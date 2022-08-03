ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauldin, SC

Brewery, ice cream shop coming to Mauldin's BridgeWay Station: Business notes

By Stephanie Mirah, Asia Rollins; smirah@postandcourier.com, arollins@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Greenville principal opens MooHogz Craft BBQ at Hampton Station

GREENVILLE — The sleepless Friday nights have begun for Graysen Walles. Every Friday afternoon, after finishing a day’s work as principal of Tanglewood Elementary School, he’ll take off his polo with the school’s logo on it and put on a bright yellow t-shirt that reads “MooHogz Craft BBQ.” Then he'll fire up the smoker all night and into the morning cooking and slinging barbecue.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Former Spartanburg chiropractic office remodeled as office, event space

SPARTANBURG — New office and event space is now available for lease or rent on John B. White Sr. Boulevard. The Palms on White Executive Offices and Event Center previously housed Advantage Healthcare of Spartanburg. it has been remodeled to cater to businesses and those looking to host events.
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Food & Drinks
City
Mauldin, SC
Greenville, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Business
Greenville, SC
Restaurants
FOX Carolina

Fall for Greenville announces 2022 music lineup

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Bank of America Fall for Greenville festival is bringing national, regional and local music to downtown Greenville. The festival announced the lineup Friday saying there will be 80 bands and six stages. Not only will you be able to enjoy the music but...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Duke Energy: Power restored to thousands in Greenville Co.

UPDATE (12:59 p.m.) – Power was restored for over 2,000 people that were without power in Greenville County. The company said, as of 1 p.m., fewer than 10 customers are without power. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said over 2,000 people are without power in Greenville County. According to the company, an outage […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Alcohol#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Food Stall Info#Bridgeway Brewing Co#Southernside Brewing Co#Double Stamp Brewery#Pour Taproom#Chucktown Brewery#Yogi S Cup#Cones#Bohemian Bull#Plum
FOX Carolina

Company expanding operations at Greenville Co. paper mill

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greif, a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, is investing $13 million over the next five years to expand its Greenville County operations, according to Governor McMaster. Located at 873 Alexander Road in Taylors, Greif’s Greenville County facility serves as a paper mill...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
upstatebusinessjournal.com

New to the Street: Andy’s Frozen Custard

Andy’s Frozen Custard features drive-thru and walk-up order windows where customers may order a variety of concoctions using either vanilla or chocolate frozen custard. The frozen custard chain has locations in Greer and Spartanburg. Location: 403 Harrison Bridge Road, Simpsonville. Hours: 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight, Friday-Saturday.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

School supply giveaway in Anderson Co.

Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville County. Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Northside Spartanburg's The Hub on track for fall opening

SPARTANBURG — A $5 million mixed-use retail development is scheduled to open as early as October on Spartanburg's Northside. The Hub, at 578 N. Church St., began construction in November 2021. The new 16,700-square-foot building will include Moe's Original BBQ and Wofford College's book store. Michael Fletcher, owner of Greenville-based Fletcher Development, told The Post and Courier construction is nearly complete and tenants have started renovating their building space at the site.
SPARTANBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy