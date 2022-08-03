Read on www.postandcourier.com
CNET
More Stimulus Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending Out Payments in August
Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send out a $250 tax rebate check cratered after legislators failed to come to a consensus. But, thanks to an obscure voter referendum, residents will likely get a payout anyway. According to the 1986 statute, once state tax revenue reaches a certain...
Futurity
Danger for creatures in California Current ocean ‘highway’
Twelve economically and culturally important species that make their home in the California Current marine ecosystem will feel the effects of climate change over the next 80 years, research finds. The North American West Coast has an underwater ocean highway—the California Current marine ecosystem, or CCME. The CCME extends from...
The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is collecting ocean mysteries
A lot of the rubbish the world throws out doesn’t just disappear into the ether — or even into landfills. A lot if it ends up in the ocean, whirling around for eternity as sea currents gather the garbage in a giant eddy of litter. The most famous...
Record Coral Cover Found At The Great Barrier Reef After Mass Bleaching Event
Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) findings show that a staggering amount of coral has recovered along the Great Barrier Reef following storms and bleaching events. ABC News reports that the AMI has discovered that northern and central parts of the reef have seen the highest amount of coral recovered in 36 years.
natureworldnews.com
Tsunami-Like Waves Hit Hawaii, Disrupts Wedding Party, Homes, and Businesses
Tsunami-like waves struck the Hawaiian coastline, resulting in widespread flooding and disruption of a wedding party as sea water also entered homes and businesses inland. Weather reports suggested the colossal waves were due to the passage of the remnants of Hurricane Derby, which dissipated over the weekend. Still, hazardous surf...
The ocean phenomenon that's bringing sharks closer to shore
Several shark bite injuries and a spate of sightings of the marine predators off the Northeast coast of the United States have rattled summer beachgoers.
Phys.org
Highest coral cover in central, northern Great Barrier Reef in 36 years
The northern and central Great Barrier Reef have recorded their highest amount of coral cover since the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) began monitoring 36 years ago. Published today, the AIMS Annual Summary Report on Coral Reef Condition for 2021/22 shows another year of increased coral cover across much...
Great Barrier Reef’s record coral cover is good news but climate threat remains
The Great Barrier Reef is one of the planet’s natural jewels, stretching for more than 2,300km along Australia’s north-east. But as well as being a bucket-list favourite and a heaving mass of biodiversity across 3,000 individual reefs, the world heritage-listed organism is at the coalface of the climate crisis.
US News and World Report
Fiji, Moving Villages Inundated by Rising Seas, Wants Big Emitters to Pay
SERUA, Fiji (Reuters) - Boats moor next to living rooms on Fiji's Serua Island, where water breaches the seawall at high tide, flooding into the village. Planks of wood stretch between some homes, forming a makeshift walkway as saltwater inundates gardens. Village elders always believed they would die here on...
Phys.org
Computer modelling aims to inform restoration, conservation of coral reefs
A UBC Okanagan research team has created a computer modeling program to help scientists predict the effect of climate damage and eventual restoration plans on coral reefs around the globe. This is a critical objective, says Dr. Bruno Carturan, because climate change is killing many coral species and can lead...
Nature.com
Islands on the move
Sea level rise causes barrier islands to migrate landward. Coastal evolution modelling reveals a centennial-scale lag in island response time and suggests migration rates will increase by 50% within the next century, even if sea level were to stabilize. Barrier islands are narrow, sandy strips of land backed by shallow...
