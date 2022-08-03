New guidance prepares Connecticut school districts to stay healthy ahead of the fall

Connecticut had the lowest vacancy rate for rental housing of any U.S. state during the second quarter of this year, data from the Census Bureau shows. According to the Census Bureau figures, only 2.1 percent of Connecticut’s rental housing was vacant during that time period, down from 4.7 percent during the first quarter. Vermont had the second lowest vacancy rate, 2.4 percent, followed by Delaware and Massachusetts.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO