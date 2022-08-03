Sun Gazette editorial: Audit lays bare failings of Arlington virtual-learning effort

Read on www.insidenova.com
Arlington School Board race fund-raising so far a modest affair
It’s definitely not shaping up to be a six-figure kind of election from a campaign-cash standpoint, and who actually is doing best in fund-raising for the Arlington School Board seat on the Nov. 8 ballot kind of depends on how you look at it. For the period through June...
Letter: McLean Citizens Assn. is in good hands with current leadership
Editor: Earlier in July, I had coffee with McLean Citizens Association president Scott Spitzer while I was in Fairfax County for business. I was excited by some of the new and renewed efforts he and the rest of the MCA board are making. The recent announcement by Fairfax County and...
Mason historical effort receives state humanities grant
George Mason University’s Center for Humanities Research is among 18 recipients of grants totaling $153,200 being presented by Virginia Humanities to non-profit organizations across the commonwealth. “Our grantees connect us to new ideas, new perspectives, to pieces of the Virginia story we did not know and to communities in...
Mentoring education back in Culpeper classrooms
After a 15 year hiatus, police officer-led D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) will be returning to fifth grade classrooms around Culpeper County this school year. “We’re trying to (equip) these kids with not only it being safe and secure in their school but also give them tips and tricks to deal with life,” said Culpeper Sheriff Deputy and D.A.R.E. State Coordinator Rob Hefner.
Eight taken to hospital, 80 more treated due to heat at Stafford schools convocation
Eight people were taken to the hospital and dozens more treated Friday after suffering heat-related illness at the Stafford County Public Schools 2022 convocation. About 4,300 staff members gathered at 9:30 a.m. in the Fredericksburg National's stadium where they heard an address from motivational speaker Hamish Brewer (a former Stafford and Prince William schools employee), and watched a presentation from the color guard, cheerleaders and five marching bands.
Sun Gazette editorials: Civil libertarians should keep an eye on this Fairfax initiative
There are two sides to every coin, and there are legitimate reasons why the Fairfax County government is on the hunt for federal cash to expand its efforts to, as staff wrote in a memo to supervisors, “identify and divert individuals who may be at risk to radicalize or mobilize to violence prior to any encounters with law enforcement.”
Letter: Make affordable housing part of Comprehensive Plan
With Prince William County updating its Comprehensive Plan, I urge the Board of County Supervisors to make accessible, affordable housing a priority. Housing is an essential right captured in the teaching of most major religions, including my own, Christian. For countless residents in Prince William or those who work in the county but cannot afford to live here, finding this kind of housing is a dream, not a reality.
Fairfax urges vigilance against spotted lanternfly
While there have been no sightings of the destructive insect called the spotted lanternfly in Fairfax County, it is getting closer – as close as Loudoun County – Fairfax officials say, and experts are on the lookout for it. To reduce the spread, the Virginia Department of Agriculture...
Fairfax supervisors mull how to spend funds accumulating from plastic-bag tax
Between January and May, Fairfax County’s new plastic-bag tax has brought in $511,000 in revenue, and county officials have ideas where those funds should go. The Board of Supervisors at its July 26 Environmental Committee briefly reviewed a July 19 memorandum from Office of Environmental and Energy Coordination Director Kambiz Agazi that outlined the bag-tax program’s early results.
Supervisors approve study of Occoquan watershed
Democrats on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday voted to request a study of water quality in the Occoquan watershed. Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, initially offered a resolution to conduct the study before any votes were conducted on the ongoing Comprehensive Plan update, the review of the Data Center Opportunity Zone overlay district and the PW Digital Gateway proposed for Pageland Lane.
Hilton to expand headquarters in McLean
Hilton plans to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County, adding 350 new jobs over the next five years, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. Hilton will reimagine its space at 7930 Jones Branch Drive in McLean "to create an even more vibrant place to convene and collaborate, fully integrating technology into the office experience to meet the needs of today’s workforce," the governor's office said in a news release.
Prince William County employees to get bonuses
All Prince William County employees will receive one-time bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,000. During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1 with one abstention to use about $5.3 million to pay for the bonuses. Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, voted against the measure, and Supervisor Yesli Vega....
Only two Prince William town elections to be contested in fall
Only two Prince William County towns will have contested elections for local offices this fall. Although all four of the county’s towns – Dumfries, Haymarket, Occoquan and Quantico – will have elections for mayor and Town Council in November, only Dumfries and Quantico will see competitive races.
Manassas leaders to amend zoning code to attract more affordable housing
A suite of proposed zoning code amendments is moving forward in Manassas with the goal of increasing the city’s supply of affordable housing. Last week, the city’s Zoning Ordinance Review Committee formally presented its work to the Planning Commission for the first time since it kicked off last year. Up for discussion was a series of minor tweaks to the city’s zoning code, including allowing for accessory dwelling units in some areas, density bonuses and more compact parking.
Increases in opioid overdoses and behavioral health issues seen among Fairfax County youth
Opioid overdoses and suicidal actions or thoughts are increasing among Fairfax County youth, according to new data. Community Services Board staff presented the information to the Fairfax Board of Supervisors during a health and human services committee meeting last week. So far in 2022, 14 youth aged 12 to 17 have visited emergency departments for treatment of opioid overdoses. That already has exceeded the number in the entirety of previous years, with fentanyl being the substance involved in most overdoses.
Letter: Bank should work with Optimist Club to keep holiday tradition in place
Editor: As the founder and president of Virginia Commerce Bank – now part of United Bank – I was surprised and extremely disappointed to learn that the officials of Wells Fargo Bank have refused to allow the Optimist Club of Arlington to use a small portion of the very large parking lot at the corner of North Glebe Road and Langston Boulevard (formerly Lee Highway) for about two weeks during the holidays for the sale of Christmas trees, as the club has done on the site for 75 consecutive years.
Jefferson Plaza redevelopment approved in Woodbridge
A new affordable housing complex is coming to a derelict Woodbridge shopping center. During its meeting Tuesday, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted 7-0 to approve a request to rezone the defunct Jefferson Plaza Shopping Center in Woodbridge. Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, was absent from the vote. Potomac,...
InFive: Barricade in Falls Church, town elections and another scorcher today
Only two Prince William County towns will have contested elections for local offices this fall, Dumfries and Quantico. A man who barricaded himself in a Falls Church apartment Tuesday after brandishing a rifle and making threats was taken into custody around midnight, Fairfax County police said. 3. Sunny and hot.
More of the Bests of the 2022 Best Of Haymarket-Gainesville: Premier Turf and Landscaping
Premier Turf and Landscaping, Inc. Please tell us about your business. What products or services does it provide?. We are a family-owned and-operated full-service landscaping company that has provided service to the Northern Virginia community since 1995. We provide grounds maintenance services to HOAs and commercial properties, as well as landscape enhancement services for residential and commercial property owners. Enhancement services include landscape design, installation of trees and shrubs, stone and paver patios, retaining walls, and firepits. We also have a tree removal division with a certified arborist.
Kathy Hollinger named CEO of Greater Washington Partnership
Kathy Hollinger, president and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, has been named the new CEO of the Greater Washington Partnership, a regional business group. Hollinger will begin her new role Oct. 3. She replaces JB Holston, who was hired in May 2020 and resigned in March. Hollinger,...
