The Higgins Lake monster
How the town folk tried, to no avail. To get rid of the monster, in Higgins Lake. The monster survived, which sealed their fate. One by one, they started to fall. The monster vowed, to get them all. Everyone who enters, the water to swim. Risks a fate, that is...
Letter from the Editor: Heading north for summer fun? Take a chill pill and adjust your expectations
Michigan residents are flocking north like never before this summer, their SUVs jammed with tents, bikes, coolers and kids. It seems like some forgot to pack a few essential items: Patience, civility, gratitude. In the past few weeks, MLive journalists have written about service staffs at northern Michigan establishments confronting...
Round Out Your Summer with these 3 Northern Michigan Festivals
Festival season isn’t over yet! Whether you’re planning an end-of-summer vacation or craving a weekend adventure, put these upcoming Northern Michigan festivals on your calendar for August and September. Lobster Fest | Northport | August 20. It’s back! Fresh live lobster (or filet mignon), cherry dessert and delicious...
Au Gres River boating access site to close for improvements
REGION – People who use the Au Gres River Mouth Boating Access Site in Arenac County to get onto Lake Huron will need to use other access points starting Monday, Aug. 8 – but for good reason. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will launch improvements that include repaving the main parking area and adding new parking spaces closer to the bathrooms.
Oscoda senior news: August 2022
The weather is a daily surprise these days. Just remember if it is hot and humid to do your outside activities in the early morning or evening hours to avoid the hottest part of the day and sunshine. The Senior Center is open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to...
Camp Grayling Range Report: August 1-7
CAMP GRAYLING HAS FOUR (4) MAJOR RANGE COMPLEX AREAS. SOUTH CAMP (small arms ranges): W of Lake Margrethe, E of the pipeline; on Howe, Murphy and Daniels Roads. RANGE 13 COMPLEX & Light Demo Ranges 20-21 (mortars & demolition range): Respectively located at the S end of Beaver Road in Crawford County and W of Engineer Valley in Kalkaska County.
Big Fam Festival Returns to Michigan with a Big Lineup
Twiddle, Truth, The Widdler, Shlump, and more will take the stage this Labor Day Weekend at Big Fam Music and Arts Festival. Big Fam Music and Arts Festival is set to return to Michigan after a successful inaugural event in 2021. Taking place on September 2-4 the festival will head to its new home, Liberty Mountain in beautiful Farwell, MI, with on-site camping for those planning to attend. This unique experience has already become renowned for featuring artists of all sizes with a niche for bass music, funk, and underground sound – and they just dropped an impressive list of artists for their second edition.
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
Ex-undersheriff gets probation for drunk driving accident at Great Wolf Lodge
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI -- A former Houghton County undersheriff was sentenced to 18 months probation this week in connection to a drunk driving accident at a Traverse City hotel earlier this year according to 9&10 News. Kevin Coppo was originally charged operating while intoxicated in the case, but eventually...
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
Portion of shopping plaza demolished in Gaylord, two months after tornado
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WBPN/WGTU) -- The Hobby Lobby and Jimmy John's in Gaylord was demolished on Tuesday. The shopping plaza in Gaylord was heavily damaged by the tornado that struck Gaylord on May 20. In July, the Gaylord City Council submitted an application to the state asking for $250,000 to...
Northern Michigan city ranked No. 1 best, most affordable place to retire in US
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A city in Northern Michigan has just been listed number one in a ranking of the 10 best and most affordable places to retire in the United States. Realtor.com puts Traverse City at the top of the best places people should consider when looking to live out their golden years “without draining their savings.”
Traverse City’s historic wind turbine retired, makes way for solar panels
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – An historic wind turbine that for decades served as a clean energy symbol and up north geographic marker recently came down near Traverse City. This first week of August 2022 brought the retirement of the historic M-72 wind turbine west of Traverse City, a structure that when first built in 1996 was the United States’ tallest and largest energy-producing wind turbine, plus Michigan’s first owned by a municipal electric utility. The site will be redeveloped for more renewable energy generation – part of a coming two-megawatt solar field expansion.
Northern Michigan man arrested for assaulting, choking girlfriend
A Gaylord man is facing charges after he allegedly choked his girlfriend, Michigan State Police reported. Troopers for the MSP Gaylord Post were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday to take a report of a domestic assault that happened earlier in the day in Bagley Township, according to MSP in a press release issued Wednesday.
Northern Michigan police recover guns, ammo, ATVs stolen over several months
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI -- The Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office recovered guns, ammunition, hunting equipment, dirt-bikes, side-by-sides, 4-wheelers, and other personal property as part of an investigation into a string of ongoing thefts in the area. A press release from the MCSO says several suspects were identified -- most of...
Northern Michigan woman accused of spending $12K+ with dead mother's credit card
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (FOX2) - A northern Michigan woman is accused of using her dead mother's credit card and trying to open more accounts in the mother's name. In April, a man reported that his mother had recently died, and his sister, Sarah-Lea Marie Helsel, of South Boardman, was using her credit card.
Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
Woman arrested for using dead mother's identity to apply for credit cards
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A South Boardman woman has been arrested for identity theft and other charges, according to the Michigan State Police. Sarah-Lea Marie Helsel, 34, was arraigned on Wednesday for one count identity theft, one count false statement of identity for financial transaction device, one count stealing/retain financial transactions device without consent and one count false pretenses over $999 but less than $20,000.
Barryton man says Union woman threatened to kill him
A Barryton man told a deputy with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office that an older woman from Union Township threatened to stab him with a knife over money that was possibly stolen. The 19-year-old man said that the 48-year-old woman were talking outside an apartment in the 4000 block...
