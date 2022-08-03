Premier League players will limit taking a knee before matches, league announces ahead of new season

Read on www.skysports.com
Corinthians offer Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd escape and Chelsea willing to pay £85m for Wesley Fofana - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an unlikely escape route from his Manchester United nightmare - after Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confessed he wants to do a deal. Four senior Chelsea players have been told their futures lie away...
‘Rival clubs, Erik ten Hag, Man Utd squad… no one wants him’ – Carragher slams Cristiano Ronaldo for forcing transfer
JAMIE CARRAGHER has torn into wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo saying NONE of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United or rival clubs want him. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, has publicly stated his desire to quit Old Trafford this summer, just one year after his return from Juventus. Agent Jorge Mendes has...
The Hundred: England places up for grabs as men's and women's World Cups loom, says Nasser Hussain
Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain looks ahead to the second edition of The Hundred and the "world-class, world-beaters" set to take centre stage, as well as how the Lionesses' Euros win might help and which players might be pushing for England selection... What you find out with The Hundred - given...
Lionesses: What is next for England Women's 'golden generation' following a breakthrough Euros?
It’s 8:22pm, over half-an-hour has passed since Leah Williamson tore the roof off Wembley Stadium with a momentous European trophy lift, yet players are still out on the turf, drinking in the adulation from the crowd. They are basking in their unprecedented success, and so they should. The self-proclaimed...
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica beat Australia for first time to top Pool A
The Sunshine Girls' 57-55 result saw them come back from a six-goal deficit heading into the final quarter. Jamaica's highly experienced shooter Jhaniele Fowler displayed her trademark accuracy to score 47 of her team's 57 goals and their 17-9 final quarter secured their historic victory. The result means that Jamaica...
Champions League set to use ‘semi-automated offside’ technology from this season ahead of role at World Cup
UEFA is to steal a march on Fifa and use the new “semi-automated offside” technology in this season’s Champions League. The system using computer tracking of 29 body parts of each player, combined with a microchip inside the ball, was expected to be debuted at the World Cup in Qatar after being approved by Lawmakers.
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Everton can take advantage of an undercooked Chelsea
After pinpointing Ben White to be carded at 6/1 on Friday night, Jones Knows casts his eye over Saturday's games as the Premier League returns with a bang. They go again. With such little change, barring a slight revamp of their forward line, there is absolute confidence that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be out to steamroll opponents from the first whistle yet again. This is a team that scored 147 goals across all competitions last season, including 94 in the Premier League where they are unbeaten in their last 19 games, winning 16.
Barcelona's hopes of keeping Frenkie de Jong fading and Arsenal given Youri Tielemans boost - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers... Barcelona's hopes of keeping Premier League target Frenkie de Jong are fading as they face not being able to register a number of their summer signings if unable to balance their books. Cesc Fabregas has made an emotional plea...
Everton vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Frank Lampard will face his former side as Everton play Chelsea at Goodison Park in their Premier League season opener tonight.Lampard was appointed Everton boss last season, his first job since being sacked by Chelsea the previous year, and the club narrowly avoided relegation.Everton look set to face a similar battle this season after losing Richarlison while Chelsea’s place in the top four looks under threat after Arsenal and Manchester United strengthened over the summer.Thomas Tuchel has added Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella to his side after a busy summer of transfer business under the club’s new...
How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Liverpool open their Premier League season away to newly promoted Fulham today.Jurgen Klopp’s side narrowly missed out on the title to Manchester City last season but got their campaign underway with a 3-1 win in the Community Shield against Pep Guardiola’s side.Although the Reds have lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, Darwin Nunez has bolstered their attack after a big-money move from Benfica and opened his account against City last weekend.Liverpool have had an excellent record in opening-day fixtures in recent years, winning five of the six they have played under Klopp while scoring at least three goals in...
theScore
Arsenal open new Premier League season by beating Crystal Palace
London, Aug 5, 2022 (AFP) - Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal's ability to ride out a second-half onslaught from Crystal Palace to make the perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park on Friday. On the ground where the Gunners lost 3-0 in April to...
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows sees Arsenal taking nothing as Crystal Palace take it all on Friday Night Football
Our tipster Jones Knows is suitably refreshed and back in the prediction chair. He is beginning with a bang as he thinks Crystal Palace will beat Arsenal on FNF. Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Friday 8pm, live on Sky Sports. Friday 5th August 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm. Stream Palace vs Arsenal...
Pundits on Premier League season: Predictions, transfers, Cristiano Ronaldo future, Erling Haaland and more
Sky Sports' football pundits give us their predictions, hopes and analysis ahead of a new Premier League campaign, with all the key questions answered. Roy Keane: Just Liverpool and Man City, I think they're a level ahead of everyone else. We've seen that with recruitment. Even the game last week, I know it's only the Community Shield and pre-season, I just can't see the other teams getting near them for the title. There will be improvement at Tottenham and Manchester United have to be better than last year, but the simple answer in terms of winning the league: Liverpool and City. I can't see beyond it.
Amadou Onana: West Ham agree £33.5million fee with Lille for midfielder
West Ham have agreed a fee with Lille for midfielder Amadou Onana. The fee is understood to be worth £33.5million (€40m) including add-ons, and came as a result of the Hammers' fourth bid for the player. Completion of the deal is a long way from being done, however,...
Back Antonio Conte to work his magic and lead Tottenham to a trophy at 3/1 - Jones Knows
The time is now for Tottenham. Antonio Conte isn't here for a long-term project. He is asking the club to win and win this season. And credit to the club, they are listening to his wishes. 2pts on Tottenham to win a trophy this season (3/1 with Sky Bet -...
Commonwealth Games: England prepared for Australian backlash in semi-final
On April 15, 2018, England shook up the world order by beating their hosts Australia and Helen Housby's famous last-second goal secured the team their first gold medal at a major championships. The netball competition at a Commonwealth Games stands up there alongside a Netball World Cup in terms of...
Alessia Russo exclusive: England forward hungry for more trophies and bigger crowds after Euro 2022 win
Alessia Russo hopes England's historic Euro 2022 triumph is the catalyst for more trophies for club and country, and bigger crowds watching the women's game. Manchester United forward Russo was one of England's stars of the tournament, scoring four goals - including a stunning backheel against Sweden in the semi-finals - as the Lionesses won a major international tournament for the first time.
Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea captain signs new two-year contract to quash Barcelona speculation
Cesar Azpilicueta has committed his future to Chelsea by extending his Blues contract until 2024. The Chelsea captain has added another two years to his west London stay, thwarting Barcelona's long-running pursuit of the 32-year-old. The Spain full-back joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2012 and has swept the board of...
Olivia Breen: Wales sprinter's shock at historic Commonwealth Games success
The 26-year-old became Wales' first female track and field competitor to win gold since 1990 when she got the better of Great Britain Paralympic team-mate Sophie Hahn in the final at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium on Tuesday. Former Sky Scholar Breen ran a personal best of 12.83 seconds to finish ahead...
Birmingham 2-1 Huddersfield: Hosts put off-field uncertainty to one side with narrow win over visitors
Birmingham put their ongoing off-field uncertainty to one side with a narrow 2-1 win over Huddersfield in the Sky Bet Championship at St Andrew's. First-half goals from Scott Hogan and home debutant Przemyslaw Placheta, on loan from Norwich, gave new head coach John Eustace's side a seemingly comfortable platform for victory.
