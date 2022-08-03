Sandy Hook dad says Alex Jones made his life a ‘living hell’

Read on www.ctpublic.org
Watch the moment Alex Jones learned his attorney 'messed up' and sent Sandy Hook parents' lawyers the contents of Jones' phone going back years
InfoWars founder Alex Jones previously stated he did not have messages related to Sandy Hook.
See Alex Jones' reaction when mom confronts him with the truth about her son
Parents of Sandy Hook victims shared their devastating testimony in a Texas courtroom in one of several defamation cases against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones who also testified. CNN’s Miguel Marquez reports.
Alex Jones shakes his head as Sandy Hook shooting lies read out in court
Right-wing agitator Alex Jones shook his head repeatedly as his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting massacre were read out to a Texas jury on the first day of his defamation trial.The trial in Austin, Texas, which began on Tuesday, will determine how much money the Infowars conspiracy theorist will have to pay to the parents of a child murdered in the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school.Jones is being sued by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse, was among the 20 children and six adults massacred by a gunman in Newtown, Connecticut.For years...
Infowars Sidekick Owen Shroyer Testifies In Alex Jones' Sandy Hook Defamation Trial
Shroyer peddled a false story on Infowars that Neil Heslin didn't hold his dead child after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary.
Judge reprimands Alex Jones for speaking to the media after he called the Sandy Hook defamation trial a 'witch hunt' during a break in the court hearings
Alex Jones told reporters the proceedings to determine how much he must pay for saying the Sandy Hook shootings were a hoax were a "kangaroo court."
Alex Jones' lawyer flips the bird at attorney for Sandy Hook victims' families in court bust-up: Detective tells defamation trial that InfoWars host spun hoax shooting line for 'money and power'
The attorney representing conservative conspiracy theorist Alex Jones apologized at his client's defamation trial after he gave the plaintiffs' lawyer the middle finger. F. Andino Reynal made the gesture toward Mark Bankston during a heated argument at the conclusion of Wednesday’s court session. Reynal allegedly called Bankston – the...
Alex Jones said he would prove he is truly sorry to Sandy Hook parents by inviting them on Infowars
In court, Alex Jones made a bizarre invitation to Sandy Hook parents, by inviting them onto Infowars — the show where he defamed them.
Mom of Sandy Hook victim confronts Alex Jones: "My son existed"
Scarlett Lewis' 6-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting. For years, she and her husband have faced harassment from people believing that her child's death was staged – but on Tuesday, she had the chance to confront the man who's been at the helm of propagating such falsehoods.Lewis took the witness stand in the defamation trial against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his media company for his repeated claims that the Sandy Hook massacre was "staged." Lewis and her husband, Neil Heslin, are seeking at least $150 million in damages,...
Alex Jones Defies No-Gum-Chewing Order in Sandy Hook Trial (Video)
Infowars founder Alex Jones and his legal team have remained defiant to a judge’s order to stop chewing gum in the Sandy Hook damages hearing Tuesday. “What are you chewing?” the judge asked, turning her attention to Jones’ attorney, F. Andino, after she had previously told Jones to spit his gum out. She added that it’s a “foundational rule that you do not chew gum or eat in the courtroom” and that the courtroom handles “serious” matters.
Alex Jones’ lies made life for parents of slain Sandy Hook 6-year-old a ‘living hell,’ father testifies
Alex Jones spent Tuesday doing the same thing he’s done for nearly a decade: Bringing agony to parents who lost a child in the Sandy Hook shooting. The conspiracy-spouting host did it again on Tuesday, ripping the father of a victim after the man’s heartfelt testimony during a lawsuit against the Infowars host.
InfoWars producer is accused of 'hypocrisy' after testifying Alex Jones 'stressed' over Sandy Hook backlash
A lawyer for parents of a slain 6-year-old accused the InfoWars producer of "hypocrisy" for saying Jones' "mood" and "health" suffered.
Alex Jones Says He Never Meant to Hurt Sandy Hook Parents With Hoax Claims
(Reuters) -U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones told a Texas jury on Tuesday that he never intended to hurt parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre when he claimed the shooting was a hoax, saying his comments were taken out of context. Jones, founder of the Infowars...
Alex Jones’ Lawyers Sent a Digital Copy of His Phone to Sandy Hook Families’ Legal Team – Presumably in Error
Infowars founder Alex Jones managed somehow to create a scenario that is making conspiracy theorists out of us all. Jones’ lawyers sent a digital copy of the conspiracy theorist’s phone to the Sandy Hook families’ legal team, presumably by mistake, the prosecution revealed Wednesday at the damages hearing that will determine how much Jones will pay for his claims the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, shooting was a hoax.
Alex Jones Derailed Sandy Hook Parents' Grieving, Therapist for Victim's Family Says
(Reuters) -A psychotherapist for parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting told a Texas jury on Monday the false claims of U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones about it caused them overwhelming grief and set back their treatment for years. Jones, founder of the Infowars radio...
Sandy Hook parents are re-victimized in dramatic testimony as Alex Jones' InfoWars producer says they're being used to 'make bank'
"You're using their grief to make bank," an Alex Jones InfoWars producer snapped at an attorney for the parents of a 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim.
Jan. 6 committee requests Alex Jones’ phone records, Sandy Hook attorney says
The Jan. 6 committee has requested records on Alex Jones’ phone as part of its investigation into the Capitol riot, AP reports. Driving the news: Attorney Mark Bankston, who is representing the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting in Jones' ongoing trial, revealed Wednesday that Jones’ lawyer accidentally sent him several years’ worth of the conspiracy theorist's texts and emails.
Sandy Hook parents suing Alex Jones hire security, go into isolation
The parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim who are suing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones have gone into isolation and hired security after a series of "encounters" in Texas, the News Times reported. The big picture: Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis,...
‘Do You Know What Perjury Is?’ Lawyer Alleges Alex Jones Lied in Sandy Hook Case
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was already in a mountain of legal trouble after he was found liable in Connecticut and Texas last fall for defaming families of victims who were killed in 2012’s Sandy Hook mass shooting—which Jones had repeatedly called a hoax on his far-right platform InfoWars. But those troubles grew on Wednesday after a bombshell allegation by the victims’ families’ lawyer suggested Jones may have lied on the stand. (Jones denied lying.) Jones repeatedly said on InfoWars that he believed the Sandy Hook massacre—which left 20 elementary school children and six adults dead in the deadliest school...
Alex Jones must pay for Sandy Hook falsehoods, parents’ lawyer says as defamation trial begins
July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones led a "vile campaign of defamation" when he falsely claimed the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax, a Texas jury was told on Tuesday, but a lawyer for Jones said his client already had paid a price.
