Lightning Burns Down Million Dollar Home in Minnesota
Lightning from thunderstorms that moved through Minnesota earlier this week struck and burned down a home worth over a million dollars. When it comes to severe weather here in Minnesota, Mother Nature doesn't kid around. Just about every season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes has seen its share of storms, including that weird storm that spawned tornadoes for the first time EVER in December last year.
North Mankato splash pad now open
The Jeff Ettinger campaign has made some adjustments after the candidate tested positive for COVID. KEYC Friday PM Weather Update: Heavy rain possible this weekend. Multiple rounds of t-storms will produce heavy rain this weekend. Meteorologist Shawn Cable has the latest. Benefit to be held for family of Willow Bense.
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Fun at The Freeborn County Fair
(ABC 6 News) - It's fair season in the state of Minnesota, and the Freeborn County Fair is underway Aug. 2-7. The ABC 6 News Good Morning team took a trip to Albert Lea to get a taste of all the fair has to offer. From fried food, to rides,...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. A bicycle was stolen from a business on the 400 block of Main Street West. The bicycle was returned to the owner and a juvenile male was cited for theft. Property damage. An individual attempted to tip over...
Minnesota Mega Millions winner steps forward
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota State Lottery officials say a first-time Mega Millions player has stepped forward to claim a one-million-dollar prize. The winner, who’s choosing to remain anonymous, bought two quick-pick tickets at a Holiday Station Store in Forest Lake. The ticket matched all but one number in Friday’s drawing. Another million-dollar Mega Millions winning ticket in Minnesota has not yet been claimed. It was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Fridley.
5 bicyclists hit, injured by vehicle in southern Minnesota
MAPLETON, Minn. - Five bicyclists were struck by a vehicle Friday morning, and the injuries range from minor to severe. Authorities in Blue Earth County said it happened just before 8 a.m. on County Rd. 7 near 111th St. south of Mapleton. Jenna Phuong-Thao Luong, 30, was driving when she...
KEYC Friday PM Weather Update: Heavy rain possible this weekend
The new North Mankato splash pad is open daily from 9 am to 9 pm and is located next to Fallenstein Playground next to Caswell Park. Ettinger campaign adjusts following COVID diagnosis. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Jeff Ettinger campaign has made some adjustments after the candidate tested positive for...
77 Lancers Marching Band set for rebrand
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 77 Lancers Marching Band is known around Mankato for marching in parades during the summer months, but now they are switching things up. “It’s not just one school, I am from [Mankato] West, and he is from [Mankato] East. Just kind of like meeting new people that you wouldn’t have otherwise met,” said Arian Anderson, 77 Lancers drum major.
Ettinger campaign adjusts following COVID diagnosis
The new North Mankato splash pad is open daily from 9 am to 9 pm and is located next to Fallenstein Playground next to Caswell Park. KEYC Friday PM Weather Update: Heavy rain possible this weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. Multiple rounds of t-storms will produce heavy rain this weekend....
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
YWCA Mankato to host back-to-school bash
At an ethanol plant in Fairmont, Congressional candidate Brad Finstad (R) made the case Thursday that he knows the issues facing Minnesotans firsthand. Tax experts: Save back-to-school shopping receipts for tax benefits. Updated: 6 hours ago. With school year around the corner, the Minnesota Department of Revenue is reminding parents...
46 new drinks to debut at this year’s MN State Fair: Take a look!
ST. PAUL, MN-- Three weeks until the Great Minnesota Get-Together! Are you thirsty?. Minnesota State Fair leaders have announced 46 brand new beverages, some containing alcohol and some without alcohol. Plus, a Northland brewery will make an appearance debuting their Cold IPA!. Bent Paddle Brewing Co. says their cold and...
Five charming small towns in Minnesota have been ranked as a must-visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're going to Minnesota on vacation or looking for some good places to live in the state, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following small towns.
Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
Lane restrictions on I-90 between Sherburn to Fairmont removed
Mankato Public Safety is putting old equipment to good use by helping communities overseas, sending firefighter equipment to first responders in Guatemala. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-4-22 - clipped version. Updated: 13 hours ago. Pleasant conditions will stick around through today, heat and humidity return by Friday...
Minnesota revenue dept. reminds parents to claim back-to-school supplies
MINNEAPOLIS -- Add saving your receipts to your family's back-to-school shopping list. The Minnesota Department of Revenue wants to remind parents about benefits they can claim when filing their taxes next year.Buying school supplies like pens, notebooks, or even computer hardware, could save you money on your tax bill or qualify you for a larger refund.The state says thousands of families saved an average of $261 with the K-12 education credit last year.The revenue department recommends saving your school-supply receipts in a folder or envelope.You can also pick-up a special envelope at the education building during the State Fair.
Congressional race heats up in Minnesota’s First District
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - At an ethanol plant in Fairmont, Congressional candidate Brad Finstad (R) made the case Thursday that he knows the issues facing Minnesotans firsthand. “We farm. I have dirt under my fingernails. I drive a John Deere tractor,” Finstad said. “I wake up in the morning trying...
Record number of women attend Women with Heart Luncheon
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A record number of women attended the 13th annual Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Women with Heart Luncheon on Wednesday. More than 800 women heard from a panel of speakers focusing on supporting early childhood. The event included lunch, door prizes and a powerful discussion.
