Nebraska State

1011now.com

Thursday Forecast: Still hot, but less humid

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will not be nearly as muggy on Thursday, but high temperatures will be fairly similar compared to Wednesday. It will feel more comfortable to start the day with 60s statewide Thursday morning. It should also be a mainly dry day. Forecasted highs are in the low to mid 90s in central and eastern Nebraska with upper 90s in the west. A couple of locations may reach 100 in the panhandle.
sunflowerstateradio.com

Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes

Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
1011now.com

Nebraska Cattlemen offering disaster relief following wildfires

One person has serious injuries following a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning. “One pill can be the difference between life and death”; DEA warning parents of drug use. According to the DEA, just two milligrams of fentanyl, small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, is enough to kill someone.
1011now.com

Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Lady A will not be performing at this year’s Nebraska State Fair after the group announced they are cancelling their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band had been scheduled to take the stage Saturday, Sept. 3. “We have decided to postpone our Request...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT

Nebraska beef industry meets challenges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s hard to imagine any industry in the U.S. that didn’t hit some rough spots early on in the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes the beef industry. Consumers in the Metro lined up to buy large quantities of meat products for their freezers, requiring some retailers to put limits on purchases. Some meat markets were so busy they had to tell individual customers they would have to wait months, up to a year, to butcher livestock or process wild game for them.
kscj.com

ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS CURRENTLY HOSPITALLIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC SAYS OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A SWAT UNIT...
LAUREL, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska’s rural health care crisis

KEARNEY — Nebraska’s battle against its critical shortage of rural health care professionals will likely center in Kearney. Next week the University of Nebraska Board of Regents will be asked to approve a broad training program so the University of Nebraska Medical Center can begin turning out physicians, pharmacists and more nurses at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
KEARNEY, NE
iheart.com

This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town

Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Kleeb says Kansas abortion vote reverberates in Nebraska

Democratic State Chair Jane Kleeb of Hastings said Wednesday she believes the voters of Kansas sent a clear message on Tuesday to candidates and political parties to protect abortion rights and that the outcome has impacted the election battleground in Nebraska. "The message is loud and clear to the national...
1011now.com

U.S., Nebraska flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Indiana Congresswoman

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts has ordered all state flags to be lowered to half-staff, in accordance with President Biden’s order for U.S. flags, to honor Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, who was among four people killed in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon. The order, effective immediately, expires...
INDIANA STATE
albionnewsonline.com

Nebraska Hall of Fame nominee has connection to Albion

A prominent Nebraska landscape architect, who has a connection to Albion, is one of the nominees for induction into the Nebraska Hall of Fame in 2024. Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission members are currently holding hearings for eight individuals who were nominated for possible selection as the next Nebraska Hall of Fame inductee.
ALBION, NE
KETV.com

'We're on the right path': Nebraska vet grateful for PACT Act passage

OMAHA, Neb. — The PACT Act, which is now awaiting President Joe Biden's signature, ensures recent veterans exposed to toxins and burn pits while stationed in the Middle East receive proper health care. Omaha-area Army veteran Nick Lynch said it's vital for Nebraska's 126,000-plus veterans. "I'm hopeful we're on...
North Platte Telegraph

Grant native named a top young football coach in Texas

Grant native Chris Softley has been named to Dave Campbell's "Texas Football" "40 Under 40" list of top young coaches in the state. "Few private school coaches have been as consistent as Softley, who is 56-15 with the Eagles while guiding them to the 2019 TAPPS Division III title game," the magazine said about Softley.
GRANT, NE

