Police: 27-year-old arrested for indecent exposure in Tysons

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Northwest Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the northwest part of the city heard gunshots coming from the 3900 block of West Belvedere Avenue at 5:03 p.m., police said.They responded to the sound of gunshots and found a 25-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.Medical personnel performed live-saving measures on the man. He was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO