Joe: No doubt the message from Kansas reached Washington last night

J.D. Vance trails Tim Ryan in new Ohio polling
wibwnewsnow.com
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals
Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
lawrencekstimes.com
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
What the abortion decision in Kansas could mean for the midterms
Morning Joe reporter Daniela Pierre-Bravo discusses how the threat of losing access to reproductive rights can be a major motivating factor for women voters.Aug. 5, 2022.
CA Gov. Newsom to Hollywood: Stop filming in Oklahoma, Georgia
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom penned a letter to Variety Magazine urging Hollywood executives to stop doing business in states that are waging "a cruel assault on essential right."
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in Freedom
Thursday was the opening day for the CPAC or Conservative Political Action Committee Conference in Dallas, Texas. Some big speakers include President Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz, Attorney General Ken Paxton, Fox analyst Sean Hannity, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Joe: The Arizona GOP selected the most extreme slate of candidates
Kari Lake, a 2020 election denier who was backed by former President Trump, has won the Republican primary for governor in Arizona, NBC News projects. The Morning Joe panel discusses the extremism of Lake and fellow Arizona GOP candidates.Aug. 5, 2022.
Arizona Republicans just nominated a Trump-endorsed election denier. What's next?
Tuesday night brought us much needed cause for celebration when Kansas voters rejected the GOP’s efforts to impose extreme religious beliefs as law in their state. But we can’t ignore that on the same day, an anti-democratic extremist won the GOP nomination for secretary of state in Arizona.
Kansas abortion vote sends shockwaves across nation
This week's unexpected victory for abortion rights and massive voter turnout in Kansas is sending shockwaves around the nation and fueling talk of how the issue could galvanize Democrats and threaten Republicans in November's midterm elections. CBS News radio white house correspondent Steven Portnoy reports.
Community reacts to Kansas voters striking down Amendment 2
Many in the community and nationally are reacting to voters striking down Amendment 2 in Kansas Tuesday night
KOCO
Hofmeister responds after Gov. Stitt announces $2.8B in state savings
OKLAHOMA CITY — Later this month, Oklahoma voters will return to the polls for a run-off election. One of the biggest races is for the U.S. Senate, but there are new developments in perhaps one of the state's closest-watched races so far – governor. Gov. Kevin Stitt said...
Florida state attorney on being suspended by DeSantis: ‘This is Orwellian thought police’
Ron DeSantis is trying to suspend Andrew Warren, a democratically-elected Florida state attorney who pledged not to prosecute people having abortions, doctors performing abortions, and transition-related health care for minors. Andrew Warren joins Joy Reid on what many see as a blatant abuse of power at the hands of the Florida governor. Aug. 6, 2022.
CDC updates Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An upsurge in coronavirus cases means a face mask recommendation for some more Kansas counties. However, some other counties are doing better and have dropped off the mask recommendation list. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 41 Kansas counties are at high risk of community-level coronavirus transmission. […]
How activists worked to secure an abortion rights victory in Kansas
Rachel Sweet, campaign manager for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, talks about the organizing that went into getting voters out to support abortion rights in Kansas and the breadth of appeal the issue has across otherwise partisan lines.Aug. 4, 2022.
Brown v. Board artifacts unearthed, studied by Kansas archaeologists
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Historical Society is working to process artifacts recently uncovered from the Brown v. Board of Education National historic site. Members of the Kansas Anthropological Association and Kansas Historical Society will spend this weekend cleaning and cataloguing multiple artifacts discovered at the site back in June. Excavation teams found artifacts dating […]
LJWORLD
Kansas’ top election official defeats far-right conspiracy promoter in primary
PHOENIX — The top state elections official in Kansas beat back a far-right challenger who promoted conspiracy theories in one of several primaries Tuesday featuring candidates for secretary of state who have expressed skepticism of elections or promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election. Kansas had no significant problems...
KAKE TV
Roofers in Kansas mistakenly take roof of the wrong house, then leave
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (CNN/KAKE) - Roofers in Kansas tore the roof off the wrong house this week, leaving the homeowner scrambling for help. The owner, Steven Kornspan, rushed to the Overland Park home Monday morning after his renters heard banging. When he got there, his roof was mostly just a wooden frame.
'I just worked my tail off': Michigan Democrat beats fellow incumbent
12 KS lawmakers plan to close text messaging 'loophole' for ballot initiatives
Twelve Kansas lawmakers say they will work to close a loophole in state law that does not require campaign text messages for ballot initiatives to disclose who sent them.
WIBW
Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio. “I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”
