Both sides firing political shots before today’s Walz/Jensen debate at Farmfest

Candidates for governor cross swords over crime at close of FarmFest debate
The two major rivals for Minnesota governor held off until closing statements at yesterday’s Farmfest debate to slug-it-out over Minnesota’s troubling crime rate. Republican Scott Jensen says, more cops on the street and judges who stick to mandated sentences:. “This has gotta stop, folks. There was a teenage...
MN gov’t response to COVID sparks flash point at Farmfest governor candidate debate
Government’s response to the COVID pandemic hit a flash point in today’s (Wed) governor candidate debate at Farmfest when Republican challenger Scott Jensen and Democratic incumbent Tim Walz were asked, how will you make sure more seniors in care facilities can stay close to home? Walz pointed a finger at Senate Republicans:
Walz, GOP Challenger Jensen Face-Off At FarmFest
(Morgan, MN) — Governor Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen are previewing what is likely to be a contentious race for governor. Hundreds turned out yesterday to see the two spar over issues at FarmFest 2022 in Redwood County. The forum lasted over an hour and was the candidates’ first face-to-face meeting of the race. The questions revolved around ag-related issues and the conversation became heated when Jensen challenged Walz’s approach to COVID restrictions. Public safety was also discussed, including the death of a teen Tuesday at the light rail station near Target Field.
Help Still Available For Housing Assistance
Minnesota Housing’s homeowner assistance program will continue to accept requests for help as long as funding is available. HomeHelpMN lifted its August application deadline on Thursday. More than 43-hundred Minnesota homeowners had requested assistance as of July 31st. Those with past-due mortgages and expenses are encouraged to apply right away. Homeowners who experienced financial hardship due to the COVID pandemic may be eligible for help to bring their payments current. Applications can be submitted at HomeHelpMN-dot-org or by calling 800-388-3226.
Nurses Union President Says Strike Still An Option
(St. Paul, MN) — The president of the Minnesota Nursing Association says a strike is still an option as contract negotiations continue to drag. About 15-thousand nurses in Minnesota are currently working without a contract. Many nurses say they are facing burnout from being over scheduled and dealing with excessive patient loads. The union is asking for increased wages and more paid time off. Contract talks began in mid-March between the union and each of the four hospital systems in the Twin Cities Hospitals Group.
Nurses Association Reacts to Report of Adverse Events
The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) is reacting to this week’s report from the state Health Department showing that adverse events and instances of patient harm rose significantly last year. MNA President Mary Turner says that while the report is troubling…. “This report in one sense is like total justification...
Minnesota State Fair Featuring New Brews And Beverages
(Falcon Heights, MN) — The 2022 Minnesota State Fair will feature new brews and beverages. The Great Minnesota Get Together will have 46 new specialty brews and beverages. New choices include the Arctic Moscow Mule Slushie, Baklava Cream Ale, and the Fair Mullet. Honored classics will also return.
