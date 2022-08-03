ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

River Riders Rally Past Flyboys

The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton River Riders scored two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings to rally past the Greeneville Flyboys 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Greeneville remains in third place in the Appalachian League West Division standings at 25-26, 10 games back of front-running Kingsport (35-16). Elizabethton is in fourth place at 22-25, 11 games back of Kingsport.

The Flyboys will host Bluefield in a doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Park.

Elizabethton grabbed a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth on a two-out, two-run single by D’Sean Pinkleton.

Issac Williams pushed the River Riders to a 6-3 lead with a one-out, two-run triple in the seventh.

Elizabethton right-hander Andrew Miller (1-0) pitched four shutout innings of relief for the win. He gave up one hit, walked two and struck out three.

Greeneville starter Caleb Jones (0-3) took the loss. The right-hander worked 5.1 innings, gave up three hits, four runs, walked seven and struck out two.

David Bishop went 2-for-4 with three RBI for Greeneville, while Aidan Cannaday was 2-for-2.

