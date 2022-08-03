Read on www.977rocks.com
Related
Snooki Shades Pennsylvania Senate Candidate Dr. Oz: 'Heard You Moved from N.J. to Pa. to Look for a New Job'
The geographical spat in Pennsylvania's Senate race just ratcheted up a notch, thanks in no small part to Snooki. The Jersey Shore alum, 34, also known as Nicole Polizzi, appeared in a video posted on John Fetterman's Twitter page Thursday, marking the second time in a week that the Democratic candidate has trolled his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.
KDKA Radio Editorial: Never Ending Tolls
This week, the Turnpike Commission announced a toll increase for 2023. We’ll be paying 5 percent more. It’s been going on for 15 years straight. We suggest now is a good time to make use of the billions of unspent federal pandemic relief funds?
Comments / 0