurant at the Clevelander
Since opening his first Miami restaurant, Lokal, in 2011, Matt Kuscher has become one of the the city's most savvy restaurateurs by catering to locals and offering value-driven food and drink in friendly settings. Now, Kuscher is about to embark on his most ambitious project as he takes over the...
Harry's Pizzeria Miami Beach
Harry’s is a pizza spot from the Michael’s Genuine team with a couple locations in Miami—and it’s always a reliable choice for a good meal. The Lincoln Road location sits in that sweet spot—it’s not too fancy but still nice enough to sit down with a couple friends or share a bottle of wine with a date. You definitely want to get one of the really solid Neapolitan pizzas on the table. But there are appetizers worth ordering too, like the crispy polenta fries or the peaches and stracciatella. It’s very walk-in friendly too, so keep it in mind next time you’re nearby, reservation-less, and your stomach is starting to make weird noises.
Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
Cafe Mi Vitrola is Headed to Miami Lakes This Year
Cuban eatery is confirmed to be coming to 15352 NW 79th Ct by mid-October 2022.
Miami New Times
Kevin Aoki Shares Why Doraku Closed After 23 Years on Lincoln Road
One of Miami Beach's longest-running restaurants — and one of the last independent restaurants still standing on Lincoln Road — has closed. After more than two decades, Doraku recently closed its doors. The restaurant posted the following on its Doraku Waikiki Facebook Page:. Dear Doraku Lincoln Road Customers-...
WSVN-TV
Treat yourself at this new medical spa in Fort Lauderdale
You don’t need a special occasion to treat yourself, so why not let all your worries get sucked away? At Fort Lauderdale’s newest spa, Balens Estetica and Wellness, their Hydra facial has the potential to leave you feeling brand new, so leave the kids, and the stress at home, and let’s get some good skin.
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Mexican singer-songwriter Silvana Estrada heads to the Citadel for an intimate concert presented by Escala Sonora. The 25-year-old released her debut album, Marchita, earlier this year; in the Guardian's list of "Best Albums of 2022 So Far," Laura Snapes called it "a captivating arrival." Despite her short career, Estrada has already collaborated with artists like Natalia Lafourcade, Guitarricadelafuente, and Mon Laferte. 7 p.m. Friday, at the Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; escalasonora.com. Tickets cost $45 via seetickets.us. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
flaunt.com
OMEGA | Secret Garden Opening in Miami
The gates to OMEGA's Secret Garden in Miami's Design District were opened on Friday, July 29th. The Baroque-style gardens were created as a special tribute to women and the brand's iconic line of watches. The garden takes guests on a journey through time, showcasing the range of attitudes and personalities of women across the globe.
restaurantclicks.com
Miami Indian Restaurants You Need to Try
Miami is world-famous for its beaches, but there are plenty of other fun activities in the city, from Zoo Miami to the beautiful Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. Everglades National Park borders the city, providing the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beach and a tropical wetland on the same day. All...
islandernews.com
Islander News wins 9 awards in 2022 statewide media competition
Education, spirituality and the digital web. These were the categories for which Islander News won first place recognition in the 2022 Florida Media competition, presented by the Florida Press Association and held at the Sawgrass Marriott in Ponte Vedra on Friday, August 5. The newspaper won a total of nine...
Click10.com
Beachfront businesses in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood refuse to comply with sea turtle lighting regulations
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Sea turtle nesting season is in full swing. Unfortunately, South Florida leads the state when it comes to hatchling disorientations. That’s when those baby turtles head to artificial light instead of naturally going out to sea. Local 10 News obtained a list of repeat...
This Is Florida's Most Famous Sandwich
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
Parkland’s Eats ‘n Beats Returns on Aug. 6 with Food Trucks and Live Music
Residents are in for a great time when Eats ‘n Beats returns to the Parkland Amphitheater with Friday At Five. With over 38 collective years of experience among the band members, Friday At Five is a well-oiled machine playing Van Halen, Pink, Zac Brown, Sublime, ACDC, Rihanna, Led Zeppelin, Blink 182, 4 Non-Blondes, Pat Benatar, The Killers, Bon Jovi, The Cranberries, Kings Of Leon and more.
AOL Corp
What did this downtown Miami spot look like in the 1970s and ’80s? It wasn’t pretty
You may know this Miami park for its art and science museums. But for years, the future Museum Park, now known as Maurice A. Ferré Park for the late former Miami mayor and civic force, had struggled to find an identity. The park, just north of the Miami Heat...
