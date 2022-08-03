Read on www.kcci.com
Related
KCCI.com
Patchy fog possible Tuesday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — Below is your Storm Team 8 forecast. Today: Sunny. High near 85F. Winds light and variable. Tonight: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow: Sunny. High 91F. Winds light and variable. High pressure is plopped right over Iowa today, so the forecast looks...
KCCI.com
Pleasant weather in store for the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Below is your latest Storm Team 8 forecast. Today: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow: Sunny. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Night: A mostly clear...
KCCI.com
Temperatures will drop Monday after Sunday's storms
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Scattered storms keeping festering this evening/tonight. Temperatures & humidity levels finally drop by Monday. Yesterday's weather system is still around as we head into Sunday evening. A long stationary boundary still sits across Nebraska, northwest Iowa, & southern Minnesota, with scattered thunderstorms ongoing in its vicinity. Heavy downpours will remain the most likely threat from these storms into tonight, but the wind field is oriented in a way that a rotating thunderstorm is still possible before temperatures cool post-sunset.
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair 2022: Your guide to Iowa's largest event
DES MOINES, Iowa — This year, the Iowa State Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 21!. Advance admission tickets cost $9 for adults (ages 12 and up) and $5 for children (ages 6 to 11). Tickets at the gate cost $14 for adults and $8 for children. Other ticket options provide discounts on adult beverages, barnyard yoga, demolition derby and giant slide tickets among others.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Nevada man charged with child endangerment after police chase in Iowa
WAUKEE, Iowa — A Nevada man is facing numerous charges after an overnight police chase in Iowa. Police say 34-year-old Rupert Lee Boehling, of Sparks, Nevada, didn't stop for officers in Waukee. With children in the car, police say Boehling was driving 84 mph in a 70 mph zone.
KCCI.com
Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Rick Stewart discusses arrest for protesting outside of DEA
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rick Stewart, who is running for governor of Iowa as the Libertarian Party candidate, spoke on Monday about his arrest in May in front of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency headquarters near Washington D.C. On the steps of the Iowa Statehouse, Stewart explained why he...
KCCI.com
VIDEO: Deputies rescue 6-foot Florida shark caught in crab trap
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County, Florida, deputies saved a 6-foot shark caught in a crab trap. The marine unit received a report from a person about the trapped shark last week, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. In the video, deputies can be seen struggling to free...
KCCI.com
Iowa families impacted by childhood cancer receive free school supplies
JOHNSTON, Iowa — From finding the perfect backpack to picking out their favorite notebook color and pencil case, more than 200 kids impacted by childhood cancer spent Sunday getting ready for the upcoming school year. Iowa Select Farms and the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation partnered with Children's Cancer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
VIDEO: 4 teens crash stolen rental car on highway, attempt to flee on foot from police
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Four teens crashed a stolen car and tried to run away on the highway — and it was all caught on camera. Police in Saint Paul, Minnesota, were tracking what was believed to be a stolen rental car using the rental company's tracker. Officers...
Comments / 0