Brewery, ice cream shop coming to Mauldin's BridgeWay Station: Business notes

Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This SC Town Is Considered One of the "Best Small Towns" in AmericaKennardo G. James
The Post and Courier
Greenville principal opens MooHogz Craft BBQ at Hampton Station
GREENVILLE — The sleepless Friday nights have begun for Graysen Walles. Every Friday afternoon, after finishing a day’s work as principal of Tanglewood Elementary School, he’ll take off his polo with the school’s logo on it and put on a bright yellow t-shirt that reads “MooHogz Craft BBQ.” Then he'll fire up the smoker all night and into the morning cooking and slinging barbecue.
The Post and Courier
Upstate hotel market finds stability, with potentially bigger gains to come
Steady business and leisure travel to the Greenville area has helped bring stability to the Upstate’s hotel sector, which has maintained an occupancy rate at or above 70 percent for four consecutive months, according to a recent report by a commercial real estate firm. Hotel occupancy in the Greenville-Spartanburg...
The Post and Courier
Former Spartanburg chiropractic office remodeled as office, event space
SPARTANBURG — New office and event space is now available for lease or rent on John B. White Sr. Boulevard. The Palms on White Executive Offices and Event Center previously housed Advantage Healthcare of Spartanburg. it has been remodeled to cater to businesses and those looking to host events.
‘Pasta la vista,’ Pasta Addict leaves Gather GVL
A social media post by the restaurant stated the move comes after two and a half years being at the Gather GVL location.
FOX Carolina
Fall for Greenville announces 2022 music lineup
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Bank of America Fall for Greenville festival is bringing national, regional and local music to downtown Greenville. The festival announced the lineup Friday saying there will be 80 bands and six stages. Not only will you be able to enjoy the music but...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pristine Island, An Hour From Greenville, SC, Has Splash Park and Cabins on Lake Hartwell
The Big Water Marina on Lake Hartwell, just an hour from Greenville, SC has tons of family-friendly entertainment, food, water options, and even beautiful cabins. So stay for a day, a weekend, or a week! Media tickets were provided to Splash Island for this review. I came to the Big...
Duke Energy: Power restored to thousands in Greenville Co.
UPDATE (12:59 p.m.) – Power was restored for over 2,000 people that were without power in Greenville County. The company said, as of 1 p.m., fewer than 10 customers are without power. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said over 2,000 people are without power in Greenville County. According to the company, an outage […]
Anderson revitalizes run-down community
Thursday was the official opening of new affordable apartments and a community park in Anderson.
Zip Trip – Landrum Farmers Market
The new Landrum Farmers Market location has hit record breaking attendance since it opened in May. We are here this morning in their new location.
WYFF4.com
Traffic shift on I-85 will soon impact drivers in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers will soon see a traffic shift on Interstate 85 southbound in the Pelham Road exit area. It's part of the lane extension construction that will eventually give drivers four lanes from Pelham Road to the I-85 and I-385 interchange. The South Carolina Department of...
FOX Carolina
Company expanding operations at Greenville Co. paper mill
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greif, a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, is investing $13 million over the next five years to expand its Greenville County operations, according to Governor McMaster. Located at 873 Alexander Road in Taylors, Greif’s Greenville County facility serves as a paper mill...
WYFF4.com
Crews restore power to thousands after outage in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — 5 p.m. Update:All major outages have been repaired in Greenville County, according to the Duke Energy outage map. Duke Energy website is again showing more than 3,000 customers without power in the Simpsonville area. It now says the estimated restoration is 5:45 p.m. The City...
Anderson Interfaith Ministries holding tailgate fundraiser to repair homes, supply food for those in need
Anderson Interfaith Ministries holding tailgate fundraiser to repair homes, supply food for those in need
Teen dies in motorcyclist crash in Greenville
A teen died in a motorcycle crash Thursday in Greenville.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
New to the Street: Andy’s Frozen Custard
Andy’s Frozen Custard features drive-thru and walk-up order windows where customers may order a variety of concoctions using either vanilla or chocolate frozen custard. The frozen custard chain has locations in Greer and Spartanburg. Location: 403 Harrison Bridge Road, Simpsonville. Hours: 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight, Friday-Saturday.
1 dead in crash in Greenville
One person died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Greenville.
Canine flu confirmed in Spartanburg Co.
Confirmed cases of Canine Influenza (H3N2) have been spiking in the Spartanburg area.
FOX Carolina
School supply giveaway in Anderson Co.
Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville County. Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
The Post and Courier
Northside Spartanburg's The Hub on track for fall opening
SPARTANBURG — A $5 million mixed-use retail development is scheduled to open as early as October on Spartanburg's Northside. The Hub, at 578 N. Church St., began construction in November 2021. The new 16,700-square-foot building will include Moe's Original BBQ and Wofford College's book store. Michael Fletcher, owner of Greenville-based Fletcher Development, told The Post and Courier construction is nearly complete and tenants have started renovating their building space at the site.
House ablaze in Greenville Co.
Dispatch also stated that the Berea Fire Department responded around 2:41 p.m. where they then requested deputies to the house.
