theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge area hosts several back-to-school giveaways this weekend
Local organizations and community leaders in Baton Rouge are kicking off the school year with back-to-school events featuring supply giveaways, musical entertainment, food and more. Here's a list of some upcoming community giveaways for this weekend:. Saturday, Aug. 6. 9 a.m. to noon. Where: 7361 Airline Highway. The Salvation Army...
wbrz.com
Days before the start of school, EBR adds 139 'teacher coaches' back into the classroom
BATON ROUGE - As parents and students get last-minute school supplies, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is making some last-minute decisions of their own. “This morning we met with all the coaches, and our conversations with the coaches we said, 'hey, due to the vacancies, this is temporary,'" said EBR Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse.
brproud.com
School supplies, uniforms to be given out at community event Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst and other local officials will host a back-to-school event Saturday. Back 2 School event organizers will give away free school supplies and uniforms. Families can also enjoy snowballs, inflatables, fishing, and basketball from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BREC’S North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
pelicanpostonline.com
Superintendent touts AP Public Schools testing achievement
On Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Education selected Ascension Parish as the site to host a press conference announcing state testing results. This is because, once again, Ascension Parish is a leader in the state!. Combined across all grades and all subjects, 49% of our students achieved Mastery or Advanced,...
wbrz.com
Stipend for all EBR Parish School employees approved by committee; school board will vote again August 18
BATON ROUGE - With the first day of school just around the corner, the East Baton Rouge School System has been forced to act quickly to fill nearly 300 teacher vacancies. Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse announced a last-minute decision to temporarily move teacher coaches back into the classrooms Thursday morning. Those coaches will fill the gaps until new teachers can be hired for permanent positions.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Driving off the dedicated teachers, Narcisse hurts children in Baton Rouge
What do you remember most about your kindergarten teacher? Mine, Mrs. O'Neil, had a warm and inviting classroom. At 37, I can still picture where my assigned seat was in her tidy classroom filled with colorful bulletin boards. When my son starts kindergarten Monday and embraces what is truly an...
brproud.com
BRCC to hold ‘Hiring Day’ event Saturday, Aug. 6
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The more than 8,000 students enrolled in Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) may be interested in securing a part-time job to help cover tuition costs, and an opportunity to do exactly this is right around the corner. BRCC is hosting a Wednesday, August 3...
brproud.com
Free haircuts, school uniforms to be given out in BR Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metro Council District 5 is hosting a community event on August 7. Four barbershops will be giving free haircuts to students returning to school from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3535 Riley Street. Backpacks and uniforms will also be handed out. The haircuts will be provided by House of Styles, Hip Hop Barbershop, Line 4 Line, and House of Cuts.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school employees likely to get $3,000 Christmas check
Two weeks after agreeing to a $7,500 hiring bonus for new employees, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board gave an initial nod to opening up the checkbook for the rest of its employees with plans to cut an extra $3,000 check right before Christmas. It would be the third...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ranked second in the state: Ascension Parish hosts Louisiana Department of Education press conference
The Louisiana Department of Education selected Ascension Parish as the site to host a press conference announcing state testing results. "This is because, once again, Ascension Parish is a leader in the state," Superintendent David Alexander said in a statement. Combined across all grades and all subjects, 49 percent of...
theadvocate.com
New Southern president details journey from White rural Iowa to key Black university
The new president-chancellor of the Southern University System charted a course for its Baton Rouge campus' summer graduates Friday by describing how he went from predominantly White rural Iowa to running one of the nation's key historically Black universities. Growing up as an orphan in Iowa, Dennis Shields told the...
KPLC TV
Child Care P-EBT available
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued to eligible children ages 0-5. The La. Department of Children and Family Services announced Thursday, Aug. 4, that families on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can receive P-EBT benefits for their children ages 0-5. Children must have also lived...
wbrz.com
Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing its doors
BATON ROUGE - A thrift store primarily serving women recently released from prison is closing its doors, according to The Advocate. Connections For Life on Highland Road served the Baton Rouge community for around 15 years, according to The Advocate. The thrift store, operated by a nonprofit group of the same name, aided women recently released from prison to help them get back on their feet.
brproud.com
Mayor Broome hosts a social event for teenagers in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is collaborating with Healthy Blue, the Safety Place, and the Big Buddy Program to host the Total Teen Takeover on Friday, Aug. 5. This youth experience will offer positivity, empowerment, influencers, and a safe place for young adults. During the...
brproud.com
Local church opens new disaster relief warehouse in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the last five years, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) World Missions’ goal was to create a disaster relief hub. Clergymen and church organizers from all over the state came together for the dedication of the warehouse that will be used for disaster response.
brproud.com
How Bridge Center for Hope helps those in crisis in EBR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With East Baton Rouge on pace to break yet another record for overdose deaths, Executive Director of the Bridge Center for Hope Charlotte Claiborne is reminding the public that there is help. “We’re open 24 hours, 7 days a week, 365 days a year,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Should Ascension Parish ban kratom? Several commenters weigh in during meeting
The introduction of an ordinance to regulate the sale and use of kratom drew several commenters, both for and against, to the Ascension Parish Council meeting held Aug. 4 at the courthouse in Donaldsonville. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, kratom can be taken as a pill, crushed and...
pelicanpostonline.com
Vigorous debate over proposed ban of Kratom sale/use in Ascension Parish
It is a rare occasion when the mere Introduction of Ordinances generates much in the way of public participation at a Ascension Parish Council meeting, particularly one conducted on the parish’s sparsely populated west bank. Thursday’s was certainly the exception as a few dozen individuals descended on Donaldsonville’s historic courthouse to express passionate opinions on the proposed ordinance “to regulate the sale and use of Kratom in the Parish of Ascension.” The proposed ordinance would criminalize the sale, purchase, consumption or possession of the controversial substance.
wbrz.com
Workers making progress on University Lakes cleaning project
BATON ROUGE - Crews were busy working on the University Lakes Thursday, dipping their shovels in and scooping out years of debris and muck from the water. Right now, the dredging is a test to see what process will be best to clean up the rest of the lakes. Governor...
Recall Roundup: Aug. 5, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You may have to toss out some frozen foods and some bottles may not be safe for your baby. Check your freezer before dinner. Some frozen meals under the PF Chang’s name are being recalled. Conagra is recalling 100,000 pounds of PF Chang’s Home...
