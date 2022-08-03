New Zealand Unveils First National Plan to Adapt to Climate Change

Read on www.voanews.com
The Worst Cities to Live As Climate Change Gets Worse
2021 was the world’s sixth-warmest year on record, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was an improvement over 2019 and 2020, which ranked among the top three warmest on record, but it wasn’t cause for celebration. The ocean heat content – a measure of the amount of heat stored in the […]
Extreme heat is baking a country woefully unprepared for the climate crisis
Heat waves across multiple continents have dashed records, threatened public health and bucked infrastructure, in what scientists say are signs of the climate crisis' impact on day-to-day weather.
Science News
Humans may not be able to handle as much heat as scientists thought
More than 2,000 people dead from extreme heat and wildfires raging in Portugal and Spain. High temperature records shattered from England to Japan. Overnights that fail to cool. Brutal heat waves are quickly becoming the hallmark of the summer of 2022. And even as climate change continues to crank up...
AOL Corp
Greta Thunberg and Al Gore react as climate change bakes Europe with record heat
Greta Thunberg and Al Gore, two of the world's leading voices in the fight against climate change, reacted Tuesday to the record-setting heat wave and wildfires gripping Europe. With temperature records being smashed in parts of the United Kingdom and France, Thunberg, the Swedish environmental activist, warned that the worst...
deseret.com
Is this heat climate change or just weather?
We’ve all seen the doomsday headlines: London experienced its highest-ever recorded temperatures this week. Last month, Yellowstone flooded in a way never seen before. And two of the four hottest recorded days in Salt Lake City history have occurred over the past two summers, including in recent weeks. Regardless of political beliefs around climate change, it’s obvious that changes are happening — and somewhat rapidly.
Incredible before and after aerial photos show devastation caused by Australia's FOURTH floods this year with whole towns underwater and hilltop homes like islands in a sea of muddy brown water
Incredible aerial photos show the devastation caused by floods spreading across NSW after days of torrential rain caused rivers to burst their banks and destroy homes. Thousands of homes are ruined and many more still cut off after NSW's fourth major flood in as many months where entire country towns went underwater.
Elon Musk May Have a Solution Against Heat Waves and Allergies
An unprecedented heat wave is currently affecting the northern hemisphere. Parts of the United States and Europe are suffering scorching temperatures as another round of record-breaking heat waves grips Western countries. Triple-digit temperatures have been recorded in parts of the United States, with million of Americans urged to stay indoors....
As heat waves kill thousands, Biden's office for climate health risks is broke
SOMSERSET, Mass. — As deadly heat waves bear down across the globe, the Biden administration is warning that its office for dealing with climate change’s health impacts has no money. President Joe Biden, in his first year in office, created an Office of Climate Change and Health Equity...
Washington DC lightning strike that killed three offers climate warning
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Scientists say that climate change is increasing the likelihood of lightning strikes across the United States, after lightning struck at a square near the White House, leaving three people dead and one other in critical condition.
16 U.S. cities could have a climate similar to Middle East by 2100
Lahore, Pakistan, is a historic city in the northeastern part of the country and sits squarely in the Middle East, near Afghanistan, Iran and India. It's the second-largest city in Pakistan, and the summers there routinely see temperatures climb to 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. New analysis from Climate Central,...
China warns that its temperatures are rising faster than global average
SHANGHAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China's average ground temperatures have risen much more quickly than the global average over the past 70 years and will remain "significantly higher" in the future as the challenges of climate change mount, a government official said.
Alarm as fastest growing US cities risk becoming unlivable from climate crisis
Some of the cities enjoying population boom are among those gripped by a ferocious heatwave and seeing record temperatures
3 reasons to not be completely depressed about the climate crisis, even while terrible heat waves rage
The world has averted a "true apocalypse" from the climate crisis, said writer David Wallace-Wells. Renewable energy is now cheaper than fossil fuels and attracting larger investment growth. Yet the transition still isn't fast enough, as climate scientists forecast catastrophic warming.
Phys.org
Changing lifestyles in response to the effects of climate change
Consumers should be adapting their behavior in a bid to save water during the ongoing dry weather, according to Cranfield University academics. Limiting the length of a shower or the amount of bathwater, not leaving taps running, and installing water saving devices (which many water companies offer for free) are all effective ways to make a difference.
‘Soon the world will be unrecognisable’: is it still possible to prevent total climate meltdown?
The publication of Bill McGuire’s latest book, Hothouse Earth, could not be more timely. Appearing in the shops this week, it will be perused by sweltering customers who have just endured record high temperatures across the UK and now face the prospect of weeks of drought to add to their discomfort.
Nasa heat map reveals July’s dangerously high temperatures across all of US
A new map published by Nasa has revealed just how intense the heat was across the United States in July. The animated map, created using satellite data and climate modelling, is awash in dark red as brutally-high temperatures gripped the country from Texas to California and New York to Florida.The grim animation is a stark reminder of the rolling, dangerous heatwave that the US is facing this summer, a consequence of the worsening climate crisis.In July, practically the entire US saw above-average temperatures, Nasa reported. In total, more than 150 million people — nearly half the country — faced...
Two ultra-rare floods in a single week; a wildfire generating its own weather. Here's how it's connected
Extreme weather on both ends of the spectrum has thrashed parts of the US over the past week -- one of the many signals that climate change is here now, scientists say.
Phys.org
Researchers explore how floods and droughts are challenging science and society globally
Floods, droughts, and other water-related disasters are some of the costliest natural events that occur in Canada and around the world. Even with significant global advances in science and infrastructure designed to predict and manage such extreme disasters, many communities still face major societal and economic impacts when these events occur.
Revealed: how climate breakdown is supercharging toll of extreme weather
The devastating intensification of extreme weather is laid bare today in a Guardian analysis that shows how people across the world are losing their lives and livelihoods due to more deadly and more frequent heatwaves, floods, wildfires and droughts brought by the climate crisis. The analysis of hundreds of scientific...
Heat waves are hitting around the globe. Scientists say climate change is making them more frequent
As much of the nation swelters under temperatures that have canceled outdoor sports, sparked wildfires and taxed the infrastructure keeping people cool, experts warn that heat waves will only get more common. Heat waves are just one of the types of extreme weather climate change becoming more frequent — but...
