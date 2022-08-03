Giant Sequoias Survived A California Wildfire. Next Time, They May Not Be So Lucky

Read on www.ibtimes.com
A sprinkler system has been installed in the forest and a cabin wrapped in foil as wildfire threatens Yosemite's beloved sequoias
Fire crews are working to steer a growing wildfire away from Yosemite National Park's legendary giant sequoias, taking protective measures like installing a sprinkler system to dampen the ground around one of the park's most famous trees.
Yosemite Wildfire Likely Caused By Humans, Authorities Say
A fire that has been burning in Yosemite National Park since July 7 was caused by human influence, according to the Yosemite superintendent. Also called the Washburne fire, the blaze now covers an area of over 3,500 acres, and, as of July 12, is 22 percent contained by firefighters. There has been a mandatory evacuation of the Wawona area, with Highway 41 being closed.
Out-of-control wildfire threatens Yosemite's famed sequoia trees
The blaze has not yet burned down any of the famous trees, but did spin up a dangerous firenado that launched debris in the air, placing an airplane in harm's way. California's wildfire season is already getting off to a devastating start. A new fire burning in California's beautiful Yosemite National Park has consumed over 2,000 acres, threatening the park's famous giant sequoia trees and spinning up at least one firenado.
Wildfires burn in California, Montana and Idaho as firefighters contend with scorching heat
Wildfires in California, Montana and Idaho exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods Saturday. In Northern California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire had burned an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 acres with zero containment by Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started Friday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line. Videos posted to social media showed a massive plume of smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.
'Terrifying'—Oak Fire Threatens Yosemite Giant Sequoias as Tree Crowns Burn
The Oak Fire currently burning near Yosemite poses a risk to the National Park's giant sequoias, with emerging reports of burning tree crowns. As of 8 p.m. local time on July 25, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) announced on social media that the wildfire was now 17,241 acres in size, with only 16 percent contained by firefighters.
California Fights Worst Wildfire of the Year, With More Than 51,000 Acres Scorched
The McKinney fire is tearing through Northern California, burning up over 51,000 acres of land near the Klamath National Forest. The fire began on July 29. It is zero percent contained by Sunday, July 31. The origin of the wildfire is still under investigation, and the cause is currently unknown.
Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now
Wildfires burned over 2 million acres throughout the U.S. in June, the most ever during that month, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where seven fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and are less than 80% contained. In total, there are currently 18 uncontained large fires in the country, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center.
West wildfires: Crews make progress in Idaho, California
After ballooning in size over the weekend, the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) reported that Idaho's Moose Fire had spread over 40,000 acres on Thursday. The blaze was 15% contained and more than 870 personnel were assigned to the incident. The cause of the wildfire remains undetermined, but hot and dry...
Top 10 Things to Know About Sequoia National Park: PHOTOS
Did you know Sequoia National Park hosts an extensive cave system? There’s much more to this beloved national park than gigantic trees. From the colonization and logging-prevention legacy that founded the park, to the indigenous peoples who have called this land home for thousands of years, Sequoia National Park holds some of the most fascinating facts and history in America.
