It is a rare occasion when the mere Introduction of Ordinances generates much in the way of public participation at a Ascension Parish Council meeting, particularly one conducted on the parish’s sparsely populated west bank. Thursday’s was certainly the exception as a few dozen individuals descended on Donaldsonville’s historic courthouse to express passionate opinions on the proposed ordinance “to regulate the sale and use of Kratom in the Parish of Ascension.” The proposed ordinance would criminalize the sale, purchase, consumption or possession of the controversial substance.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO