This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers responded to the 1200 block of South Stewart Avenue in reference to an intoxicated subject with a weapon. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the subject, who was intoxicated, but carrying a BB gun. The victim stated that while the subject was walking, they pointed the weapon at them. Sergio Marcos, 44, Homeless, was arrested for Assault in the 4th Degree. Marcos was then transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Gravois Mills man was charged with assault and armed criminal action in a Thursday shooting in Sunrise Beach. Corbin L. Everitt is accused of shooting another man in the armpit during a fight early Thursday in the victim's front yard. Deputies found Everitt hiding in a room in a salon, according to a probable cause statement. Everitt's mother and grandmother were at the salon and initially told deputies they had not seen him, according to the statement.
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday night, Pettis County Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for careless and imprudent driving. The driver began to accelerate away from the Deputy at a high rate of speed west bound out of the Sedalia City Limits. The vehicle hit speeds in excess of 120 MPH, running two stop signs in the process. Deputies pursued the driver into Johnson County, where they eventually exited onto Highway 23. Deputies briefly lost sight of the suspect before spotting them on Irish Lane, parallel to US 50 Highway. The vehicle was eventually stopped in the area of Angus Lane and 6th Street Court in Knob Noster. Tristan Smith was arrested for Resisting Arrest by Fleeing (Creating Substantial Risk). Smith was transported back to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold.
One of two men arrested last year with nearly a pound of methamphetamine pleads guilty to a reduced charge. Isaac Wheeler, of Camdenton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wheeler had previously been charged with drug trafficking. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison on the drug possession charge and 30 days in the county jail for possessing drug paraphernalia.
A Fulton woman is facing a number of drug-related charges following a traffic stop near Holts Summit. The Callaway County Sheriff reports deputies were patrolling State Road OO on Sunday night when they stopped Amy Hickman, 57. During a search, deputies found more than 24 grams of meth. She’s been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Federal authorities have charged a central Missouri man accused of taking a weapon with him to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri, the U.S. Justice Department said. He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, along with related misdemeanors.
A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
