Sun Gazette editorials: Civil libertarians should keep an eye on this Fairfax initiative

Read on www.insidenova.com
Related
Inside Nova
Fairfax urges vigilance against spotted lanternfly
While there have been no sightings of the destructive insect called the spotted lanternfly in Fairfax County, it is getting closer – as close as Loudoun County – Fairfax officials say, and experts are on the lookout for it. To reduce the spread, the Virginia Department of Agriculture...
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Audit lays bare failings of Arlington virtual-learning effort
There wasn’t much doubt that the Arlington school system’s effort, for the 2021-22 school year, of offering “virtual” education for students who were unable or unwilling to go back into classrooms was a wreck. Even School Board members admitted it, although their candor doesn’t ameliorate the...
Inside Nova
Fairfax supervisors mull how to spend funds accumulating from plastic-bag tax
Between January and May, Fairfax County’s new plastic-bag tax has brought in $511,000 in revenue, and county officials have ideas where those funds should go. The Board of Supervisors at its July 26 Environmental Committee briefly reviewed a July 19 memorandum from Office of Environmental and Energy Coordination Director Kambiz Agazi that outlined the bag-tax program’s early results.
Inside Nova
Increases in opioid overdoses and behavioral health issues seen among Fairfax County youth
Opioid overdoses and suicidal actions or thoughts are increasing among Fairfax County youth, according to new data. Community Services Board staff presented the information to the Fairfax Board of Supervisors during a health and human services committee meeting last week. So far in 2022, 14 youth aged 12 to 17 have visited emergency departments for treatment of opioid overdoses. That already has exceeded the number in the entirety of previous years, with fentanyl being the substance involved in most overdoses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Nova
Supervisors approve study of Occoquan watershed
Democrats on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday voted to request a study of water quality in the Occoquan watershed. Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, initially offered a resolution to conduct the study before any votes were conducted on the ongoing Comprehensive Plan update, the review of the Data Center Opportunity Zone overlay district and the PW Digital Gateway proposed for Pageland Lane.
Inside Nova
Hilton to expand headquarters in McLean
Hilton plans to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County, adding 350 new jobs over the next five years, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. Hilton will reimagine its space at 7930 Jones Branch Drive in McLean "to create an even more vibrant place to convene and collaborate, fully integrating technology into the office experience to meet the needs of today’s workforce," the governor's office said in a news release.
Inside Nova
InFive: Barricade in Falls Church, town elections and another scorcher today
Only two Prince William County towns will have contested elections for local offices this fall, Dumfries and Quantico. A man who barricaded himself in a Falls Church apartment Tuesday after brandishing a rifle and making threats was taken into custody around midnight, Fairfax County police said. 3. Sunny and hot.
Inside Nova
Jefferson Plaza redevelopment approved in Woodbridge
A new affordable housing complex is coming to a derelict Woodbridge shopping center. During its meeting Tuesday, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted 7-0 to approve a request to rezone the defunct Jefferson Plaza Shopping Center in Woodbridge. Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, was absent from the vote. Potomac,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Nova
Only two Prince William town elections to be contested in fall
Only two Prince William County towns will have contested elections for local offices this fall. Although all four of the county’s towns – Dumfries, Haymarket, Occoquan and Quantico – will have elections for mayor and Town Council in November, only Dumfries and Quantico will see competitive races.
Inside Nova
Eight taken to hospital, 80 more treated due to heat at Stafford schools convocation
Eight people were taken to the hospital and dozens more treated Friday after suffering heat-related illness at the Stafford County Public Schools 2022 convocation. About 4,300 staff members gathered at 9:30 a.m. in the Fredericksburg National's stadium where they heard an address from motivational speaker Hamish Brewer (a former Stafford and Prince William schools employee), and watched a presentation from the color guard, cheerleaders and five marching bands.
Inside Nova
Mentoring education back in Culpeper classrooms
After a 15 year hiatus, police officer-led D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) will be returning to fifth grade classrooms around Culpeper County this school year. “We’re trying to (equip) these kids with not only it being safe and secure in their school but also give them tips and tricks to deal with life,” said Culpeper Sheriff Deputy and D.A.R.E. State Coordinator Rob Hefner.
Inside Nova
Amazon plans recruiting event for military in Manassas
Amazon will hold an in-person military recruitment event at Farm Brew Live in Manassas on Thursday, Aug. 11. The event, from 6 to 9 p.m., is part of Amazon’s commitment to hire 100,000 veterans and military spouses by 2024 and is for military veterans, transitioning service members and their spouses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Nova
Kathy Hollinger named CEO of Greater Washington Partnership
Kathy Hollinger, president and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, has been named the new CEO of the Greater Washington Partnership, a regional business group. Hollinger will begin her new role Oct. 3. She replaces JB Holston, who was hired in May 2020 and resigned in March. Hollinger,...
Inside Nova
Dulles Airport companies holding job fair
The Committee for Dulles is holding a job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at which jobseekers can meet with 35 different Dulles Airport companies offering job opportunities across the spectrum of airport operations. The event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Fairfax Christian School, 22870 Pacific Blvd.
Inside Nova
InFive: Murder verdict, Transform 66 update and another very hot day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. A Prince William County jury has convicted a Woodbridge woman of first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of a Dumfries man during a fight over custody in the parking lot of the Hoadly Road Food Lion. 4. Transform 66...
Inside Nova
More of the Bests of the 2022 Best Of Haymarket-Gainesville: Premier Turf and Landscaping
Premier Turf and Landscaping, Inc. Please tell us about your business. What products or services does it provide?. We are a family-owned and-operated full-service landscaping company that has provided service to the Northern Virginia community since 1995. We provide grounds maintenance services to HOAs and commercial properties, as well as landscape enhancement services for residential and commercial property owners. Enhancement services include landscape design, installation of trees and shrubs, stone and paver patios, retaining walls, and firepits. We also have a tree removal division with a certified arborist.
Inside Nova
Police release bodycam footage of McLean shooting; family says shooting ‘cannot be justified’
Police in Fairfax County released body-worn camera footage of an officer fatally shooting a 26-year-old man in McLean last month, saying it shows a “very active and chaotic incident” the department is continuing to investigate. County police responded to two 911 calls from a house on Arbor Lane...
Inside Nova
MightyMeals buys new headquarters in Gainesville, plans expansion
MightyMeals, a healthy meal delivery service, has acquired a new corporate headquarters in Gainesville with plans to expand its service along the East Coast. The Northern Virginia company announced the purchase Wednesday of the $7 million 16,000-square-foot facility at 7669 Limestone Drive. Formerly occupied by NCS Technologies, MightyMeals’ new headquarters...
Inside Nova
Fairfax County police officer shoots man during arrest attempt
A man is in the hospital after being shot by a police officer in Fairfax County during an attempted arrest Tuesday evening. It happened near Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive in the Seven Corners area. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said undercover narcotics officers were doing a drug...
Inside Nova
Hangry Joe's coming to Manassas
A rapidly-expanding chicken chain is on its way to Manassas. A new Hangry Joe’s franchise is set to open on Liberia Avenue. “A hot chicken restaurant with a Korean twist,” Hangry Joe’s currently has seven locations in Virginia and five others around the country. According to a...
Comments / 0