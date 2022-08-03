ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 14

Related
WJCL

South Carolina joins nationwide anti-robocall task force

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced yesterday that South Carolina is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 states. Its goal is to educate consumers, investigate and take legal action against telecommunications companies responsible for bringing the majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. "We all...
POLITICS
live5news.com

Board members worried about education gap in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The gap between the lowest performing and highest performing students in South Carolina is expanding, according to the National Assessment Governing Board. The board analyzes data, known as the Nation’s Report Card, that tests kids in 4th, 8th and 12th grades to see their progress in...
EDUCATION
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman loses $60K in ‘Best Buy’ scam

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam that defrauded a woman of thousands of dollars. Deputies said the scammed happened in late July with the woman receiving an email from what she thought was Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email read that the woman’s […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Letters: Ellen Weaver must come clean about master’s

Republican Ellen Weaver has acknowledged that under state law, she must possess a master’s degree before she can take office as state superintendent of education. She has said she will earn the degree before the November election and that she is enrolled in a program in educational leadership at Bob Jones University.
EDUCATION
kiss951.com

This Simple 3 Second Test Will Tell You If You’re Dehydrated

We are in the dog days of Summer, and drinking enough water is a must to stay hydrated. Even when you may feel like you’ve drank enough water, it’s very likely your body still needs more. stay hydrated on hot Summer days like the ones we have been having is super important.
TRAVEL
thecentersquare.com

Experts call for electricity reform to lower prices for ratepayers in South Carolina

(The Center Square) — South Carolina continues to have some of the country's most expensive energy bills and one group is suggesting solutions for the issue. Palmetto Promise's Oran Smith and two economists wrote a paper outlining multiple options that South Carolina could utilize to lower costs. The report coincides with a state committee doing work looking at potential solutions and Duke Energy Carolinas announcing a 13.2% increase in residential energy bills. Duke blamed the increase on rising fuel costs and usage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Ta Nehisi Coates
Person
Mahalia Jackson
The Post and Courier

Tidewater Golf Club named best in SC, Lowes Foods seeks new products from local vendors

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A golf course located on the north end of the Grand Strand was recently named the best in the state. Tidewater Golf Club, in operation since 1990 in Cherry Grove, was named South Carolina’s Golf Course of the Year by the S.C. Golf Course Owners Association. It became eligible for the honor after previously being named the Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners Association Course of the Year.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Charleston City Paper

How abortion now works in South Carolina

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade June 24, state abortion laws, particularly in red, Southern states, changed rapidly. In South Carolina, for example, the ruling triggered a 6-week “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban and now, some lawmakers want a total ban. “The laws are designed to...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
country1037fm.com

Alligator With Knife In Its Head Has Been Captured and Euthanized

If you have listened to the Tanner in the Morning show awhile (thank you for that!), then you know that we are all animal lovers. So, when the news came out there was an alligator located in a Florida pond swimming around with a knife in its head our hearts went out. It now looks like the story is mercifully over for the reptile.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Rights#School Shooting#Morris College#American#Nra
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) another earthquake in South Carolina on Thursday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was felt at around 2:40 p.m. 4.8 miles southeast of Elgin. Officials say the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 5 kilometers.
ELGIN, SC
bigeasymagazine.com

South Carolina Motor Accidents – The World of Commute in South Carolina

In this era, where the number of cars we own and drive has become a status symbol and everyone wants in on the action, it’s considered fancy to own fast cars and perform dangerous stunts on them. People take part in such activities on a competitive scale even though none of them are professionals.
TRAFFIC
kiss951.com

More Than 20 Cases of Monkey Pox Reported in South Carolina

As the world continues to monitor Money Pox, more and more cases are popping up across the country. More than 20 cases have been reported in South Carolina according to data from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. WCBD News 2’s Tim Renaud, reports that the state’s first known infections were reported back in July. The cases were in the Lowcountry area and the Midlands of South Carolina.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Post and Courier

Commentary: Why 37 SC clergy believe abortion should remain legal

It is easy to frame the abortion discussion as an either/or, all-or-nothing debate. However, the issues inherent in abortion are far more subtle. We join with 35 other S.C. clergy from various denominations to advance a more nuanced approach. We do not condone the killing of unborn babies. We do...
RELIGION
News19 WLTX

Possible contamination of food leads to class action lawsuit filed by South Carolina law firm

FRESNO, Calif. — A South Carolina law firm announced on Friday that it is suing a major company following a sizable recall of various food products it markets. A spokesperson for Poulin, Willey, Anastopoulo, LLC. announced on Friday that it was filing a class action lawsuit against Lyons Magnus, a company that just days earlier recalled 53 products over potential bacterial contamination.
LAW
FOX Carolina

2 South Carolina men killed in World War II accounted for

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced two men from the Upstate of South Carolina, both killed during World War II, have been accounted for. U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. George B. Walker, 25, of Spartanburg was accounted for in June and U.S. Navy...
SPARTANBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy