Police: 27-year-old arrested for indecent exposure in Tysons

Read on www.insidenova.com
Related
Two Arrested for Theft and Assault at Home Depot
Montgomery County Police say they have arrested two men in connection with an August 2 theft and assault at the Home Depot store in Aspen Hill. 22-year-old Sean Palmer of Washington, D.C., and 41-year-old Jonte Smith of Brentwood, have been charged with theft and second-degree assault and were released on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond. A third suspect remains at large.
Inside Nova
Police release bodycam footage of McLean shooting; family says shooting ‘cannot be justified’
Police in Fairfax County released body-worn camera footage of an officer fatally shooting a 26-year-old man in McLean last month, saying it shows a “very active and chaotic incident” the department is continuing to investigate. County police responded to two 911 calls from a house on Arbor Lane...
northernvirginiamag.com
Woman Convicted of First-Degree Murder in Manassas Food Lion Shooting
The 24-year-old man from in the 2016 shooting died from a gunshot wound. A Woodbridge woman was found guilty last week of first-degree murder nearly six years after a shooting in the parking lot of a Manassas Food Lion left a 24-year-old man dead. Roberta Brandon, 29, will be sentenced...
Burglar Waits For Homeowner To Return From Work Before Attack In Hughesville: Sheriff
A man laid in wait inside a Maryland home after burglarizing it to attack a homeowner when he returned home from work, authorities announced. Prince George’s County resident Roy Pena-Bautista, 40, of Brandywine, is facing charges following a reported burglary and assault in the 15700 block of Cloverleaf Court in Hughesville, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Washington
Ex-Officer Charged in Fatal Shooting at DC Special Officer Training
A retired D.C. police officer faces charges after fatally shooting a special police officer at a training session Thursday inside a public library in the Anacostia neighborhood, authorities say. The name of the woman who died was not immediately released. Jesse Porter, 58, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, the Metropolitan...
Student charged with assault and theft in Charles county
A student is facing charges for pulling a gun on another student in Charles county. Victim tried to get phone back from suspect, deputies say that's when the second one pulled out a gun.
Suspects arrested after allegedly robbing McDonald’s drive-thru in Loudoun County
Deputies of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office have arrested two suspects who allegedly stole a cash drawer from a McDonald's drive-thru in Sterling.
Retired MPD lieutenant shoots, kills library police officer during training in Anacostia
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a library police officer died Thursday afternoon after a retired police lieutenant shot and killed her in the Anacostia Library.
Juvenile Charged In Shooting Death Of 8-Year-Old Girl In Baltimore: Police (UPDATED)
A juvenile has been charged for his role in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl who was found with life-threatening injuries in a Baltimore basement, police announced. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, officers from the Baltimore County Towson Precinct responded to the 6300 block of Sherwood Road, where there was a reported shooting involving a minor.
fredericksburg.today
Three arrested in Stafford County motel robbery
Stafford County detectives quickly identified and arrested suspects in an early Wednesday morning robbery at a Warrenton Road motel. At 12:17 a.m. deputies responded to the Red Roof Inn at 386 Warrenton Road for a robbery. The victim reported he was in a motel room in the company of 36-year old Jessica Smalley of Stafford when the room door suddenly burst open. Two subjects wearing partial face coverings entered the room and one brandished a long knife.
Former Police Officer Ordered To Serve Home Detention For Death Of Infant Daughter In Maryland
A former police officer in Virginia could avoid prison time after being sentenced for his role in the death of his 6-month-old daughter in Maryland in 2017. Monrovia resident Jason Michael Colley, 42, a former 10-year veteran of the Fairfax County Police Department, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault in connection to the death of his infant daughter Harper on Oct. 31, 2017, the state’s attorney for Frederick County announced.
Ex-police Lt. arrested after fatally shooting DC officer
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A retired police lieutenant has been arrested after police say he fatally shot a fellow law enforcement officer Thursday during a training exercise at a Washington D.C. library. Jesse Porter was at the end of a training exercise at a library in the district’s...
wfxrtv.com
Family of teen found hanging from tree in Maryland fights for death to be reclassified decades later
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In 1986, 19-year-old Keith Warren was found hanging from a tree in Silver Spring. His death was ruled a suicide, but according to his family, there is no proof that’s what really happened. Keith’s sister, Sherri Warren, says she wants his death to...
Bout Of Jealousy Leads To Shooting During Domestic-Related Incident In Waldorf: Sheriff
A domestic-related incident involving a convicted felon who answered the door of a friend’s house in Maryland while brandishing a handgun led to a shooting that hospitalized one, authorities said. Waldorf resident Jonathan Blades, 38, is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting someone at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday,...
One man shot, killed in Northwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Northwest Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the northwest part of the city heard gunshots coming from the 3900 block of West Belvedere Avenue at 5:03 p.m., police said.They responded to the sound of gunshots and found a 25-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.Medical personnel performed live-saving measures on the man. He was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
ffxnow.com
UPDATED: Police use pepper spray to end hours-long barricade in Lake Barcroft
(Updated at 4 p.m.) A man was taken into custody around midnight after a roughly seven-hour-long police barricade at a Lake Barcroft condominium building. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted at 5:17 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday) that its officers were on the scene in the 3300 block of Rio Drive in response to a brandishing incident, where a man with a rifle was seen on a fifth-level apartment balcony “shouting threats.”
Fairfax Parents Condemn Police For Killing Son During Mental Health Crisis: Report
A pair of parents from Fairfax expressed outraged with police who shot their son in the midst of a mental health crisis, Fox 5 DC reports. Body-cam footage shows the moment that 26-year-old Jasper Lynch was shot by police called to the scene by his family, who were worried for his safety, in early July, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
popville.com
US Capitol Police: “Officers Arrest Accused Serial Armed Carjackers”
“Two men who are accused of being involved in a series of armed carjackings across the Washington, DC area are facing felony charges because of the work of several United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers. Just before 5:00 p.m. last night, a USCP patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C-Class...
Undercover police detective shoots man while trying to make arrest in Fairfax County
Police said a man shot by a detective while officers were trying to arrest him Tuesday night should survive his injuries.
Student accused of pulling gun on another student after taking phone in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Deputies arrested a high school student whom they say took another student’s phone, then threatened the fellow student with a gun Thursday. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said the students are in the summer program at Westlake High School. Around 12:15 p.m., the students got into a fight […]
Comments / 0