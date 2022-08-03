ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Nuclear milestone: Feds greenlight Vogtle to fuel up

Federal regulators cleared the way yesterday for Southern Co.’s nuclear business to load radioactive fuel rods into one of its newly constructed reactors at Plant Vogtle, officially moving the long-troubled project closer to producing electricity in Georgia. The approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is a pivotal step...
‘Let’s get real’: GOP doubts permitting deal will pass

As Democrats gin up support for their big climate bill, Republicans are bracing for a fight, even if that means opposing policies the GOP has supported for years. A group of Republicans held a press conference yesterday casting doubt on the Democrats’ deal to pass permitting reform legislation next month after the budget reconciliation bill becomes law.
Oil companies see ‘net positive’ in climate bill

Oil and gas executives are finding a lot to like in the Senate climate and energy bill, though they are still opposed to some provisions. The “Inflation Reduction Act,” negotiated by Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, is aimed at cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by promoting cleaner forms of energy.
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
‘It’s very bad’: GOP hones climate attacks before elections

Republicans are sharpening their attacks on the Democrats’ climate policy as the country races toward midterm elections in less than 100 days. In public comments and private conversations, Republican lawmakers and strategists appear to be settling on a climate and energy message that they’ll use leading up to the November elections. They are framing policies to reduce emissions as the cause of high gasoline prices, a driver of inflation and a form of taxation on working Americans.
Axed from climate deal, these ideas might be revived by Dems

Democrats and environmentalists are giddy with anticipation now that a landmark climate spending bill has a clear shot at passing the Senate. But modeling shows that the “Inflation Reduction Act” wouldn’t cut emissions enough to meet the nation’s climate goals. So lawmakers and activists are already...
As Europe hunts for gas, where do the emissions go?

European leaders are assuring the world that they won’t overshoot their climate targets as they desperately search for new sources of fossil fuels. But could global emissions rise, even if Europe’s don’t?. It’s a question increasingly on the mind of climate analysts and advocates as the European...
Biden announces pick for new DOE infrastructure position

President Joe Biden has nominated David Crane to lead the Department of Energy’s efforts to implement the bipartisan infrastructure law, according to a White House announcement this afternoon. Crane would become undersecretary for infrastructure, a position created in February to provide a leadership structure for DOE as it looks...
Sinema strikes deal on reconciliation; Schumer sets vote

The last piece of the puzzle fell into place last night for Democrats on their climate and health spending package, as Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced that she was ready to “move forward” on the bill after an agreement to remove a tax provision she opposed. In...
Hydro makes last-ditch plea in Democrats’ climate bill

The hydropower industry is furiously lobbying lawmakers to include a tax incentive left out of a new climate package, arguing it is needed to help the existing hydro fleet avoid premature shutdowns. The last-second push from hydropower comes as a handful of industries are desperately trying to add their priorities...
Anti-redlining law could soon account for climate change

Environmentalists and community development groups want U.S. bank regulators to account for the impacts of climate change on underserved communities when overhauling an outdated anti-redlining law. The Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. in May proposed sweeping changes to the Community Reinvestment...
