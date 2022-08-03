ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Man's aneurysm triggered by mouth bacteria that spread to his brain

The trouble started when cavity-causing bacteria all of us have in our mouths traveled to Jay Keller’s heart and then his brain, causing a life-threatening aneurysm. But he wouldn’t know it for a while. Keller, a 49-year old architect in Chicago, runs marathons, works out and never gets...
CHICAGO, IL
psychologytoday.com

A Patient's Perspective of Their Rare Disease Is Important

Many doctors do not understand rare diseases, causing patients to feel invalidated and receive incorrect treatments. Patients can come together to make sure their voices are heard, which is especially important in rare diseases. According to leaders of the patient community, the 135-year-old definition of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water

America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
CNN

The 'worst variant' is here

(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hallucinations are very much a part of my life – David Jensen

Broadcaster David Jensen has described hallucinations caused by Parkinson’s disease as he urged people living with the condition to join him in a clinical trial.The TV and radio presenter described seeing a pet dog “who doesn’t really exist” and “bumping into a strange figure on the stairs when I get up in the night”.The Radio 1 stalwart and DJ, also known by his nickname “Kid”, has been living with the disease for more than a decade.In a letter shared with the PA news agency, Jensen said the hallucinations “are very much a part of my life”.Although hallucinations aren’t something that...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Phillips
Good News Network

Large Study Suggests Doing Chores May Be Linked to a 21% Reduced Risk For Alzheimer’s Disease

Cooking, cleaning, and gardening may be linked to reducing your risk for developing Alzheimer’s by more than one-fifth (21%), according to new research. The study that looked at more than a half-million Brits also found the biggest protective activity to be regular brisk walks or bike rides, which were linked to a 35 percent reduction in the onset of the disease.
HEALTH
optometrytimes.com

Study: Skipping breakfast linked to decreased risk of AMD

Korean investigators have found intermittent fasting may actually lead to a lower risk of developing AMD in the elderly population. Skipping breakfast may actually be a good thing for a select population, according to Korean investigators. New research has found that avoiding this meal is associated with a lower risk...
HEALTH
UPI News

'Medical gaslighting' is common, especially among women

As a teenager, April Summerford suffered from extremely painful periods that made her suspect something was wrong with her body. Summerford didn't know it, but she had endometriosis -- a condition in which tissue similar to that which lines a woman's uterus grows outside the uterus, causing pelvic pain and irregular menstrual cycles.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Rainwater everywhere on Earth contains cancer-causing ‘forever chemicals’, study finds

Even in the most remote parts of the world, the level of so-called “forever chemicals” in the atmosphere has become so high that rainwater is now “unsafe to drink” according to newly released water quality guidelines.Forever chemicals are a group of man-made hazardous products known as PFAS, which stands for perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl substances, some of which are linked to cancer in humans.In recent decades they have spread globally through water courses, oceans, soils and the atmosphere and as a result, they can now be found in the rainwater and snow in even the most remote locations on Earth...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralysis#Electrical Stimulation#Spinal Cord#Darpa#Diseases#General Health#Science News Headlines#Worki
UPI News

Choosing the right treatment is key to relieving back pain

Back and neck pain are often an unfortunate part of aging, but older adults can safely find relief with various medications, a new research review concludes. The review of 138 clinical trials breaks down the evidence on medication options for seniors with "spine-related" pain -- essentially any aches along the neck and back.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?

Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
Country
Switzerland
Place
Vancouver, CA
CNN

'The next public health disaster in the making': Studies offer new pieces of long Covid puzzle

There's no test for long Covid. There's no specific drug to take or exercises to do to ease its symptoms. There isn't a consensus on what long Covid symptoms are, and some doctors even doubt that it's real. Yet with vast numbers of people having had Covid-19, and estimates ranging from 7.7 million to 23 million long Covid patients in the US alone, researchers say it has the potential to be "the next public health disaster in the making."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about COPD stepwise therapy

COPD stepwise therapy is an individualized treatment approach for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). As COPD is a progressive condition, treatment typically becomes more intensive over time. However, with stepwise therapy, a person can move up or down the treatment spectrum depending on the status of their condition. This approach...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

The Truth About Stimulant Medications for ADHD

ADHD medications regulate dopamine and norepinephrine in the frontal cortex, the brain area most closely associated with ADHD. When used to treat ADHD, stimulant medications improve cognitive functioning and do not cause euphoria (a "high"). There is misuse of ADHD stimulant medications in the non-ADHD population. With a Ph.D. in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellmind.com

Is There a Cure for ADHD?

ADHD, or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, is a neurological condition that manifests as problems with focus, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. About 4% of adults and 9% of children in the United States live with ADHD, and many deal with symptoms throughout their lives. This article will describe the current understanding of...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy