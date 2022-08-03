Read on kmit.com
Governor Kristi Noem – Cautiously optimistic: South Dakota’s finances and the future
Earlier this week, the State of South Dakota closed the financial books for fiscal year 2022 with a record-breaking $115.5 million surplus. This historic surplus was a combination of revenues unexpectedly being $72.3 million above what was adopted by the legislature this past session and the general fund budget for state government operations having expenses $43.2 million less than budgeted.
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward in its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem. It resisted an effort from the Republican governor to see them dismissed and extended the time it has to examine the allegations. Noem is under scrutiny from the state’s Government Accountability Board for allegations she misused the powers of her office by interfering in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license and flying on state-owned airplanes to political events. She has denied any wrongdoing. The board’s three retired judges voted unanimously to deny motions from the governor to dismiss the complaints. They then voted to grant a 60-day extension while they consider the complaints’ merits.
Lady A cancels tour including South Dakota State Fair show
HURON, S.D. – Lady A has cancelled the remainder of their 2022 tour, including their show at the South Dakota State Fair scheduled for Sunday, September 4. In light of this recent announcement, South Dakota State Fair officials are working diligently with their talent agency to find a new headliner.
First two human West Nile Virus detections of 2022 reported in Minnehaha and Spink counties
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the South Dakota Department of Health confirmed South Dakota’s first two human West Nile virus (WNV) detections of the 2022 season, in residents of Minnehaha and Spink Counties. South Dakota has reported more than 2,681 human cases and 47 deaths since WNV was first reported in 2002.
Arizona couple sentenced to prison after using RV as drug facility at Mitchell campground
An Arizona couple was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on Tuesday for using an RV as a drug facility at a Mitchell campground. 37-year old Jamie Bosone and 38-year old Daniel Smythe were arrested in April after police were summoned to Betts Campground following a report of an elderly woman being thrown out of an RV during harsh weather conditions. Police found fentanyl, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia on Smythe and in the RV. The elderly lady who had been thrown out of the RV was Bosone’s mother, and the couple was also traveling with a 4-year old child. In exchange for guilty pleas to the charges of possession of a controlled substance and keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance, multiple other charges were dropped. In sentencing Smythe, Judge Chris Giles noted that the child had been constantly exposed to rampant drug activity. When sentencing Bosone, Giles stated that her lack of compassion for her own mother was concerning. The child has since been placed in the state’s foster care system.
Mt. Vernon Mustangs 10, Redfield DQ 0
MITCHELL — The Mount Vernon Mustangs became the first of our Mitchell Radio Group listening area teams to advance into the second round of the SDABA 2022 Class B state tournament with a 10-0 win over Redfield DQ in seven innings on Thursday. Bradley Dean earned the win on...
