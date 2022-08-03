ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For August 5, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers responded to the 1200 block of South Stewart Avenue in reference to an intoxicated subject with a weapon. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the subject, who was intoxicated, but carrying a BB gun. The victim stated that while the subject was walking, they pointed the weapon at them. Sergio Marcos, 44, Homeless, was arrested for Assault in the 4th Degree. Marcos was then transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Intoxicated, Revoked Driver Arrested by SPD

Sedalia Police arrested a man after conducting a traffic stop on a blue GMC Yukon on Wednesday at 12:12 a.m. The stop took place at Broadway and State Fair Blvd., after police spotted the eastbound vehicle with an expired registration from 2012. Investigation revealed that the driver, 42-year-old Christopher Wayne...
abc17news.com

Assault charge filed in Camden County shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Gravois Mills man was charged with assault and armed criminal action in a Thursday shooting in Sunrise Beach. Corbin L. Everitt is accused of shooting another man in the armpit during a fight early Thursday in the victim's front yard. Deputies found Everitt hiding in a room in a salon, according to a probable cause statement. Everitt's mother and grandmother were at the salon and initially told deputies they had not seen him, according to the statement.
KOLR10 News

MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff's Reports For August 2, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday night, Pettis County Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for careless and imprudent driving. The driver began to accelerate away from the Deputy at a high rate of speed west bound out of the Sedalia City Limits. The vehicle hit speeds in excess of 120 MPH, running two stop signs in the process. Deputies pursued the driver into Johnson County, where they eventually exited onto Highway 23. Deputies briefly lost sight of the suspect before spotting them on Irish Lane, parallel to US 50 Highway. The vehicle was eventually stopped in the area of Angus Lane and 6th Street Court in Knob Noster. Tristan Smith was arrested for Resisting Arrest by Fleeing (Creating Substantial Risk). Smith was transported back to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold.
kjluradio.com

Camdenton man caught with almost a pound of methamphetamine sentenced to 7 years

One of two men arrested last year with nearly a pound of methamphetamine pleads guilty to a reduced charge. Isaac Wheeler, of Camdenton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wheeler had previously been charged with drug trafficking. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison on the drug possession charge and 30 days in the county jail for possessing drug paraphernalia.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Alabama Man Arrested After Shooting at End Zone

In the early morning hours of August 3rd, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the End Zone Sports Bar and Grill, 3120 West Broadway Boulevard, for a reported shooting. After a detailed investigation, it was determined the suspect was upset about a bicycle, and confronted subjects in the parking lot while displaying a firearm. As the subjects who were confronted left the parking lot, the suspect shot the firearm in the direction of the vehicle.
mykdkd.com

Henry County Sheriff's Report (8/5)

Flooded road 800 Block NE J Hwy/HBO, Alarm 100 Block SE AA Hwy/disregarded. Burglary E 4th St, Montrose/report taken. Agency assist 1000 block SE 675 Rd/ HBO. Agency assist in regards to stolen vehicle/ UTL. Identity theft 700 NE Hwy AC/report taken. Ordinance enforcement 200 block N 5th St, Deepwater....
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONIES DUE IN COURT

A 36-year-old Sedalia man facing a couple of felony charges after authorities executed a no-knock search warrant at an apartment on U.S. Highway 50 in Pettis County on June 9 is due in court. According to a probable-cause statement, authorities say when they entered the apartment, Jonathan Johnson ran toward...
kjluradio.com

Fulton woman arrested with almost an ounce of methamphetamine

A Fulton woman is facing a number of drug-related charges following a traffic stop near Holts Summit. The Callaway County Sheriff reports deputies were patrolling State Road OO on Sunday night when they stopped Amy Hickman, 57. During a search, deputies found more than 24 grams of meth. She’s been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Missouri Man Charged With Bringing Gun To January 6 Riot

Federal authorities have charged a central Missouri man accused of taking a weapon with him to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri, the U.S. Justice Department said. He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, along with related misdemeanors.
KRMS Radio

Camden County Fugitive 'On the Run' for Eight Years Taken into Custody

A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
KMBC.com

Motorcyclist dies after driver makes sudden lane change on 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic investigators have confirmed the identity of a motorcyclist that died on Sunday while traveling on 71 Highway in Missouri. Police say Allen S. Tolen, 57, of Greenwood, Missouri, died after sustaining severe injuries in a crash near Northbound 71 Highway and Red Bridge. Investigators...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warrensburg Man Injured in JoCo Rollover

A Warrensburg man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2016 Hyundai, driven by 23-year-old Dylan M. Ramsey of Warrensburg, was on US 50 at NW 601 Road around 9:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled into the median, the driver overcorrected, and the vehicle returned to the roadway and overturned.
