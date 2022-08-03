ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 3

Related
Washington Examiner

Manchin votes with GOP to cancel Biden environmental permitting rule

The Senate passed a resolution Thursday canceling a Biden administration rule governing environmental reviews for infrastructure projects that Republicans have argued made permitting more onerous, holding up construction. All 49 Republicans present, and the lone Democratic vote of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), were enough to pass the Congressional Review Act...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
City
Paris Township, MI
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan Government
City
China Township, MI
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Tonko
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Conor Lamb
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Liz Cheney
Washington Examiner

We knew the Biden border crisis was bad. We never knew it could get so much worse

In the spring of 2021, amid unified Democratic control of Washington for the first time in over a decade, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appointed us and several of our GOP colleagues to investigate the national security implications of what was occurring along the southwest border. As part of the American Security Task Force initiative, we were tasked with getting out of D.C. to the border towns and states feeling the brunt of the Biden administration’s bad policies. From these meetings and conversations, we have developed border security policy solutions for House Republicans to put forward as part of a governing agenda if the GOP takes back the majority this November.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

The dam breaks, and key Dems run away from Biden '24

THE DAM BREAKS, AND KEY DEMS RUN AWAY FROM BIDEN '24. You've seen the polls showing that large majorities of Democratic voters want the party to pick a new nominee for president in 2024, bypassing incumbent President Joe Biden. Now we're seeing the living embodiment of those polls as some important Democratic lawmakers distance themselves from, or outright oppose, a reelection run by the nearly 80-year-old president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bloomberglaw.com

Manchin’s Pipeline Could Be the Last of Its Kind, if It Survives

West Virginia native Mark Jarrell bought 98 acres of green fields and undulating hills overlooking the Greenbrier River about 20 years ago, envisioning a retirement compound of sorts where family and friends could live, camp, and visit. “That’s my version of the American dream,” Jarrell said in May, standing in...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Infrastructure#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democrats#Democratic#H R 4346
Washington Examiner

Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll

A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

New York Times tries to blame Republicans for Biden’s border crisis

“G.O.P Governors Cause Havoc by Busing Migrants to East Coast,” blared a New York Times headline reporting on the 7,200 migrants Texas and Arizona have bused to Washington, D.C., since April. This is a “political tactic” by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona who are looking to “offload...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Axios

Top Latino Biden aide stepping down

An aide to President Biden says he’s proud of the work the administration has done in Hispanic and other communities as he leaves his job. The big picture: Adrian Saenz, who also served in the Obama administration, became deputy director for the Office of Public Engagement in early 2021, helping oversee a department tasked with connecting the White House with stakeholders and constituents. He's also a special assistant to the president.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy