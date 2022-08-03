Read on www.arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
After 12 years, flights between Phoenix and this Southwestern city are taking off again
Flights from Arizona to a New Mexico city known for Native American culture and adventurous experiences have resumed for the first time in more than a decade. Advanced Airlines, which offers flights to 14 locations in five states aboard 30-seat commuter planes, just introduced a new route between Phoenix and Gallup, New Mexico.
Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every month
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
7 Best Southwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,200 a Month
While the Southwest can be a pricey place to live, retirees who want to settle there don't need to fret. Even if you're on a fixed income, places exist in the region where you can live comfortably....
Karrin Taylor Robson voters will decide if Kari Lake or Katie Hobbs becomes governor
Sometimes elections are not complicated. At all. Sometimes, there is no need for public opinion polls. No need for campy TV commercials. No need for political endorsements. No need for yacking pundits or predictions. ...
Chaos erupts as SUV drives into Native American parade
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and his family were among those almost hit as a large SUV drove through a Native American parade in western New Mexico, causing multiple injuries.Police took the driver into custody Thursday evening but have yet to release details about why the vehicle was speeding through downtown Gallup as thousands of people lined the parade route.Many captured the chaotic scene on video. People were yelling for others to get out of the way while some pushed parade-goers to safety. Children performing traditional dances appear to have been among the first to see it rushing toward...
NBC News
Analysis: Here's why Arizona is the nightmare scenario driving election reform
When politicians, legal experts, and activists say they’re worried that the forces behind Jan. 6th could successfully overturn a future election, the picture they have in mind looks an awful lot like what’s shaping up in Arizona. Former President Donald Trump's preferred candidates, who are closely aligned with...
8 myths about diet, exercise and sleep
Many of us have ideas on the best way to diet, sleep and exercise that experts say don't pass the sniff test. See if your belief is one of them.
Arizona primary election recap: How many votes are left to count in Maricopa County?
The governor's race is still up for grabs, along with several others. Additional results were expected to be released Wednesday, along with more details about issues at polling places. The latest: Election updates | Arizona primary election results 8:20 p.m.: How many votes are left to count in Maricopa County? ...
Who is Katie Hobbs? 5 things to know about the Arizona's Democratic governor nominee
Arizona's Democratic voters overwhelmingly chose Katie Hobbs, Arizona's chief election official, as their nominee for governor Tuesday. Hobbs has worked in politics for over a decade and rose to prominence defending Joe Biden's presidential win in Arizona in 2020. Here's what you need to know if you're just tuning in to the race to replace...
'Every county official is embarrassed': Ballot shortages possibly prevented hundreds in Pinal County from voting
Corrections & Clarifications: An earlier version of this article gave the incorrect number of precincts affected by ballot shortages. It's impossible to know how many people were prevented from voting in Pinal County's primary after polling stations ran out of ballots and at least one failed to open for hours. In the midst of calls...
Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona secretary of state race
PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state and the right to take on a supporter of former President Donald Trump who believes the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Additional returns released Thursday night showed Fontes was so far ahead of House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding that remaining ballots gave Bolding no chance to catch up. He will face Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem in November. Both Bolding and Fontes have warned that electing Finchem to the state’s top election post would be a danger to democracy. Finchem was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, before Trump backers attacked Congress and has pushed for President Joe Biden’s win in Arizona to be withdrawn, something that the law provides no way to do. Fontes is a former Marine and attorney who ran ads saying he would protect voting rights for all Arizonans and that election deniers like Finchem were making a full-fledged attack on democracy.
Valley election update: Arpaio gains votes, close races continue and clear winners emerge
Election results continued to roll-in for the more than 100 candidates vying for city offices across metro Phoenix on Wednesday, giving residents an increasingly clearer indication of who will emerge victorious in their community when all is said and done. Kevin Hartke won his election against Ruth Jones in the Chandler's first competitive mayoral race in 16 years, and the sitting mayor of Goodyear — who was appointed after longtime leader Georgia Lord died — dominated his race. ...
Updated CDC recommendations call for face masks in 5 Arizona counties, but not Maricopa
Updated federal guidance for the first time in weeks has lifted an indoor face mask recommendation in Arizona's most populated county. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Maricopa County at the "low" COVID-19 community level on Thursday, meaning face masks are not explicitly recommended for most people in indoor public areas.
An Oath Keeper Could End Up in Charge of Arizona's Elections
The effort to install 2020 election-deniers as top state election officials in 2022 has motivated both sides to pour money into typically sleepy races
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemic
It may have surprised seniors were out shopping for retirement communities during a pandemic. SaddleBrooke Two is a Retirement community located just north of Tucson. It has seen record-breaking sales. Demand coupled with supply issues means that new builds take a little longer. Resales sold quickly before they even hit the market.
Trying to lose weight and hitting a plateau? Time to learn about set point theory
Cultural norms teach us that our bodies need to look a certain way -- and that we should restrict eating and increase exercise until we get there. But biology plays a big part in an individual's size and shape. Respecting this can help us get out of the dieting cycle, experts say.
