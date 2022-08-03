Horn Top 20 Presented by Altstadt: No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks

Read on hornfm.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Which Injuries Could Sink Razorbacks' Season?
With depth an issue at Arkansas, the loss of certain players could bring progress to a screeching halt
fox16.com
Hogs Would Fill 2 Spots if Elite Transfers Available
FAYETTEVILLE — Clarendon tight end Dax Courtney was forced to retire from football this week thus opening another scholarship under the 85-overall limit. It’s uncertain if Sam Pittman will fill the vacant slots. He was asked Tuesday if that was a possibility and discussed what options he would have.
247Sports
Cincinnati football: Luke Fickell previews Arkansas opener, updates QB competition
Reigning AAC champion and College Football Playoff entrant Cincinnati travels to Arkansas for this season's opener, a seismic matchup for sixth-year head coach Luke Fickell and staff against one of the SEC's half-dozen teams expected to be ranked inside the preseason top 25. The Razorbacks won nine games last season and welcome back KJ Jefferson at quarterback while the Bearcats replace numerous starters after a school-record nine NFL Draft selections.
Jordan Walsh embracing grind as Arkansas eyes another deep run
Jordan Walsh is one of the headliners for Arkansas' No. 2-ranked signing class, and the five-star freshman wing has embraced the grind of summer practices with the goal of making steady improvements across the board as he hopes to help lead the Razorbacks to another deep postseason run. At 6-7,...
Former Razorbacks ace Isaiah Campbell talks promotion to Double-A Travelers
Former Razorbacks pitching ace Isaiah Campbell reacts to being promoted by Seattle Mariners to the organization's Double-A team, Arkansas Travelers
KHBS
Rogers Heritage football enters new era
ROGERS, Ark. — A new season brings a new coach and a new era of Rogers Heritage football. Eric Munoz is taking over a Heritage program that has struggled to find success in previous years. The War Eagles are coming off a tough 2021 outing, finishing the season with...
talkbusiness.net
Smith ‘made it happen’ in Northwest Arkansas
In his heyday, Cameron Smith was among the world’s best professional fast-pitch softball pitchers. In the 1980s, he toured with the legendary Eddie Feigner and his barnstorming, four-person team known as the King and His Court. Sportswriters often described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of softball. “Cameron was an...
Arkansas deputy making full recovery after shooting | 'It spun me clockwise'
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A Johnson County Deputy was shot just two days ago while responding to a call in Knoxville, Arkansas. “There is no doubt about the power of prayers. There is no doubt that it was God himself that steered that round to the path of least resistance,” said Lt. Brent Scott.
familydestinationsguide.com
8 Best Family Resorts in Arkansas — That All Ages Love!
From rustic cabins to upscale coves, Arkansas is home to a diverse lineup of fantastic family resorts. And, since planning a family trip can be time-consuming, we’re going to make things easy by highlighting the best family resorts in Arkansas. Whether you’re an outdoor adventurer or a luxurious traveler,...
KHBS
Fort Smith, Arkansas school district has more than 70 new teachers
FORT SMITH, Ark. — More than 70 teachers, all new to the district are taking part in orientation at the Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith this week. The teachers will be in classes from elementary to high school. They were introduced to district leadership and to what students experience at Fort Smith Public Schools.
KHBS
Fayetteville Family Impacted By Sandy Hook Shooting Responds To Alex Jones Verdict
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over the conspiracy theorist’s repeated public claims that the attack was a hoax.
Bikes, Blues & BBQ announces music lineup
ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues & BBQ recently announced the live music lineup for the 2022 rally that will be taking place in Rogers at the beginning of October. The 2022 Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally will be taking place Oct. 5-8 in Rogers after moving it from Fayetteville for the first time in over 20 years. The music acts will be performing at the Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live in Downtown Rogers.
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
KHBS
Parts of Crawford County, Arkansas, without water
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Part of Crawford County lost water Friday morning. The area most affected is Interstate 40 and up Highway 59 to Lowe's in Van Buren, but the entire area could be facing shortages. Steve Dufresne, Van Buren utilities director, said the water loss is due to...
kuaf.com
Racism, Christianity and Reparations
The limited-run podcast The R Word comes to a conclusion with a live recording of a conversation about racism, Christianity and reparartions. The discussion was recorded last week at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
U.S. Highway 59 bridge make road program’s priority list
(From the Aug. 3 and 7, 1997, issues of the Sequoyah County Times) –Daily temperatures have continued to rise in recent weeks, contributing to the death of a least one elderly county resident and the treatment of many others at Sequoyah Memorial Hospital’s emergency room in Sallisaw. —Governor Frank...
visitbentonville.com
Thousands expects to attend FORMAT Festival in Northwest Arkansas
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of people are expected to descend on the Ozarks for the Format music festival. The festival is scheduled to begin on Sept. 23, 2022, on nearly 300 acres of land at the Sugar Creek Airstrip in Benton County. FORMAT welcomes a diverse range of globally...
Arkansas cities among those awarded federal funding for air service needs
WASHINGTON — The U.S Department of Transportation (DOT) announced this week that it will award $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to help communities across several states address their local air service needs. The city of Bentonville will receive $500,000 while Fort Smith will...
KHBS
Fort Smith police find woman dead in creek
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A woman died in Fort Smith after a police call Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Someone called police from a retailer at about 4 p.m., reporting a woman in crisis. The woman ran from the area. When police arrived, they found her dead in Mill...
5newsonline.com
LGBTQ back-to-school event canceled after controversy in Fayetteville
The event would have included a resource fair, picnic, concert and dance party at the Fayetteville Public Library. Safety concerns caused the organization to cancel.
