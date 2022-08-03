ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Futurity

Danger for creatures in California Current ocean ‘highway’

Twelve economically and culturally important species that make their home in the California Current marine ecosystem will feel the effects of climate change over the next 80 years, research finds. The North American West Coast has an underwater ocean highway—the California Current marine ecosystem, or CCME. The CCME extends from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
natureworldnews.com

Tsunami-Like Waves Hit Hawaii, Disrupts Wedding Party, Homes, and Businesses

Tsunami-like waves struck the Hawaiian coastline, resulting in widespread flooding and disruption of a wedding party as sea water also entered homes and businesses inland. Weather reports suggested the colossal waves were due to the passage of the remnants of Hurricane Derby, which dissipated over the weekend. Still, hazardous surf...
HAWAII STATE
Phys.org

Highest coral cover in central, northern Great Barrier Reef in 36 years

The northern and central Great Barrier Reef have recorded their highest amount of coral cover since the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) began monitoring 36 years ago. Published today, the AIMS Annual Summary Report on Coral Reef Condition for 2021/22 shows another year of increased coral cover across much...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Sweet
US News and World Report

Fiji, Moving Villages Inundated by Rising Seas, Wants Big Emitters to Pay

SERUA, Fiji (Reuters) - Boats moor next to living rooms on Fiji's Serua Island, where water breaches the seawall at high tide, flooding into the village. Planks of wood stretch between some homes, forming a makeshift walkway as saltwater inundates gardens. Village elders always believed they would die here on...
AFRICA
Phys.org

Computer modelling aims to inform restoration, conservation of coral reefs

A UBC Okanagan research team has created a computer modeling program to help scientists predict the effect of climate damage and eventual restoration plans on coral reefs around the globe. This is a critical objective, says Dr. Bruno Carturan, because climate change is killing many coral species and can lead...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Islands on the move

Sea level rise causes barrier islands to migrate landward. Coastal evolution modelling reveals a centennial-scale lag in island response time and suggests migration rates will increase by 50% within the next century, even if sea level were to stabilize. Barrier islands are narrow, sandy strips of land backed by shallow...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy