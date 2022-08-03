Sun Gazette editorial: Audit lays bare failings of Arlington virtual-learning effort

Editor: As the founder and president of Virginia Commerce Bank – now part of United Bank – I was surprised and extremely disappointed to learn that the officials of Wells Fargo Bank have refused to allow the Optimist Club of Arlington to use a small portion of the very large parking lot at the corner of North Glebe Road and Langston Boulevard (formerly Lee Highway) for about two weeks during the holidays for the sale of Christmas trees, as the club has done on the site for 75 consecutive years.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO