Music

Beyoncé removes Kelis’ sample from ‘Renaissance’ song ‘Energy’

By Francesca Bacardi
 2 days ago

Beyoncé subtly removed her sample of Kelis’ “Milkshake” from her new song “Energy” after the latter publicly accused her of “theft.”

The sampled beat no longer appears on Queen Bey’s “Renaissance” album on streaming services, and Kelis’ name also has been wiped from the credits list.

A rep for Beyoncé didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Beyoncé removed a sample of Kelis’ track “Milkshake” from her new album, “Renaissance.”
Kelis has yet to publicly acknowledge the edit.

The change was made just days after Kelis, 42, called out music industry people for having “no soul or integrity” in how they treated her.

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” read a comment from Kelis’ @bountyandfull Instagram account on a fan’s post.

“I heard about this the same way everyone else did,” she continued. “Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”

“It’s not a collab it’s theft,” Kelis said.
When an Instagram user praised the song as “the collab the world really needs,” Kelis shot back, “It’s not a collab it’s theft.”

Beyoncé’s decision came after she had to return to the edit bay to remove the word “spaz” from a different track off her new album, “Renaissance,” over claims it was “ableist.”

“Spazzin’ on that ass, spazz on that ass,” the Grammy winner, 40, sang in one of the original verses of “Heated.”

“The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” Beyoncé’s team said in a statement obtained by Variety .

