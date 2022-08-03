Read on detroitsportsnation.com
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel Maven
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel Maven
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Yardbarker
The Cowboys Are Setting Up Dak Prescott To Fail
The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott come into the 2022 with some pressure on them to win the NFC East again. However, that pressure might crack their star quarterback as they are setting him up to fail. While Dak has done well during the regular season, it’s the postseason where...
Yardbarker
Seahawks’ CB Is Salivating After Second Chance With Seattle
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns since leaving college at the University of Miami has either been injured or has underperformed. However, he still possesses the talent the Pittsburgh Steelers saw when they took him with the 25th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season for the Chicago Bears, Burns...
Browns Sign Former Michigan Standout Wide Receiver
Cleveland Browns are signing WR Daylen Baldwin, according to a report. Baldwin played his college ball at Michigan.
Steve Smith Sr. pulls drastic 180 on Dan Campbell and Lions: "They're close"
The Lions are a trendy pick to make some noise this season and perhaps push for a playoff spot. Count Smith among their backers: the train is still on the tracks.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete
Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
Charles Harris: Aidan Hutchinson Isn’t a Rookie
Charles Harris is hoping to build off of his career season in 2021.
Brad Holmes Reveals Key Lions Training Camp Battles
Brad Holmes talks about the training camp battles at tight end and at the linebacker position.
Dan Campbell: We're Not Out Here to Fight
Dan Campbell comments on the most intense training camp practice the team had.
AOL Corp
Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott focused on NFL title, not DeShaun Watson suspension
While the football world is looking at running back Ezekiel Elliott as a player on the downside of his career, the Dallas Cowboys running back has big goals and dreams left to accomplish before he walks away from the game. He says he is far from finished. The two-time NFL...
Yardbarker
QB Competitions: Seahawks' Geno Smith favored in NFL's tightest battle
The majority of the 32 starting quarterback jobs have been settled early in training camps across the NFL, with only four legitimate competitions still being waged. Of those, who replaces Russell Wilson under center in Seattle remains the tightest race among oddsmakers. Geno Smith, who is entering his fourth season...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh receiving high praise from family of 5-star QB, Michigan target
Jim Harbaugh is reportedly knocking it out of the park when it comes to recruiting 5-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, a top prospect in the class of 2024. Davis recently visited Ann Arbor for Michigan’s BBQ at The Big House recruiting event. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports shared that the Davis family has been impressed by Harbaugh, spending lots of time with the Wolverine head coach.
Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Cowboys’ wide receiver concerns
The Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiving corps is a major concern heading to the 2022 season, but quarterback Dak Prescott is keeping a positive mindset despite all the issues they are facing. To say that the Cowboys’ WR group is thin would be an understatement. The franchise is severely lacking in that area, with James Washington’s […] The post Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Cowboys’ wide receiver concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Gamblers back unexpected QB to lead in passing yards
Zach Wilson Mania continues as the NFL season approaches. The New York Jets and their second-year quarterback have garnered much attention from bettors this offseason, including those who back Wilson to win MVP. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Wilson and the Jets, with insights from our...
NFL・
Chiefs' Frank Clark arrives at camp with new outlook on life
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Frank Clark arrived at training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs last month noticeably trimmer, and with that menacing scowl that somehow seemed so befitting of a menacing defensive end replaced by a joyful smile. His attitude? That was better, too. The changes in appearance and demeanor were the byproduct of a decision the 29-year-old Clark made immediately after last season to clean up his life. He swore off alcohol, which had gotten him into trouble in the past, along with red meat and sugar that had packed about 15 pounds onto his 250-pound frame and fundamentally altered his performance. Not since his early days at Michigan has Clark felt so good about his sense of purpose and direction.
3 biggest surprises from Sean McVay’s first Rams depth chart for 2022
Since Sean McVay took over as head coach in 2017, the Rams have been a top NFL club. The Rams got their Holy Grail by winning Super Bowl LVI after they switched from Jared Goff to Matthew Stafford in the summer. Cooper Kupp, their star wide receiver, also had a season for the ages (145/1,947/16), […] The post 3 biggest surprises from Sean McVay’s first Rams depth chart for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Camp: Odds of Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Dallas?
The Cowboys seem to be in need of a veteran presence at wide receiver, but the three-time Pro Bowler might not be the best fit.
Russell Wilson’s fantasy football outlook for the 2022 NFL season with Broncos
After 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson is off to a new beginning. The quarterback was traded to the the Denver Broncos in exchange for multiple first-round picks and players, but it might pay out for his new team. In his last season in Seattle, Wilson had 3,113...
Dallas Cowboys fullback Ryan Nall to miss 2-4 weeks
Dallas Cowboys fullback Ryan Nall will miss 2-to-4 weeks with a deep shoulder contusion, the Dallas Morning News reported Thursday.
Yzerman sees shades of Lidstrom in Simon Edvinsson
If he fulfills his potential, there’s no reason Edvinsson can’t be one of the best defensemen in the NHL. Seider is already on his way there.
