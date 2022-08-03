Twiddle, Truth, The Widdler, Shlump, and more will take the stage this Labor Day Weekend at Big Fam Music and Arts Festival. Big Fam Music and Arts Festival is set to return to Michigan after a successful inaugural event in 2021. Taking place on September 2-4 the festival will head to its new home, Liberty Mountain in beautiful Farwell, MI, with on-site camping for those planning to attend. This unique experience has already become renowned for featuring artists of all sizes with a niche for bass music, funk, and underground sound – and they just dropped an impressive list of artists for their second edition.

FARWELL, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO