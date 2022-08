A capsule look at those elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday:. Southern California. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1995-2001. 7 seasons, 91 games. Selected by the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars as the second player overall in 1995 NFL Draft ... Regarded as the elite left tackle in the NFL during his seven-year career ... He was the leader of a Jaguars team that reached the AFC championship game in just the franchise’s second season ... That year marked the first of four straight playoff appearances as Jacksonville posted regular season records of 9-7, 11-5, 11-5 and 14-2 from 1996-99 ... Boselli was tabbed as the team’s Most Valuable Player in 1998 ... Voted to five straight Pro Bowls (1997-2001), named First-Team All-Pro three consecutive seasons (1997-99) ... He was selected to the NFL’s All-DecadeTeam of the 1990s.

