Ascension Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge area hosts several back-to-school giveaways this weekend

Local organizations and community leaders in Baton Rouge are kicking off the school year with back-to-school events featuring supply giveaways, musical entertainment, food and more. Here's a list of some upcoming community giveaways for this weekend:. Saturday, Aug. 6. 9 a.m. to noon. Where: 7361 Airline Highway. The Salvation Army...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Days before the start of school, EBR adds 139 'teacher coaches' back into the classroom

BATON ROUGE - As parents and students get last-minute school supplies, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is making some last-minute decisions of their own. “This morning we met with all the coaches, and our conversations with the coaches we said, 'hey, due to the vacancies, this is temporary,'" said EBR Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

School supplies, uniforms to be given out at community event Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst and other local officials will host a back-to-school event Saturday. Back 2 School event organizers will give away free school supplies and uniforms. Families can also enjoy snowballs, inflatables, fishing, and basketball from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BREC’S North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Superintendent touts AP Public Schools testing achievement

On Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Education selected Ascension Parish as the site to host a press conference announcing state testing results. This is because, once again, Ascension Parish is a leader in the state!. Combined across all grades and all subjects, 49% of our students achieved Mastery or Advanced,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Stipend for all EBR Parish School employees approved by committee; school board will vote again August 18

BATON ROUGE - With the first day of school just around the corner, the East Baton Rouge School System has been forced to act quickly to fill nearly 300 teacher vacancies. Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse announced a last-minute decision to temporarily move teacher coaches back into the classrooms Thursday morning. Those coaches will fill the gaps until new teachers can be hired for permanent positions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRCC to hold ‘Hiring Day’ event Saturday, Aug. 6

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The more than 8,000 students enrolled in Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) may be interested in securing a part-time job to help cover tuition costs, and an opportunity to do exactly this is right around the corner. BRCC is hosting a Wednesday, August 3...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Free haircuts, school uniforms to be given out in BR Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metro Council District 5 is hosting a community event on August 7. Four barbershops will be giving free haircuts to students returning to school from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3535 Riley Street. Backpacks and uniforms will also be handed out. The haircuts will be provided by House of Styles, Hip Hop Barbershop, Line 4 Line, and House of Cuts.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Child Care P-EBT available

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued to eligible children ages 0-5. The La. Department of Children and Family Services announced Thursday, Aug. 4, that families on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can receive P-EBT benefits for their children ages 0-5. Children must have also lived...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing its doors

BATON ROUGE - A thrift store primarily serving women recently released from prison is closing its doors, according to The Advocate. Connections For Life on Highland Road served the Baton Rouge community for around 15 years, according to The Advocate. The thrift store, operated by a nonprofit group of the same name, aided women recently released from prison to help them get back on their feet.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mayor Broome hosts a social event for teenagers in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is collaborating with Healthy Blue, the Safety Place, and the Big Buddy Program to host the Total Teen Takeover on Friday, Aug. 5. This youth experience will offer positivity, empowerment, influencers, and a safe place for young adults. During the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local church opens new disaster relief warehouse in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the last five years, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) World Missions’ goal was to create a disaster relief hub. Clergymen and church organizers from all over the state came together for the dedication of the warehouse that will be used for disaster response.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

How Bridge Center for Hope helps those in crisis in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With East Baton Rouge on pace to break yet another record for overdose deaths, Executive Director of the Bridge Center for Hope Charlotte Claiborne is reminding the public that there is help. “We’re open 24 hours, 7 days a week, 365 days a year,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Vigorous debate over proposed ban of Kratom sale/use in Ascension Parish

It is a rare occasion when the mere Introduction of Ordinances generates much in the way of public participation at a Ascension Parish Council meeting, particularly one conducted on the parish’s sparsely populated west bank. Thursday’s was certainly the exception as a few dozen individuals descended on Donaldsonville’s historic courthouse to express passionate opinions on the proposed ordinance “to regulate the sale and use of Kratom in the Parish of Ascension.” The proposed ordinance would criminalize the sale, purchase, consumption or possession of the controversial substance.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Workers making progress on University Lakes cleaning project

BATON ROUGE - Crews were busy working on the University Lakes Thursday, dipping their shovels in and scooping out years of debris and muck from the water. Right now, the dredging is a test to see what process will be best to clean up the rest of the lakes. Governor...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Recall Roundup: Aug. 5, 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You may have to toss out some frozen foods and some bottles may not be safe for your baby. Check your freezer before dinner. Some frozen meals under the PF Chang’s name are being recalled. Conagra is recalling 100,000 pounds of PF Chang’s Home...
BATON ROUGE, LA

