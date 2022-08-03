ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson County, SD

Landowners in 7 more South Dakota counties file complaints against Summit Carbon Solutions

 2 days ago
dakotanewsnow.com

SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More South Dakotans are taking advantage of the state’s unclaimed property website. The state treasurer’s office said they returned over $18 million in unclaimed property during the 2022 fiscal year. How it works. If a business cannot find the person they...
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota’s latest brewery embraces small town vibe

JEFFERSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the far southeastern corner of South Dakota, you will find one of the newest breweries in the state. Jefferson Beer Supply has a passion for crafting brews, but their main passion comes from the community. Co-owners Nicki Werner and Anthony Roark opened their business up earlier this year to a town of 600 people. The weekends are usually accompanied by food trucks and activities including morning yoga and family movie night.
JEFFERSON, SD
kbhbradio.com

Democratic Gov Candidate Jamie Smith makes stop in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, who is challenging incumbent Kristi Noem and Libertarian Tracey Quint for Governor, stopped in Rapid City for a meet and greet at the old Storybook Island Shelter on Canyon Lake Drive last night. Smith was asked what he feels makes Governor Noem vulnerable...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

More than 1,000 patients prescribed Paxlovid in Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two weeks ago President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, and on Sunday he test positive once again in what his doctor called a Paxlovid rebound case, so we spoke with a Sanford doctor to learn more about the drug. Dr. Jeremy Cauwels...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

GALLERY: KELOLAND Investigates MMIP in South Dakota

LAKOTA NATION, S.D. (KELO) — Indigenous people in South Dakota, and across the country, experience disproportionate rates of violence, murder and go missing at higher rates. The issue, known as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP), has grown into an epidemic leaving families and communities with few resources or answers.
ktwb.com

California man gets 10 years for mailing meth to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A California man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced earlier this month. Michael Alberti will serve 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Alberti pleaded guilty to sending methamphetamine from California to South Dakota through the U.S. Postal Service. He received money for the meth via money wires and cash. Once it arrived in South Dakota, the methamphetamine was then dispersed to others for use and further distribution.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Oglala Sioux ban missionary, require ministries to register

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – The Oglala Sioux Tribe is requiring churches and missionaries to register with the tribe before entering the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. An evangelist was also banned from entering the reservation for distributing a pamphlet that disparaged traditional Lakota spirituality. The tribal...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
K2 Radio

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Endorses Gordon Reelection

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday endorsed Wyoming Republican Gov. Mark Gordon in his campaign to win the GOP party nomination in the Aug. 16 primary, according to a prepared statement. “Over the last few years, it has become more obvious than ever that leadership has consequences," Noem...
WYOMING STATE
sdstandardnow.com

Jamie Smith is affable enough and makes a good point about being a full-time governor. Now it’s time to preview policies.

I met Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jaimie Smith Wedneday in Rapid City and was immediately impressed by how well and how quickly he made people feel comfortable. He’s affable, casual and easy to approach. He’s a mensch, which many German-rooted South Dakotans know to mean a person of integrity and honor, a “people-person” to the nth degree.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Brown County searching for temporary homes for detained juveniles

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brown County State’s Attorney’s office is asking residents to open up their homes to youth in the court system. The Court Resource Home program is a pilot program taking place in Brown, Codington and Davison County that asks residents to provide a temporary home to low-risk juvenile offenders.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
South Dakota News Watch

ORGANICS PART 2: Fraudulent farmers live lavishly until caught

Farmers who commit organic grain fraud have shown a propensity to spend big money on lavish lifestyles until the authorities catch up with them. When Belle Fourche, S.D., organic grain broker Kent Duane Anderson turned to fraud, he made millions of dollars and used the ill-gotten gains to establish a new life in Florida, replete with an $8 million yacht, a $2.4 million new home, $400,000 in jewelry, two new Range Rovers and a Maserati.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD

