Prior Lake, MN

Suspect In Apple River Stabbing Spree Claims Self Defense

By Ashley Hanley
 2 days ago
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Fox News

Expert casts doubt on story of North Carolina pilot 'jumping' out of plane: 'accident or nefarious?'

A pilot and lawyer is casting doubt on a recent report that a North Carolina pilot jumped out of his damaged plane, leaving his co-pilot to conduct an emergency landing. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was flying a damaged aircraft with only his co-pilot onboard when he plummeted out of the plane to his death on July 29. His co-pilot told air traffic controllers that Crooks had "jumped" out of the plane, but pilot and lawyer Fred Tecce tells Fox News Digital that would be highly unlikely.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Minnesota

Semi stops stolen car in police chase, 4 teens arrested

MINNNEAPOLIS – Four teenage boys are in custody after a police chase in Minneapolis involving a stolen car ended with the help of a semi.Police say a stolen vehicle that had been carjacked, and was "used in other robberies," was spotted by officers just before 1 p.m. Thursday near Van White Memorial Boulevard and Olson Memorial Highway.The chase continued for about four miles north, when the vehicle became pinned into parked cars by a semi driver. The four passengers in the stolen vehicle were then seen on MnDOT traffic cameras running from police into the yard of a nearby business.Officers arrested the four teenage suspects, and police say "at least one gun was recovered from the vehicle."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Woman was drunk when she crashed into car in Champlin, killing one

CHAMPLIN, Minn. -- A Maple Grove woman has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into another car, killing a man from Anoka.Jill Marie Zetterwall, 58, faces three counts including operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .08 or more, and having an alcohol concentration of .08 or more within two hours of driving.The complaint says that Zetterwall was heading north on Highway 169 around 12:30 p.m. on July 21. Traffic slowed near 117th Avenue, but Zetterwall did not; she veered into the left lane and clipped a car. She then drove into the southbound lane, where she crashed into the victim's car.Thirty-seven year-old Adam Madsen was declared dead at the scene.According to documents, officers could smell alcohol coming from Zetterwall, who was also slurring her words. A preliminary breath test indicated she had an alcohol concentration of .196.
CHAMPLIN, MN
The Independent

McDonald’s worker dies after being shot in the neck by customer in dispute over cold fries

A worker who was shot at a McDonald’s restaurant in Brooklyn during a dispute over cold fries has died. Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Webb was shot in the neck by an angry customer outside the Bedford-Stuyvesant restaurant where he was an employee. Authorities confirmed on Friday that Mr Webb has been taken off life support, The New York Post reported. Mr Webb, a resident of Queens, was allegedly shot by Michael Morgan, 20, on Monday after Mr Morgan’s mother was served cold fries, police said. Footage obtained by police shows Mr Morgan engaging in a physical attack with Mr Webb, before...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Minnesota

17-year-old charged in fatal shooting at downtown Minneapolis light rail station

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 17-year-old boy from St. Paul was charged Thursday in connection to a shooting at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station that left a 15-year-old dead.The boy faces second-degree intentional murder charges, according to a juvenile petition filed on Thursday.Police arrived at the scene of the Nicollet Mall Station around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found the 15-year-old boy lying on the platform surrounded by blood. Officers and a bystander tried to provide medical care, but the boy was declared dead at the scene. He was identified as Fred Ulysses Walker.The county attorney's office says police found a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman killed, man hurt in rollover crash in Mendota Heights

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- A woman died and a man was injured in a rollover crash Friday afternoon in the south metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on eastbound Highway 62 in Mendota Heights. A Ford Ranger drifted off to the right ditch near the Dodd Road intersection, hit a tree and rolled. A passenger in the truck, 66-year-old Margarita Cruz Garcia of Inver Grove Heights, died in the crash. The driver, a 70-year-old Inver Grove Heights man, was hurt, and emergency crews brought him to Regions Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive. Both Garcia and the driver were wearing seat belts, troopers say. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash. 
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN
Popculture

'90s Rock Musician Arrested After Allegedly Driving Stolen Truck

The bass player for '90s rock band Ugly Kid Joe found himself in a heap of trouble after being pulled over earlier in June. Cordell Crockett stopped and arrested for a felony, pulled over driving a friend's van while attempting to help him move. Burbank Police note that Cordell was arrested back on May 11 and booked for felony possession of a stolen vehicle, with officers pulling him over due to the vehicle being reported as stolen.
MUSIC
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Minneapolis street racing crackdown yielding arrests, safer roads

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say roads around the Twin Cities are safer after several arrests for street racing in the last couple weeks.The Minnesota State Patrol has worked with the Minneapolis Police Department and other law enforcement agencies this summer on increased overnight patrols.The North Loop neighborhood in Minneapolis has been a particular trouble spot."Honestly I think I hear it every night," said area resident Megan Albers. "It's a little concerning because you wonder about if other people are on the street."Alexa McLain, another neighbor says she too hears "really loud car sounds and then loud screeching.""They're not only putting themselves...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

