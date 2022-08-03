ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Upworthy

In darkness, Kentucky man rescues family and former teachers trapped by darkness and floodwaters

A man from Kentucky rescued three trapped children and two of his former teachers from rising floodwaters. Nathan Day, who lives in Knott county, was unaware of how dire things were when he woke up early on Thursday to help his son get ready for work. He got a message from his neighbor requesting help to save her grandchildren. "I didn't know what they was talking about, then I went outside. You heard a lot of people screaming and begging for anyone to help," he told CNN. Eastern Kentucky had been inundated with rains and experienced unprecedented levels of flooding. At least 37 people have died in the flooding, with hundreds still missing, reported Courier Journal.
Outsider.com

Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO

Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
Axios

Kentucky governor warns bodies will be found "for weeks" after flooding

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear warned on Sunday that they will likely "be finding bodies for weeks" after severe flooding devastated the eastern portion of the state last week. Driving the news: The death toll from the flooding had reached 26 as of Sunday morning, but Beshear told NBC's "Meet the Press" that he expects this number to grow.
Kentucky State

