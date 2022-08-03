Read on www.eenews.net
Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY): ‘Stunning To Watch’ Joe Manchin’s Reversals And Inconsistencies
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the spending deal between democrat senators, Manchin and Schumer that is reported to raise taxes and spend billions on environmental and energy projects. The bill is also expected to raise taxes on Americans earning less than $400,000 a year.
Manchin faces pressure in West Virginia to kill reconciliation deal
Sen. Joe Manchin is facing intense pressure in West Virginia to permanently kill the party-line spending package that Democrats say is key to President Biden's domestic agenda. Conservative groups have been on West Virginia's airwaves in recent weeks urging Manchin to hold firm in his opposition to the legislation, which...
Kyrsten Sinema, Decisive Vote on Spending Bill, Targeted in New Arizona Ad
Senator Kyrsten Sinema is at the center of a campaign by business groups to sink a Democratic spending bill they say would hurt the economy with higher taxes.
Manchin votes with GOP to cancel Biden environmental permitting rule
The Senate passed a resolution Thursday canceling a Biden administration rule governing environmental reviews for infrastructure projects that Republicans have argued made permitting more onerous, holding up construction. All 49 Republicans present, and the lone Democratic vote of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), were enough to pass the Congressional Review Act...
Republicans' Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer With 3 Months to Election
Tudor Dixon scored the Republican nomination for Michigan's governor race. Here are her chances of unseating the governor.
'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger
Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
Made in America: these are some of the companies bringing manufacturing back to the US
American companies are moving manufacturing back to the US from Asia. General Motors, GE, Intel and US Steel are among companies opening new factories in America. Companies started reviewing their supply chains following the US-China trade war and pandemic.
Democrats Increase Chances of Keeping Congress: Poll
The latest Monmouth University poll shows President Joe Biden's approval rating appears to have stabilized with 3 months to the midterms.
We knew the Biden border crisis was bad. We never knew it could get so much worse
In the spring of 2021, amid unified Democratic control of Washington for the first time in over a decade, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appointed us and several of our GOP colleagues to investigate the national security implications of what was occurring along the southwest border. As part of the American Security Task Force initiative, we were tasked with getting out of D.C. to the border towns and states feeling the brunt of the Biden administration’s bad policies. From these meetings and conversations, we have developed border security policy solutions for House Republicans to put forward as part of a governing agenda if the GOP takes back the majority this November.
The dam breaks, and key Dems run away from Biden '24
THE DAM BREAKS, AND KEY DEMS RUN AWAY FROM BIDEN '24. You've seen the polls showing that large majorities of Democratic voters want the party to pick a new nominee for president in 2024, bypassing incumbent President Joe Biden. Now we're seeing the living embodiment of those polls as some important Democratic lawmakers distance themselves from, or outright oppose, a reelection run by the nearly 80-year-old president.
Manchin’s Pipeline Could Be the Last of Its Kind, if It Survives
West Virginia native Mark Jarrell bought 98 acres of green fields and undulating hills overlooking the Greenbrier River about 20 years ago, envisioning a retirement compound of sorts where family and friends could live, camp, and visit. “That’s my version of the American dream,” Jarrell said in May, standing in...
Abbott’s Lead over Beto Might Be Insurmountable
With only about 90 days remaining until the November 8th Texas gubernatorial election, incumbent Governor Greg Abbott’s polling lead over challenging Democrat Beto O’Rourke is only increasing.
Sean Hannity: Democrats are once again poised to spend a massive, huge, monumental amount of your money
Sean Hannity discussed how the Inflation Reduction Act, despite its name, will do anything but lower inflation for Americans but rather increase it and taxes on those that make under $200,000 on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: Democrats are once again poised to spend a massive, huge, monumental amount of your money....
Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll
A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
New York Times tries to blame Republicans for Biden’s border crisis
“G.O.P Governors Cause Havoc by Busing Migrants to East Coast,” blared a New York Times headline reporting on the 7,200 migrants Texas and Arizona have bused to Washington, D.C., since April. This is a “political tactic” by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona who are looking to “offload...
Meet the Senate adviser who can kill the Inflation Reduction Act
There is one obstacle looming over the Democrats' prospects of enacting their sought-after spending legislative breakthrough dubbed the Inflation Reduction: the enigmatic Senate parliamentarian.
QAnon Conspiracists and Trump-Backed Election Deniers Had a Huge Primary Night
A raft of conspiracy theory-pushing extremists and right-wing hardliners, many backed by former President Donald Trump, won their primaries in key swing states on Tuesday night. The biggest results of the night came in Arizona, which has been an epicenter of Trump’s campaign to discredit his 2020 loss and sow...
Karine Jean-Pierre roasted for calling overturning of Roe v. Wade 'unconstitutional'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took heat Wednesday after she claimed that the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade was an "unconstitutional action." "From day one, when the Supreme Court made this extreme decision to take away a constitutional right, it was an unconstitutional action by them," she said.
Top Latino Biden aide stepping down
An aide to President Biden says he’s proud of the work the administration has done in Hispanic and other communities as he leaves his job. The big picture: Adrian Saenz, who also served in the Obama administration, became deputy director for the Office of Public Engagement in early 2021, helping oversee a department tasked with connecting the White House with stakeholders and constituents. He's also a special assistant to the president.
Greg Gutfeld: 'We have inflation, a Cold War, a hot war, a raging crime wave,' but no more mean tweets
Fox News co-host Greg Gutfeld questioned the purpose of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan amid heightened tensions between the United States and China on "The Five." GREG GUTFELD: I have to say war with China as well as Russia was not on my bingo card. We...
