Read on kisscleveland.iheart.com
Related
Upworthy
In darkness, Kentucky man rescues family and former teachers trapped by darkness and floodwaters
A man from Kentucky rescued three trapped children and two of his former teachers from rising floodwaters. Nathan Day, who lives in Knott county, was unaware of how dire things were when he woke up early on Thursday to help his son get ready for work. He got a message from his neighbor requesting help to save her grandchildren. "I didn't know what they was talking about, then I went outside. You heard a lot of people screaming and begging for anyone to help," he told CNN. Eastern Kentucky had been inundated with rains and experienced unprecedented levels of flooding. At least 37 people have died in the flooding, with hundreds still missing, reported Courier Journal.
'Devastating' Floods Kill 8 In Kentucky; More Deaths Expected
Gov. Andy Beshear said he expects this to be "one of the most significant deadly floods" in Kentucky history.
insideedition.com
98-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Saved From Flood Waters After Swimming Out of Destroyed Home
As floods ravage Kentucky, a photo has drawn attention to the sheer level of devastation its residents are having to endure. A harrowing image showed 98-year-old Mae Amburgey sitting in her destroyed home as her possessions floated around her. She and her son were rescued by good Samaritans while clinging onto a cushion.
She awoke by a flash flood warning. In less than an hour, her family's home was washed away
Belinda Asher was sleeping in her eastern Kentucky home when she was abruptly awoken a little after 1 a.m. Thursday by a flash flood alert on her phone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO
Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
Girl Acts Fast To Save Dog From Rising Floodwaters With Makeshift Float
Kentucky teen Chloe Adams saved herself and her beloved pet from a flash flood after torrential rains drenched Appalachia.
Catastrophic flash flooding kills 25 in Kentucky and at least a dozen missing
Kentucky governor says he expects death toll to rise and warns officials still cannot reach certain areas
Kentucky governor warns bodies will be found "for weeks" after flooding
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear warned on Sunday that they will likely "be finding bodies for weeks" after severe flooding devastated the eastern portion of the state last week. Driving the news: The death toll from the flooding had reached 26 as of Sunday morning, but Beshear told NBC's "Meet the Press" that he expects this number to grow.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oppressive heat settles over flooded Kentucky towns as death toll rises to 37
Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and humidity prompted officials to open...
Comments / 0