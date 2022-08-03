Read on www.upnorthvoice.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Partial Body Contact Advisory Issued for Sunset Park
A partial body contact advisory is in place for Sunset Park in Grand Traverse County after recent water samples showed elevated levels of E. coli. Sunset Park, located at 635 E. Front St. in Traverse City, tested at 770 E. coli/100ml, according to the Grand Traverse County Health Department. The threshold for declaring an advisory is 300 E. coli/100ml.
44th Boats on the Boardwalk to Start in Traverse City
The Boats on the Boardwalk has been an event people look forward to for more than four decades. This year, the Antique and Classic Boat Society is getting together the best crop of vintage boats to look at. They come and line up along the Boardman River, and community members...
Ex-undersheriff gets probation for drunk driving accident at Great Wolf Lodge
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI -- A former Houghton County undersheriff was sentenced to 18 months probation this week in connection to a drunk driving accident at a Traverse City hotel earlier this year according to 9&10 News. Kevin Coppo was originally charged operating while intoxicated in the case, but eventually...
Traverse City Most Affordable Place to Retire in U.S.
Most people think the best place to retire is Florida, California, and Arizona just to name a few. You certainly wouldn't want to retire in California or Arizona, because both states have very high home prices. Where is the perfect place to retire if you just want to live the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UpNorthLive.com
Cadillac Area YMCA opens doors to those impacted by thunderstorms
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Cadillac Area YMCA stated they will open their doors to those without power after multiple severe thunderstorms struck northern Michigan on Wednesday. The National Weather Service began issuing several thunderstorm warnings for northern Michigan just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. "Due to the Storms in...
Northern Michigan Man Heading to International Space Station
A man from Charlevoix is headed to space. NASA Astronaut, Josh Cassada is visiting the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft in the coming months. Cassada lives in Charlevoix with his family, but he’ll be calling the Space Station home for the next six months. He’ll perform...
UPDATE: Lake Ann Man Dies After July 30 Car Crash in Grand Traverse County
A 23-year-old Lake Ann man has died after a three car crash in Grand Traverse County that happened on July 30, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the 23-year-old Lake Ann man was traveling east bound and hit the car in front of him driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. She ended up going off the roadway to the right where her car then overturned.
Up North Voice
The Higgins Lake monster
How the town folk tried, to no avail. To get rid of the monster, in Higgins Lake. The monster survived, which sealed their fate. One by one, they started to fall. The monster vowed, to get them all. Everyone who enters, the water to swim. Risks a fate, that is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UpNorthLive.com
Portion of shopping plaza demolished in Gaylord, two months after tornado
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WBPN/WGTU) -- The Hobby Lobby and Jimmy John's in Gaylord was demolished on Tuesday. The shopping plaza in Gaylord was heavily damaged by the tornado that struck Gaylord on May 20. In July, the Gaylord City Council submitted an application to the state asking for $250,000 to...
Traverse City’s historic wind turbine retired, makes way for solar panels
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – An historic wind turbine that for decades served as a clean energy symbol and up north geographic marker recently came down near Traverse City. This first week of August 2022 brought the retirement of the historic M-72 wind turbine west of Traverse City, a structure that when first built in 1996 was the United States’ tallest and largest energy-producing wind turbine, plus Michigan’s first owned by a municipal electric utility. The site will be redeveloped for more renewable energy generation – part of a coming two-megawatt solar field expansion.
My North.com
Round Out Your Summer with these 3 Northern Michigan Festivals
Festival season isn’t over yet! Whether you’re planning an end-of-summer vacation or craving a weekend adventure, put these upcoming Northern Michigan festivals on your calendar for August and September. Lobster Fest | Northport | August 20. It’s back! Fresh live lobster (or filet mignon), cherry dessert and delicious...
Kalkaska County Fair Underway But They Need Your Help
The Kalkaska County Fair started Wednesday, but to keep the fun going, they need your help. From Wednesday through Saturday, the fair will have several activities and events, including a tractor and truck pull, a rodeo and a carnival. The fair still needs volunteers to make sure it’s a success....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Gov. Whitmer appoints Amy Clapp as new 49th Circuit Court judge of Mecosta & Osceola Counties
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of Mecosta County Prosecutor Amy Clapp as the new 49th Circuit Court Judge of Mecosta and Osceola Counties. Clapp takes over for Scott Hill-Kennedy who retired. According to a press release, the appointment was made to fill a partial term, which will begin on August 22nd and expire at twelve o’clock noon on January 1, 2025.
Northern Michigan police recover guns, ammo, ATVs stolen over several months
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI -- The Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office recovered guns, ammunition, hunting equipment, dirt-bikes, side-by-sides, 4-wheelers, and other personal property as part of an investigation into a string of ongoing thefts in the area. A press release from the MCSO says several suspects were identified -- most of...
Hermann’s Restaurant in Cadillac Closing for the Rest of the Year
A popular Cadillac restaurant is closing their doors for the rest of the year because of staff and inflation. Hermann’s Restaurant says Friday is their last day for 2022. They say it’s because of lack of staff an an increase in food and operating costs. The employees they...
Up North Voice
34th Annual Great AuSable Duck Race held
ROSCOMMON – The 34th Annual Great AuSable Duck Race was run, or rather, swum, July 10 at Wallace Park in Roscommon. Pails full of rubber ducks are dumped off the bridge across the AuSable River, in three heats. The first 20 ducks reaching the finish line for each heat are gathered together for the fourth heat. The first two heat winning ducks, and the top 20 final heat ducks win cash prizes.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Manistee, Wexford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benzie; Grand Traverse; Leelanau; Manistee; Wexford The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Leelanau County in northern Michigan Benzie County in northern Michigan Northwestern Wexford County in northern Michigan Southwestern Grand Traverse County in northern Michigan Manistee County in northern Michigan * Until 1030 AM EDT. * At 945 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northwest of Orchard Beach State Park, or 16 miles northwest of Manistee, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. This storm has a history of producing wind damage in northeast Wisconsin. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Onekama and Pierport around 1000 AM EDT. Arcadia, Bear Lake and Wildwood around 1005 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Thompsonville, Copemish, Karlin, Bendon, Interlochen State Park and Interlochen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
recordpatriot.com
Northern Michigan man arrested for assaulting, choking girlfriend
A Gaylord man is facing charges after he allegedly choked his girlfriend, Michigan State Police reported. Troopers for the MSP Gaylord Post were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday to take a report of a domestic assault that happened earlier in the day in Bagley Township, according to MSP in a press release issued Wednesday.
UpNorthLive.com
Gaylord man arrested for assaulting and choking girlfriend
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Gaylord man has been arrested for assault, according to the Michigan State Police. Raymond Lopshire, 25, has been arraigned for one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and one count of domestic violence. At 12:30 p.m. on...
Comments / 0