The relationship between Bill Russell and Red Auerbach that made the Boston Celtics champions

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
(AP Photo)

The ties between legendary Boston Celtics head coach and general manager Red Auerbach and Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell created among the most fruitful on-court relationships in the history of the NBA, producing an unprecedented 11 championships during the time the two worked together on the Celtics.

It was a friendship and partnership based on respect, honesty, and an indomitable desire to win that saw each amplify the other in their common goals of winning at the highest level in their chosen sport. Through their mutual interest in NBA excellence, they set the stage for the golden age of the Celtics, firmly establishing Boston as a premier franchise in the league, and the NBA as a serious player in the world of sports.

To hear more about how that partnership began and played out, watch the video embedded below put together by the folks at NBC Sports Boston.

