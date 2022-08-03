Huni: ‘I’m OK with either retiring right here or just taking a rest and seeing how it goes’

MultiVersus is set to receive a “big overhaul” to its hitbox and hurtbox system, the game’s director has confirmed through a reply to a fan query. Tony Huynh, the director of MultiVersus, was asked by a fan if one of the game’s characters, namely Finn, will be nerfed due to his overpowered and unbalanced moves. Huynh replied by saying: “We’ll be looking at Finn in sections, we are working on a big overhaul of our hitbox/hurtbox system so don’t want too many moving parts.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 17 HOURS AGO