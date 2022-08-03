Brad Pitt says daughter Zahara will ‘flourish even more’ at Spelman College

Brad Pitt is having a major proud dad moment.

The two-time Oscar winner couldn’t hide his pride over daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt flying the nest and heading to college.

On Sunday, Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie announced the pair’s 17-year-old daughter has enrolled at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Brad Pitt said his 17-year-old daughter Zahara will “flourish even more” at Spelman College. Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Spelman, which was founded in 1881, is a “historically black college and a global leader in the education of women of African descent,” according to the private school’s website .

Promoting his new movie “Bullet Train” in Los Angeles on Monday, Pitt spoke out about how proud he is of Zahara’s journey into higher education.

“I’m so proud of her,” Pitt told Vanity Fair . “She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud.”

“Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast. It brings a tear to the eye,” he added.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, has enrolled at Spelman College. WireImage

Pitt is also the father of Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, whom he shares with Jolie.

The pair’s eldest child, son Maddox, enrolled at Yonsei University in South Korea in August 2019, three years after his famous parents called it quits .

While they were declared legally single nearly three years later, the former couple’s legal battle is still ongoing.

Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie pictured with their children Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Maddox, and Knox. WireImage

Pitt was granted joint custody of their minor children in May 2021.

Judge Judge John Ouderkirk, however, was subsequently disqualified from the case for not sufficiently disclosing business relationships with Pitt’s attorneys, so the exes are still fighting for custody.