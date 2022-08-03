ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NHL

Jesper Bratt Agrees To One-Year Contract with Devils | RELEASE

Bratt and Devils were scheduled to go to arbitration this morning. The New Jersey Devils today agreed to a one-year contract with restricted free-agent forward Jesper Bratt worth $5,450,000. Bratt was scheduled to go to arbitration today. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Bratt, 23,...
NHL
Yardbarker

Calgary Wranglers sign Brett Sutter, Daniil Chechelev, three others to AHL contracts

The Calgary Wranglers have signed five players — including Darryl Sutter’s son, Brett — to one-year American Hockey League contracts, the club announced Wednesday. Brett Sutter, 35, spent the last five seasons as captain of the AHL’s Ontario Reign and played his 1,000th professional game during the 2021–22 campaign.
NHL
Yardbarker

2 Flyers’ Prospects Earn Opportunity With Hockey Canada at WJC

After a mundane offseason, Philadelphia Flyers fans finally have something to look forward to as two prospects will represent their home country at the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. On Monday afternoon, Hockey Canada announced the 25-player roster for the tournament and two familiar names made the cut. Among...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

3 Flyers Who Need to Step Up in 2022-23

The Philadelphia Flyers must have a big bounce-back season in 2022-23 to avoid a rebuild. They didn’t help the situation at forward but added reinforcements on the back-end. Overall, the 2021-22 season was a disaster with injuries piled up from the start and tons of prospects coming through to gain some NHL experience.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
Yardbarker

3 Red Wings Facing a “Make It or Break It” Season in 2022-23

In a lot of ways, every player on every team has something to prove. But some, for one reason or another, have more to prove than others. Maybe they’re coming off of a down season. Maybe they haven’t announced themselves as an NHL player. Whatever reason it is, there’s always always a player or two (or three or four) on the team that find themselves at a bit of a crossroads in their career.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Gaudette, Murray, Samsonov & Clune

Second, I’ll share what I believe is a great organizational move by the Maple Leafs in hiring Rich Clune to a position in player development. From what I’ve seen over the seasons, he’s one of lesser-known, but more-important people in the entire organization. Finally, I’ll wish a...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Devils Who Will Be Under the Microscope for 2022-23

In a recent article, I discussed three New Jersey Devils who are poised for a bigger role this season. In this article, I will focus on four players who will be under the microscope during the 2022-23 campaign. I took a couple of things into consideration in my choices, including...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

How Frans Nielsen's 'Danish Backhand' was born

Frans Nielsen, the most successful Islanders shootout ace in team history, scored 42 shootout goals from 2006- 2016 with the Islanders. Nielsen is known for his trademark backhand, which led to multiple Islander victories over the course of his NHL career. August 4, 2022. Frans Nielsen, the most successful Islanders...
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Canadiens Due for More Out of Gallagher in 2022-23

Last season didn’t go as expected for the Montreal Canadiens or Brendan Gallagher. The Habs were always going to be in tough to make the playoffs after returning to the stacked Atlantic Division, but a last-place finish immediately after having reached the Stanley Cup Final seemed like insult to injury… and Gallagher’s no stranger to injuries.
NHL
NHL

Jets bring in Bowness after disappointing season

Winnipeg failed to qualify for playoffs for first time since 2016-17 After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands ahead of the 2022-23 regular season, which starts on Oct. 7. Today, the Winnipeg Jets:. 2021-22 season: 39-32-11, sixth in the Central...
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers News & Rumors: Konecny, World Juniors, MacEwen & More

Fans of the Philadelphia Flyers will be able to see members of the organization play in competitive hockey games much sooner than the start of the regular season after prospects Tyson Foerster and Elliot Desnoyers earned spots on Team Canada’s roster for the World Junior Championships (WJC). The organization also retained bruiser Zack MacEwen and got more news about prospect accolades this week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Minnesota Wild Announce Preseason Game in Milwaukee

SAINT PAUL, Minn.- As part of their preseason schedule, the Minnesota Wild will play the Chicago Blackhawks in the "Home Away from Home," 2022 series presented by BMO, at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Prior to the puck drop, Fiserv Forum's entertainment plaza and Deer District...
MILWAUKEE, WI

