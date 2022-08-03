ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League players will limit taking a knee before matches, league announces ahead of new season

SkySports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheffield United#Project Restart#The Uk Government
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica beat Australia for first time to top Pool A

The Sunshine Girls' 57-55 result saw them come back from a six-goal deficit heading into the final quarter. Jamaica's highly experienced shooter Jhaniele Fowler displayed her trademark accuracy to score 47 of her team's 57 goals and their 17-9 final quarter secured their historic victory. The result means that Jamaica...
SPORTS
SkySports

Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Everton can take advantage of an undercooked Chelsea

After pinpointing Ben White to be carded at 6/1 on Friday night, Jones Knows casts his eye over Saturday's games as the Premier League returns with a bang. They go again. With such little change, barring a slight revamp of their forward line, there is absolute confidence that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be out to steamroll opponents from the first whistle yet again. This is a team that scored 147 goals across all competitions last season, including 94 in the Premier League where they are unbeaten in their last 19 games, winning 16.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Everton vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Frank Lampard will face his former side as Everton play Chelsea at Goodison Park in their Premier League season opener tonight.Lampard was appointed Everton boss last season, his first job since being sacked by Chelsea the previous year, and the club narrowly avoided relegation.Everton look set to face a similar battle this season after losing Richarlison while Chelsea’s place in the top four looks under threat after Arsenal and Manchester United strengthened over the summer.Thomas Tuchel has added Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella to his side after a busy summer of transfer business under the club’s new...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Liverpool open their Premier League season away to newly promoted Fulham today.Jurgen Klopp’s side narrowly missed out on the title to Manchester City last season but got their campaign underway with a 3-1 win in the Community Shield against Pep Guardiola’s side.Although the Reds have lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, Darwin Nunez has bolstered their attack after a big-money move from Benfica and opened his account against City last weekend.Liverpool have had an excellent record in opening-day fixtures in recent years, winning five of the six they have played under Klopp while scoring at least three goals in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Arsenal open new Premier League season by beating Crystal Palace

London, Aug 5, 2022 (AFP) - Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal's ability to ride out a second-half onslaught from Crystal Palace to make the perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park on Friday. On the ground where the Gunners lost 3-0 in April to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Pundits on Premier League season: Predictions, transfers, Cristiano Ronaldo future, Erling Haaland and more

Sky Sports' football pundits give us their predictions, hopes and analysis ahead of a new Premier League campaign, with all the key questions answered. Roy Keane: Just Liverpool and Man City, I think they're a level ahead of everyone else. We've seen that with recruitment. Even the game last week, I know it's only the Community Shield and pre-season, I just can't see the other teams getting near them for the title. There will be improvement at Tottenham and Manchester United have to be better than last year, but the simple answer in terms of winning the league: Liverpool and City. I can't see beyond it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: England prepared for Australian backlash in semi-final

On April 15, 2018, England shook up the world order by beating their hosts Australia and Helen Housby's famous last-second goal secured the team their first gold medal at a major championships. The netball competition at a Commonwealth Games stands up there alongside a Netball World Cup in terms of...
SPORTS
SkySports

Alessia Russo exclusive: England forward hungry for more trophies and bigger crowds after Euro 2022 win

Alessia Russo hopes England's historic Euro 2022 triumph is the catalyst for more trophies for club and country, and bigger crowds watching the women's game. Manchester United forward Russo was one of England's stars of the tournament, scoring four goals - including a stunning backheel against Sweden in the semi-finals - as the Lionesses won a major international tournament for the first time.
SOCCER
SkySports

Olivia Breen: Wales sprinter's shock at historic Commonwealth Games success

The 26-year-old became Wales' first female track and field competitor to win gold since 1990 when she got the better of Great Britain Paralympic team-mate Sophie Hahn in the final at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium on Tuesday. Former Sky Scholar Breen ran a personal best of 12.83 seconds to finish ahead...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy