Patchy fog possible Tuesday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — Below is your Storm Team 8 forecast. Today: Sunny. High near 85F. Winds light and variable. Tonight: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow: Sunny. High 91F. Winds light and variable. High pressure is plopped right over Iowa today, so the forecast looks...
Pleasant weather in store for the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Below is your latest Storm Team 8 forecast. Today: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow: Sunny. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Night: A mostly clear...
Temperatures will drop Monday after Sunday's storms

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Scattered storms keeping festering this evening/tonight. Temperatures & humidity levels finally drop by Monday. Yesterday's weather system is still around as we head into Sunday evening. A long stationary boundary still sits across Nebraska, northwest Iowa, & southern Minnesota, with scattered thunderstorms ongoing in its vicinity. Heavy downpours will remain the most likely threat from these storms into tonight, but the wind field is oriented in a way that a rotating thunderstorm is still possible before temperatures cool post-sunset.
Iowa State Fair 2022: Your guide to Iowa's largest event

DES MOINES, Iowa — This year, the Iowa State Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 21!. Advance admission tickets cost $9 for adults (ages 12 and up) and $5 for children (ages 6 to 11). Tickets at the gate cost $14 for adults and $8 for children. Other ticket options provide discounts on adult beverages, barnyard yoga, demolition derby and giant slide tickets among others.
VIDEO: Deputies rescue 6-foot Florida shark caught in crab trap

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County, Florida, deputies saved a 6-foot shark caught in a crab trap. The marine unit received a report from a person about the trapped shark last week, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. In the video, deputies can be seen struggling to free...
Iowa families impacted by childhood cancer receive free school supplies

JOHNSTON, Iowa — From finding the perfect backpack to picking out their favorite notebook color and pencil case, more than 200 kids impacted by childhood cancer spent Sunday getting ready for the upcoming school year. Iowa Select Farms and the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation partnered with Children's Cancer...
