ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Independent

McConnell doesn’t answer directly when asked if Manchin and Schumer ‘played’ him

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to say on Fox News whether Democratic senators outsmarted him in their plan to pass their proposed climate, healthcare and tax legislation. Mr McConnell went on Special Report on Wednesday, where Bret Baier asked a question from a viewer on whether he got “played” when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced their deal on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 last week. News of the deal came after the Senate passed a bill to bolster the semiconductor industry. The Senate minority leader had previously said he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Manchin’s Pipeline Could Be the Last of Its Kind, if It Survives

West Virginia native Mark Jarrell bought 98 acres of green fields and undulating hills overlooking the Greenbrier River about 20 years ago, envisioning a retirement compound of sorts where family and friends could live, camp, and visit. “That’s my version of the American dream,” Jarrell said in May, standing in...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Cantwell
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
Kevin Cramer
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Mother Jones

Just When You Thought Biden’s Climate Agenda Might Have a Chance, Here Comes Kyrsten Sinema

This story was originally published by The Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The most ambitious attempt yet to pass climate legislation in the US may have surprisingly won the crucial backing of a senator who owns a coal company. Now it faces a further, deeply ironic, obstacle—a lawmaker who was once a member of the Green party.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Manchin-Schumer OKs paying 300 IRS agents same as Harris

The tax and spend deal cut by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer includes a provision to allow the Internal Revenue Service to create a high-priced strike force of 300. According to a new congressional analysis, the pay for those 300 could be as high as the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Hydro#Greenhouse Gas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Time#Republicans#E E News#Commerce Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Markets Insider

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy