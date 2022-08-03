Stefanowski says he is no vaccine skeptic but supports religious exemption

Read on www.ctpublic.org
Washington Examiner
People lost their jobs over vaccines Dr. Birx said she knew ‘didn’t work’
Dr. Deborah Birx served up a bombshell revelation about the efficacy of the COVID vaccines during an interview on Your World with Neil Cavuto. Birx, the former White House COVID-19 response coordinator and one of the two most recognizable spokespeople during the pandemic, along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, claimed the vaccines were overplayed and that she knew they didn’t work. While this is shocking in and of itself, it is especially tragic given how many people had their employment terminated because they refused to get an ineffective and “overplayed” vaccine.
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 was important as the virus continued to mutate, Fauci said.
CNET
More Stimulus Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending Out Payments in August
Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send out a $250 tax rebate check cratered after legislators failed to come to a consensus. But, thanks to an obscure voter referendum, residents will likely get a payout anyway. According to the 1986 statute, once state tax revenue reaches a certain...
BBC
Coronavirus: Son's health service anger after mother tests positive for Covid
The son of an elderly woman who tested positive for Covid-19 in hospital after a 48-hour wait for a bed has said the experience shows that something must be done about the health service. William Ewing spoke about his concerns after his mother Emma, 79, was admitted to Belfast's Mater...
Boston Globe
What pregnancy and childbirth do to the bodies of young girls
“Their bodies are not ready for childbirth and it’s very traumatic." After the account a 10-year-old Ohio girl crossing state lines to get an abortion drew national attention last week, some prominent abortion opponents suggested the child should have carried her pregnancy to term. But midwives and doctors who...
Doctors, too, bear part of the blame for drop in kids getting childhood vaccines | Opinion
I’m not alone when I confess that the COVID era wreaked havoc on my kids’ annual pediatrician visits.
'Moms for Liberty' on California gender transition bill: 'Biggest parental rights intrusion we've seen'
Moms For Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich said on Friday that Twitter is "against truth" after their account was shut down for criticizing a California gender-transition bill. Descovich reacted to her partner, Moms For Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice, posting a tweet on Monday challenging adults who push gender theory. Her tweet...
BBC
Covid: Mum urges vaccination take-up after baby loss
A mother who lost her baby after getting Covid-19 while she was pregnant has urged other pregnant women to get vaccinated. Toni Dennan lost baby Darcey at the end of 2020, before the vaccine was available. She and husband Lee wanted to share their story so that Darcey's legacy would...
Study: Kids might help shield adults from severe COVID-19
Folks with young kids at home may be less likely than others to develop severe COVID-19, a new study suggests. Children bring home colds from day care and school and give them to their parents, and it's thought those lower-level infections may ultimately defend mom and dad from the worst of COVID-19.
Encore: States aim to regulate weed alternatives like delta-8
Hemp products, like Delta-8, are designed to get users high. And where marijuana is legal, you can find them at local stores. The products have been a lifeline for the struggling hemp industry. But federal regulators aren't monitoring what's in the products, and there's been a spike in calls to poison control centers. As Ben Paviour from VPM reports, states like Virginia are starting to crack down.
CT essential private sector workers can now apply for pandemic bonuses
Health care workers, grocery store employees and other private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state. Comptroller Natalie Braswell’s office opened the Premium Pay portal on its website Friday. And while...
A judge unleashed a tirade on a prominent Jan. 6 defendant for his post-plea comments
A federal judge reprimanded a prominent pro-Trump social media personality and Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant for making "questionable" comments in the media about his plea agreement and cooperation with law enforcement. Those comments, U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich said, were "inconsistent" with what he previously told the court.
Is Biden making a comeback? How the jobs report and abortion rights are giving Dems new life
Stung by inflation and gas prices, Democrats' hope to convince voters the country is moving in the right direction as midterm elections approach.
Connecticut sets up website for women seeking abortions
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut launched a website and telephone hotline on Friday designed to link people seeking abortions with resources in the state. Gov. Ned Lamont, who has touted Connecticut as a haven for women needing reproductive health care after the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, said the hotline and website will provide information about Connecticut’s laws, abortion providers and other services such as transportation to clinics.
Florida's DeSantis suspends state attorney who pledged not to enforce abortion bans
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended a state attorney from the Tampa area for, quote, "picking and choosing" which laws to enforce. He cited the top prosecutor's recent pledge not to enforce abortion bans. Stephanie Colombini from member station WUSF reports. STEPHANIE COLOMBINI, BYLINE: The Hillsborough County state attorney, Andrew...
At least 70 deaths and 249 developed diseases tied to failures to properly screen for and keep track of donated organs, US Senate reports: Cases include SC man who received incompatible lungs and died next day
Process failures in the collection, screening and transplantation of donated organs in the U.S. have been responsible for at least 70 deaths and the development of 249 avoidable disease, the Senate Finance Committee revealed in a report Wednesday. The full report, which was obtained by the Washington Post, cites failures...
An apologetic rioter had a moment during a Jan. 6 hearing. How should we feel about that?
Experts see room to forgive rioters like Stephen Ayres. For others, his role in a large-scale attack on the U.S. government shouldn’t be forgotten.
CT election laws upheld after judge nixes Muad Hrezi’s challenge
A Superior Court judge has rejected a constitutional challenge of Connecticut’s election laws and denied an effort by Muad Hrezi to qualify for a Democratic primary against U.S. Rep. John B. Larson in the 1st District of Hartford and its suburbs. In a decision filed Tuesday, Judge Cesar A....
Senate Dems are closer to passing the Inflation Reduction Act, but there's work ahead
Democrats are one step closer to passing the Inflation Reduction Act, but they still have a long weekend ahead on Capitol Hill.
Public hearing on proposed health insurance rate hikes set for Aug. 15
The public will have a chance to weigh in on a request by insurance carriers to increase the cost of individual health plans next year by an average of 20.4%. The state Insurance Department has scheduled a public hearing for Aug. 15 beginning at 9 a.m. The hearing, typically held in a state office building downtown, will take place at the Legislative Office Building on Capitol Avenue in Hartford. The event was moved to accommodate what is expected to be a larger-than-usual crowd.
