Huni: ‘I’m OK with either retiring right here or just taking a rest and seeing how it goes’

Read on dotesports.com
Related
dotesports.com
Reborn FaZe stumble at HCS NA Super, denied reverse sweep by Oxygen
What was expected to be a triumphant tournament debut for FaZe Clan’s new all-star Halo team turned into a roadblock in the form of Oxygen Esports on the first day of the HCS NA Super. Despite standout performances from Renegade and Falcated nearly leading to a reverse sweep, Oxygen dominated a game five Slayer to close out the series 3-2 and put FaZe in a precarious position for the remainder of pool play.
dotesports.com
Respawn bug in League plagues LCK match between DRX and NS RedForce
During today’s LCK match between DRX and NS RedForce, both support players were revived almost immediately after they had been killed in separate fights. While this could have been possible should the teams be playing as Akshan, there was no Akshan in the game, confusing the spectators, casters, and League of Legends fans alike.
dotesports.com
‘I felt absolute freedom’: Resolut1on praises Puppey’s Dota captaincy after joining Team Secret
Dota 2 star Roman “Resolut1on” Fomynok is already vibing with how Clement “Puppey” Ivanov’s leadership style after he joined Team Secret on Aug. 3, replacing Daryl “iceiceice” Koh in the offlane position. The legendary captain has developed a reputation for being an autocratic...
dotesports.com
Rogue derail MAD Lions’ momentum, end losing streak in 2022 LEC Summer Split
With just two weeks remaining in the 2022 LEC Summer Split, European League of Legends teams are continuing to fight for a top-six spot that would put themselves in the playoffs. Yet for the top three teams, a different fight is underway—one that will determine who gets the coveted byes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
SANDBOX qualify for 2022 LCK Summer Split Playoffs after sweeping DWG KIA
Being just one win away from confirming their playoffs spot at the 2022 LCK Summer Split, today’s series was crucial for both Liiv SANDBOX and DWG KIA. Unfortunately, DWG showed poor performance today, allowing SANDBOX to register a clean 2-0 sweep over the team. SANDBOX focused on playing around...
dotesports.com
Where to find Crash Pads in Fortnite
Fortnite’s vault contains more weapons, consumables, and throwables than most games have in their entire weapon catalog. This is because Epic Games is constantly changing the game’s formula by adding new weapons and taking out old ones all the time. The most recent update brought back Crash Pads, which act like inflatable cushions that shoot the player high into the air.
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect takes aim at Modern Warfare 2 devs for poor graphics in upcoming reboot
Dr Disrespect is one of YouTube Gaming’s biggest content creators and is never shy of giving his opinion on every up-and-coming game in the FPS genre. And this is precisely what the star did on Twitter yesterday, calling out Infinity Ward developers for the graphics in the studio’s next game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
dotesports.com
All rewards and challenges in the Warzone Titanium Trials: Endurance Event
The Terminator has taken over Call of Duty: Warzone and a new limited-time mode is here to celebrate. A more hardcore take on the popular Iron Trials mode, Titanium Trials is coming with a full set of challenges and rewards for players to earn. Titanium Trials increases the player HP...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
How much is the Evo 2022 prize pool?
Evo 2022 is pretty much the pinnacle of fighting game tournaments, and many players compete to prove themselves here. Instead of being focused on one game, the tournament allows the most popular fighting games to have competitions broadcast worldwide. Evo 2022 will feature many game tournaments for players to compete...
dotesports.com
How to reach Ascendant rank in competitive VALORANT
VALORANT Patch 5.0 introduced a huge collection of changes to the competitive experience, including a new map in Pearl, the removal of Split, and the introduction of a new rank in the hierarchy: Ascendant. Nestled above Diamond and below Immortal, Ascendant was introduced following Riot’s determination that competitive VALORANT had...
dotesports.com
Zed and 9 other champions set to receive buffs in League Patch 12.15
The League of Legends dev team are aiming to strengthen 10 champions in Patch 12.15. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer for the game’s balance team has shared a series of changes coming to Patch 12.15, which is expected to ship on Wednesday, next week. This time...
dotesports.com
Former Overwatch League stars birdring and EFFECT make the jump to Apex Legends
The Apex Legends competitive scene has always been a haven for veterans of other games. Many of the top pros in Apex came to the game from other competitive battle royales, like Fortnite, PUBG, and H1Z1. Other players honed their skills in tactical shooters like CS:GO before finding careers in Apex.
dotesports.com
Faker sympathizes with T1 fans for controversial truck protest
Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok has sympathized with a handful of T1 fans who organized a truck protest outside of the LCK’s LoL Park venue in Seoul, South Korea yesterday. “Whatever fans do, it starts from the love towards the team,” he said in an interview that was reported by Osen and translated into English via Twitter. “Everyone in T1 should do harder to repay the love the fans give us. I will do my best for fans.”
dotesports.com
Misfits move one step closer to LEC playoff spot after defeating Astralis
Misfits won their third game in a row today, solidifying their position in the standings in preparation for the final week of the 2022 LEC Summer Split regular season. They beat Astralis, who are Misfits’ nearest competitor for a spot in this split’s playoffs, with a carefully crafted performance that showcased the players’ teamwork.
dotesports.com
JerValiN beats MoistCritikal’s $20,000 Halo 2 deathless LASO challenge
Twitch streamer and Halo fanatic JerValiN claimed MoistCritikal’s $20,000 reward for being the first person to defeat Halo 2 on legendary difficulty with all challenge skulls turned on over a month after the initial challenge was issued. In early July, popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber MoistCritikal crafted a deviously...
dotesports.com
Is Cult of the Lamb coming to Game Pass?
Cult of the Lamb has just a few more days before its release, and the hype is building fast and furious. Players are looking forward to building their cults and gaining as many followers as they can. Many are also wondering if the game will have a day-one release on...
dotesports.com
MultiVersus devs plan to overhaul hitbox/hurtbox system
MultiVersus is set to receive a “big overhaul” to its hitbox and hurtbox system, the game’s director has confirmed through a reply to a fan query. Tony Huynh, the director of MultiVersus, was asked by a fan if one of the game’s characters, namely Finn, will be nerfed due to his overpowered and unbalanced moves. Huynh replied by saying: “We’ll be looking at Finn in sections, we are working on a big overhaul of our hitbox/hurtbox system so don’t want too many moving parts.”
dotesports.com
August 2022 MTG Arena announcements: Full notes and updates
Wizards of the Coast is stepping up the fall rotation excitement with a number of Magic: The Gathering Arena events throughout August, along with a limited-time summer cosmetic sale. The month of August wraps up summer for many while preview content for Magic: The Gathering fall product hypes up what’s...
dotesports.com
LJL’s V3 Esports snap 39-game losing streak, a professional League record
The longest losing streak in the history of professional League of Legends has finally come to an end. V3 Esports of the LJL claimed their first win in 356 days earlier today when they defeated AXIZ, snapping a 39-game losing streak that dated back to the 2021 season. V3 Esports’...
dotesports.com
Shroud’s long-awaited VALORANT pro debut ends in defeat as The Guard take down Sentinels
It’s been over four years since former CS:GO player turned streamer Shroud competed in a professional esports competition. Over 1,569 days, to be exact. On his VALORANT debut, the Canadian was defeated as his team Sentinels was taken down by The Guard 2-1 in the first round of the NA last chance qualifier.
Comments / 0