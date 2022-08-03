ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscommon, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Up North Voice

The Higgins Lake monster

How the town folk tried, to no avail. To get rid of the monster, in Higgins Lake. The monster survived, which sealed their fate. One by one, they started to fall. The monster vowed, to get them all. Everyone who enters, the water to swim. Risks a fate, that is...
HIGGINS LAKE, MI
My North.com

Round Out Your Summer with these 3 Northern Michigan Festivals

Festival season isn’t over yet! Whether you’re planning an end-of-summer vacation or craving a weekend adventure, put these upcoming Northern Michigan festivals on your calendar for August and September. Lobster Fest | Northport | August 20. It’s back! Fresh live lobster (or filet mignon), cherry dessert and delicious...
Up North Voice

Au Gres River boating access site to close for improvements

REGION – People who use the Au Gres River Mouth Boating Access Site in Arenac County to get onto Lake Huron will need to use other access points starting Monday, Aug. 8 – but for good reason. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will launch improvements that include repaving the main parking area and adding new parking spaces closer to the bathrooms.
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roscommon, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Roscommon, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
City
Higgins Lake, MI
Up North Voice

Oscoda senior news: August 2022

The weather is a daily surprise these days. Just remember if it is hot and humid to do your outside activities in the early morning or evening hours to avoid the hottest part of the day and sunshine. The Senior Center is open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to...
OSCODA COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Camp Grayling Range Report: August 1-7

CAMP GRAYLING HAS FOUR (4) MAJOR RANGE COMPLEX AREAS. SOUTH CAMP (small arms ranges): W of Lake Margrethe, E of the pipeline; on Howe, Murphy and Daniels Roads. RANGE 13 COMPLEX & Light Demo Ranges 20-21 (mortars & demolition range): Respectively located at the S end of Beaver Road in Crawford County and W of Engineer Valley in Kalkaska County.
GRAYLING, MI
edmidentity.com

Big Fam Festival Returns to Michigan with a Big Lineup

Twiddle, Truth, The Widdler, Shlump, and more will take the stage this Labor Day Weekend at Big Fam Music and Arts Festival. Big Fam Music and Arts Festival is set to return to Michigan after a successful inaugural event in 2021. Taking place on September 2-4 the festival will head to its new home, Liberty Mountain in beautiful Farwell, MI, with on-site camping for those planning to attend. This unique experience has already become renowned for featuring artists of all sizes with a niche for bass music, funk, and underground sound – and they just dropped an impressive list of artists for their second edition.
FARWELL, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Williams
Person
Michael Underwood
Person
Marie Anderson
UpNorthLive.com

Portion of shopping plaza demolished in Gaylord, two months after tornado

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WBPN/WGTU) -- The Hobby Lobby and Jimmy John's in Gaylord was demolished on Tuesday. The shopping plaza in Gaylord was heavily damaged by the tornado that struck Gaylord on May 20. In July, the Gaylord City Council submitted an application to the state asking for $250,000 to...
GAYLORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck#Llc
The Flint Journal

Traverse City’s historic wind turbine retired, makes way for solar panels

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – An historic wind turbine that for decades served as a clean energy symbol and up north geographic marker recently came down near Traverse City. This first week of August 2022 brought the retirement of the historic M-72 wind turbine west of Traverse City, a structure that when first built in 1996 was the United States’ tallest and largest energy-producing wind turbine, plus Michigan’s first owned by a municipal electric utility. The site will be redeveloped for more renewable energy generation – part of a coming two-megawatt solar field expansion.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Northern Michigan man arrested for assaulting, choking girlfriend

A Gaylord man is facing charges after he allegedly choked his girlfriend, Michigan State Police reported. Troopers for the MSP Gaylord Post were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday to take a report of a domestic assault that happened earlier in the day in Bagley Township, according to MSP in a press release issued Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say

ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Woman arrested for using dead mother's identity to apply for credit cards

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A South Boardman woman has been arrested for identity theft and other charges, according to the Michigan State Police. Sarah-Lea Marie Helsel, 34, was arraigned on Wednesday for one count identity theft, one count false statement of identity for financial transaction device, one count stealing/retain financial transactions device without consent and one count false pretenses over $999 but less than $20,000.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Barryton man says Union woman threatened to kill him

A Barryton man told a deputy with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office that an older woman from Union Township threatened to stab him with a knife over money that was possibly stolen. The 19-year-old man said that the 48-year-old woman were talking outside an apartment in the 4000 block...
BARRYTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy