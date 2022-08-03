EA hints at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launching after March 2023

(Image credit: EA)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor might be launching later than we initially believed, if EA's latest comments are anything to go by.

Yesterday on August 2, EA held its first quarter financial briefing (opens in new tab), in which CEO Andrew Wilson fielded questions from investors and analysts. When the CEO was asked about the possibility of the company's unannounced Q4 title being Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Wilson seemingly poured water on the idea.

"I'm just wondering if - since you've announced Star Wars [Jedi: Survivor], do we assume that, therefore, that this isn't the Star Wars game or should we not assume anything?" analyst Doug Creutz of Cowen and Company asked, referring to the unannounced game on EA's slate launching between January and March 2023.

"I think the advice would be to not assume anything," Wilson responded. EA's fiscal year concludes at the end of March 2023, and if the unannounced game on its slate was to be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it would theoretically have to launch between January and March to fall into that final quarter for the year.

Recently, rumors have been swirling of the sequel launching in March 2023. PlayStation Game Size (opens in new tab) on Twitter, an account which trawls the PlayStation Network database, claimed that the sequel had been listed in the backend with a release window of early March 2023. However, Wilson's new comments have seemingly shot down that release window, so it's possible we might be waiting a little longer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Jedi: Survivor fans have been trying to identify a mysterious figure from the game's debut trailer which first arrived earlier this year in May.

