Arizona State

Arizona State
California State
Arizona Health
Florida State
Arizona Government
J.R. Heimbigner

Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Chaos erupts as SUV drives into Native American parade

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and his family were among those almost hit as a large SUV drove through a Native American parade in western New Mexico, causing multiple injuries.Police took the driver into custody Thursday evening but have yet to release details about why the vehicle was speeding through downtown Gallup as thousands of people lined the parade route.Many captured the chaotic scene on video. People were yelling for others to get out of the way while some pushed parade-goers to safety. Children performing traditional dances appear to have been among the first to see it rushing toward...
GALLUP, NM
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'Every county official is embarrassed': Ballot shortages possibly prevented hundreds in Pinal County from voting

Corrections & Clarifications: An earlier version of this article gave the incorrect number of precincts affected by ballot shortages. It's impossible to know how many people were prevented from voting in Pinal County's primary after polling stations ran out of ballots and at least one failed to open for hours. In the midst of calls...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona secretary of state race

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state and the right to take on a supporter of former President Donald Trump who believes the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Additional returns released Thursday night showed Fontes was so far ahead of House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding that remaining ballots gave Bolding no chance to catch up. He will face Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem in November. Both Bolding and Fontes have warned that electing Finchem to the state’s top election post would be a danger to democracy. Finchem was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, before Trump backers attacked Congress and has pushed for President Joe Biden’s win in Arizona to be withdrawn, something that the law provides no way to do. Fontes is a former Marine and attorney who ran ads saying he would protect voting rights for all Arizonans and that election deniers like Finchem were making a full-fledged attack on democracy.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Valley election update: Arpaio gains votes, close races continue and clear winners emerge

Election results continued to roll-in for the more than 100 candidates vying for city offices across metro Phoenix on Wednesday, giving residents an increasingly clearer indication of who will emerge victorious in their community when all is said and done.  Kevin Hartke won his election against Ruth Jones in the Chandler's first competitive mayoral race in 16 years, and the sitting mayor of Goodyear — who was appointed after longtime leader Georgia Lord died — dominated his race. ...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Updated CDC recommendations call for face masks in 5 Arizona counties, but not Maricopa

Updated federal guidance for the first time in weeks has lifted an indoor face mask recommendation in Arizona's most populated county. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Maricopa County at the "low" COVID-19 community level on Thursday, meaning face masks are not explicitly recommended for most people in indoor public areas.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

