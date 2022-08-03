ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police: 27-year-old arrested for indecent exposure in Tysons

By SUN GAZETTE NEWSPAPERS
Inside Nova
 2 days ago
Read on www.insidenova.com

Comments / 0

Related
Source of the Spring

Two Arrested for Theft and Assault at Home Depot

Montgomery County Police say they have arrested two men in connection with an August 2 theft and assault at the Home Depot store in Aspen Hill. 22-year-old Sean Palmer of Washington, D.C., and 41-year-old Jonte Smith of Brentwood, have been charged with theft and second-degree assault and were released on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond. A third suspect remains at large.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

Woman Convicted of First-Degree Murder in Manassas Food Lion Shooting

The 24-year-old man from in the 2016 shooting died from a gunshot wound. A Woodbridge woman was found guilty last week of first-degree murder nearly six years after a shooting in the parking lot of a Manassas Food Lion left a 24-year-old man dead. Roberta Brandon, 29, will be sentenced...
MANASSAS, VA
Daily Voice

Burglar Waits For Homeowner To Return From Work Before Attack In Hughesville: Sheriff

A man laid in wait inside a Maryland home after burglarizing it to attack a homeowner when he returned home from work, authorities announced. Prince George’s County resident Roy Pena-Bautista, 40, of Brandywine, is facing charges following a reported burglary and assault in the 15700 block of Cloverleaf Court in Hughesville, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.
HUGHESVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Walmart#Indecent Exposure#Detention Center#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement#Major Crimes Bureau
NBC Washington

Ex-Officer Charged in Fatal Shooting at DC Special Officer Training

A retired D.C. police officer faces charges after fatally shooting a special police officer at a training session Thursday inside a public library in the Anacostia neighborhood, authorities say. The name of the woman who died was not immediately released. Jesse Porter, 58, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, the Metropolitan...
WASHINGTON, DC
fredericksburg.today

Three arrested in Stafford County motel robbery

Stafford County detectives quickly identified and arrested suspects in an early Wednesday morning robbery at a Warrenton Road motel. At 12:17 a.m. deputies responded to the Red Roof Inn at 386 Warrenton Road for a robbery. The victim reported he was in a motel room in the company of 36-year old Jessica Smalley of Stafford when the room door suddenly burst open. Two subjects wearing partial face coverings entered the room and one brandished a long knife.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Former Police Officer Ordered To Serve Home Detention For Death Of Infant Daughter In Maryland

A former police officer in Virginia could avoid prison time after being sentenced for his role in the death of his 6-month-old daughter in Maryland in 2017. Monrovia resident Jason Michael Colley, 42, a former 10-year veteran of the Fairfax County Police Department, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault in connection to the death of his infant daughter Harper on Oct. 31, 2017, the state’s attorney for Frederick County announced.
MONROVIA, MD
CBS Baltimore

One man shot, killed in Northwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Northwest Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the northwest part of the city heard gunshots coming from the 3900 block of West Belvedere Avenue at 5:03 p.m., police said.They responded to the sound of gunshots and found a 25-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.Medical personnel performed live-saving measures on the man. He was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
ffxnow.com

UPDATED: Police use pepper spray to end hours-long barricade in Lake Barcroft

(Updated at 4 p.m.) A man was taken into custody around midnight after a roughly seven-hour-long police barricade at a Lake Barcroft condominium building. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted at 5:17 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday) that its officers were on the scene in the 3300 block of Rio Drive in response to a brandishing incident, where a man with a rifle was seen on a fifth-level apartment balcony “shouting threats.”
LAKE BARCROFT, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy