Brewery, ice cream shop coming to Mauldin's BridgeWay Station: Business notes

GREENVILLE — The sleepless Friday nights have begun for Graysen Walles. Every Friday afternoon, after finishing a day’s work as principal of Tanglewood Elementary School, he’ll take off his polo with the school’s logo on it and put on a bright yellow t-shirt that reads “MooHogz Craft BBQ.” Then he'll fire up the smoker all night and into the morning cooking and slinging barbecue.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO