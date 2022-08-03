Read on www.eenews.net
Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY): ‘Stunning To Watch’ Joe Manchin’s Reversals And Inconsistencies
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the spending deal between democrat senators, Manchin and Schumer that is reported to raise taxes and spend billions on environmental and energy projects. The bill is also expected to raise taxes on Americans earning less than $400,000 a year.
Sanders tears into Manchin's surprise deal, saying it dropped a lot of Democratic social programs like the child tax credit
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Manchin cut a deal that "only Bernie Sanders would love." But Sanders trashed a lot of it.
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
Pharma group leader says Dems who vote for reconciliation bill 'won't get a free pass'
PhRMA CEO Steve Ubl says the group is still fighting hard against the drug pricing provisions, but is making contingency plans — and promises — should reconciliation become law.
McConnell doesn’t answer directly when asked if Manchin and Schumer ‘played’ him
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to say on Fox News whether Democratic senators outsmarted him in their plan to pass their proposed climate, healthcare and tax legislation. Mr McConnell went on Special Report on Wednesday, where Bret Baier asked a question from a viewer on whether he got “played” when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced their deal on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 last week. News of the deal came after the Senate passed a bill to bolster the semiconductor industry. The Senate minority leader had previously said he...
Washington Examiner
'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger
Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
Kyrsten Sinema, Decisive Vote on Spending Bill, Targeted in New Arizona Ad
Senator Kyrsten Sinema is at the center of a campaign by business groups to sink a Democratic spending bill they say would hurt the economy with higher taxes.
bloomberglaw.com
Manchin’s Pipeline Could Be the Last of Its Kind, if It Survives
West Virginia native Mark Jarrell bought 98 acres of green fields and undulating hills overlooking the Greenbrier River about 20 years ago, envisioning a retirement compound of sorts where family and friends could live, camp, and visit. “That’s my version of the American dream,” Jarrell said in May, standing in...
Just When You Thought Biden’s Climate Agenda Might Have a Chance, Here Comes Kyrsten Sinema
This story was originally published by The Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The most ambitious attempt yet to pass climate legislation in the US may have surprisingly won the crucial backing of a senator who owns a coal company. Now it faces a further, deeply ironic, obstacle—a lawmaker who was once a member of the Green party.
Democrats Increase Chances of Keeping Congress: Poll
The latest Monmouth University poll shows President Joe Biden's approval rating appears to have stabilized with 3 months to the midterms.
Washington Examiner
Manchin-Schumer OKs paying 300 IRS agents same as Harris
The tax and spend deal cut by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer includes a provision to allow the Internal Revenue Service to create a high-priced strike force of 300. According to a new congressional analysis, the pay for those 300 could be as high as the...
‘Like a Gut Punch’: Advocates Reel as Manchin Compromise Abandons Pre-K
A year ago, Miriam Calderón was leading the U.S. Department of Education’s work in early-childhood, a time when $400 billion in new federal funding for programs serving young children still seemed within reach. Now she’s working on the outside, hoping Congress passes a bill with a small fraction of that amount. While the Senate once […]
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Sean Hannity: Democrats are once again poised to spend a massive, huge, monumental amount of your money
Sean Hannity discussed how the Inflation Reduction Act, despite its name, will do anything but lower inflation for Americans but rather increase it and taxes on those that make under $200,000 on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: Democrats are once again poised to spend a massive, huge, monumental amount of your money....
After a $54 Billion Airline Bailout, Elizabeth Warren Thinks She Gets To Make the Rules
Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) and Alex Padilla (D–Calif.) recently asked the Department of Transportation to fine airlines for delays and cancellations and prevent airline consolidation. The widespread delays and cancellations are indeed annoying, but the senators' demands won't help any more than Congress' last airline blunder did. Remember...
Democrats should not ditch Biden because ‘every other’ 2024 Dem candidate is worse: Washington Post’s Boot
In a piece published on Tuesday, Washington Post columnist Max Boot argued that despite President Biden's bad polling, age and blunders in office, the Democratic Party doesn’t have a better alternative to run in 2024. Boot opened his latest column with an appraisal of Biden’s presidency, insisting that it’s...
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
Latinos, Asians, ‘Black folks in the south’ who vote GOP are pushing white supremacy: MSNBC guest
During the latest episode of MSNBC’s "The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell," Fordham University political science professor Christina Greer educated MSNBC viewers that white Republican voters aren’t the only ones allegedly pushing white supremacy and isolationist rhetoric. She argued Asian, Latino and African American GOP voters were as well.
FOXBusiness
Biden admin. wants to take money out of Americans' pockets, put it in the government's: Rep. Davidson
Biden admin. wants to take money out of Americans' pockets, put it in the government's: Rep. Davidson.
Time is running out. The justice department must indict Trump | Laurence H Tribe and Dennis Aftergut
If Trump or any of the likely Republican nominees win in 2024, they will immediately move to protect those who attempted to overturn the 2020 election
