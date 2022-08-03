ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

Semifinalists named for Kentucky Teacher of the Year award

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Semifinalists for the Kentucky Teacher of the Year award have been announced. Eleven teachers are contending in the elementary, middle and high school categories. One of the teachers will be selected as Teacher of the Year. A ceremony to announce the winners is scheduled for Sept. 20.
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsTimes

West Virginia starts back-to-school sales tax holiday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia residents in need of materials for the upcoming school year can save money this weekend during a sales tax holiday. Certain items are exempt from the state sales tax over the four-day period that starts Friday. It includes school-related items such as clothing, supplies, instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
NewsTimes

12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

With school about to begin, voucher foes aim to stop program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Opponents to a contentious Tennessee school voucher program on Friday argued the state is acting in a “haphazard fashion” attempting to roll out the initiative ahead of the new school year as they asked a panel of judges to once again block the 2019 law from being implemented.
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsTimes

Authorities probe fatal shooting of Black man by police

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Indiana are investigating the fatal police shooting of a Black man who was reportedly dealing with mental illness and had been threatening to commit suicide near an elementary school. A bystander's video shows 51-year-old Dante Kittrell was partially surrounded by South...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#South Wind#Thunderstorms#National Weather Service#Phoenix Az Zone#Avondale#Goodyear#Mesa
NewsTimes

Warrant: CT state police trooper attacked woman 40 times in past year

VERNON — The day after she accused Connecticut State Police Trooper Jaime Solis of hitting her so hard in the face, she needed 13 stitches to close the wound, the victim again talked to police, saying he attacked her about 40 times in the past year, according to the warrant for his latest arrest.
VERNON, CT
NewsTimes

CT state trooper faces new charges for previous assaults, police say

VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper accused of hitting a woman in the face has been charged again, this time in connection with past assaults and threats, police said. Jaime Solis, 29, turned himself in to the Vernon Police Department on Wednesday after learning there was a warrant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy